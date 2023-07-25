A Saudi Team Just Offered Kylian Mbappé A Salary So Huge… It Almost Seems Made Up. The Financial Break Down Is Staggering

$772 million. That's how much a Saudi soccer team called Al-Hilal just offered French star Kylian Mbappé to leave Paris Saint-Germain. And no, that's not $772 million over 10 years. Or over 5 years.

Al-Hilal just offered Kylian Mbappé $772 million to play for them for ONE SEASON!

If he accepts, in the 12 months of the deal Kylian would make:

$64 million per month

$2 million per day

$90,000 per hour

$1,400 per minute

$25 per second

Let me repeat that.

If he accepts this deal, Kylian would make $64 million PER MONTH. His current salary at Paris Saint-Germain pays $50 million PER YEAR.

For additional perspective, literally earlier today Jaylen Brown signed the largest contact in NBA history. Jaylen's record-breaking $304 million, five-year deal breaks down to $61 million PER YEAR.

Here are some additional points of perspective:

In 2020 Patrick Mahomes signed the largest contract in NFL history. That was a 10-year, $503 million deal. Average annual salary = $50.3 million.

In 2019 Mike Trout signed the largest contract in MLB history. That was a 12-year, $426 million deal. Average annual salary = $35.5 million.

To get the deal done, Al-Hilal offered Paris Saint-Germain a record-setting $333 million transfer fee. That would just represent the fee paid to PSG for releasing Kylian. The previous record for a transfer fee was $260 million, which PSG paid to Barcelona for Neymar in 2017.

It took me 8 minutes and 23 seconds to write this article. If I had Kylian's deal, I would have just made $11,775. And I'm not even counting the time I took to do background research and reading.