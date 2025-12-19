A Paris Court Just Ordered Paris Saint-Germain To Give Kylian Mbappé $70 Million In Unpaid Wages

When Kylian Mbappé joined Paris Saint-Germain back in August 2017, it seemed like a perfect match. PSG signed the Frenchman on loan from Monaco with a mandatory purchase option of €180 million (about $211 million). Sure, Mbappé was the most expensive teenager transfer ever and the second-most-expensive player, but he had a lot of potential and was returning to his home country.

That potential blossomed into results on the field. Mbappé quickly became one of the best players of his generation. In 308 appearances with Paris Saint-Germain across Ligue 1, UEFA Champions League, and other matches, Mbappé totaled 256 goals and 110 assists. His popularity and strong play earned him the cover star feature of FIFA 21. And for good measure, Mbappé also became a godfather to a pair of baby pandas in 2021.

Eventually, however, the relationship between Mbappé and Paris Saint-Germain soured. The club had given Mbappé a record contract extension in 2022, but the following year, he declined to sign another extension. In 2024, he left on a free transfer to Real Madrid. Now, a Paris labor court is saying PSG owes Mbappé $70 million (€60 million) in unpaid wages for his final three months, plus withheld ethics and signing bonuses.

Both sides were looking for even more money. Mbappé and his lawyers said PSG owed him over $305 million (€260 million) for claims including 'psychological harassment,' while PSG was looking to get nearly $517 million (€440 million) from Mbappé, claiming damages and a "loss of opportunity" once he left on a free transfer. PSG sought more than double what it paid to initially get Mbappé.

PSG claimed Mbappé worked his way out of an agreement from August 2023. That agreement allegedly gave Mbappé two options: extend his deal so he could be sold, or leave for free but forfeit financial entitlements. PSG is saying Mbappé kept the club in the dark about his future plans from July 2022 to June 2023. By the time PSG learned of Mbappé's intentions, it didn't have enough time to arrange a transfer.

Meanwhile, Mbappé and his lawyers have defended their position, arguing that no such agreement ever existed.

The Conseil de prud'hommes de Paris heard arguments from both sides but ultimately ruled in favor of Mbappé. This ruling can be appealed, so PSG will likely look to get another decision down the road.

Mbappé left PSG as the club's all-time leading goal scorer. He may also leave the club with a significant hole in its wallet by the time this all gets sorted out.