50 Cent Claims Floyd Mayweather Is Broke

I guess crazier things have happened in the world, but is it possible that Floyd Mayweather is broke??? Personally I don't think this rumor is even remotely true, but it's worth examining the backstory. And by the way, as of this moment we still estimate Floyd Mayweather's net worth to be several hundred million dollars, minimum. Floyd's former friend 50 Cent seems to think otherwise. In fact, 50 just told Hot 97 radio that we'll soon see Floyd back in the ring because he needs the money!?

Here's exactly what 50 Cent said when he was asked if Floyd would fight again:

"I think he got to right now because the money gone. It's fight, get the money, spend the money, fight. It's been two years. With that lifestyle, the money's gone, trust me. Now he's like, call him he'll be at your local hosting in a nightclub because he needs that action right now."

For the record, Floyd Mayweather has earned $1.1 billion during his career so far. He is one of just six athletes in history to earn more than $1 billion. The other five are Michael Schumacher ($1 billion), Jack Nicklaus ($1.15 billion), Arnold Palmer ($1.35 billion), Tiger Woods ($1.65 billion) and Michael Jordan ($1.9 billion).

Between just two fights alone, Floyd earned $550 million pre-tax. Those two fights are the 2015 Pacquiao fight when Floyd made $250 million and the 2017 McGregor fight when Floyd made $300 million. These are relatively reliable numbers. They are based on pay per view, ticket and merchandise sales that are reported publicly.

Let's also keep in mind that leading up to the 2013 Saul Alvarez fight, Floyd showed a reporter his checking account balance. At that point in time he had $123 million IN HIS CHECKING ACCOUNT.

On the other hand, Floyd might be one of recent-history's most profligate spenders.

He owns at least $20 million worth of cars. He owns a $25 million mansion in Beverly Hills and two $10 million mansions in Vegas. He owns millions of dollars worth of jewelry. One watch alone cost $18 million. He owns a $60 million Gulfstream G650 and second Gulfstream that cost $30 million.

Why does he own TWO private jets? Because, supposedly, when he travels Floyd flies in the G650 with his closest family/girlfriends, while his entourage trails in "Air Mayweather II". He basically does not go anywhere without his 20-person entourage. He once flew to Iceland to take a photo for Instagram… on a dare. His entire entourage came along for the ride.

Another thing to remember about Floyd is that a few months before the Conor McGregor fight in 2017, the IRS hit him with a $22 million bill for unpaid taxes dating back to 2015. In an interesting twist, Floyd's lawyers told a judge that their client was wealthy but highly illiquid. In the end, the IRS impounded $22 million of the fight earnings directly from the Pay Per View sales. They didn't even wait to get paid. They were basically an equity holder in the fight.

Floyd is also a major gambler. His social media feed frequently shows off massive six-figure bets on sports events. It's impossible to know how much Floyd has won or lost gambling in recent years. It's likely A LOT, in either direction?

Could he possibly have blown through hundreds of millions of dollars in the last few years? Here's the 50 Cent interview. Jump to minute 9 for the relevant section:

Do you think there's any truth to 50's claims? Keep in mind, 50 Cent is certainly someone who understands financial problems. If you'll recall, he had to file for bankruptcy back in July 2015 after being hit with $20+ million worth of legal judgments between two lawsuits in a short period of time. Maybe he has some real insights here? Or maybe he's just trash talking a former friend.