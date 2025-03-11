The Highest Paid Sports Commentators In America

As kids, we're told to follow our dreams. If you do what you love, you'll never work a day in your life. Sounds great, right? But let's be real: no one's cutting six-figure paychecks for sitting on the couch, drinking beer, and debating sports with your buddies.

On the other hand, there is a way to turn sports talk into a paycheck, though—and for a lucky few, a massive one. Imagine getting paid to break down games, interview legends, and call the biggest moments in sports history. Not a bad gig.

Of course, breaking into the industry isn't easy. Every Monday morning quarterback thinks their hot takes are the best. Further complicating the matter, being a former professional athelte tends to be a major benefit in landing a broadcasting job. Not everyone on the list below is a former professional athlete, but the majority are. So let's take a look at the highest paid sports commentators.

The Highest Paid Sports Commentators 2025

#1: Tom Brady – $37.5 million per year

Tom Brady inked a 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox Sports in 2022 to become its lead NFL analyst once he retired. This unprecedented deal, which tops his total NFL playing earnings, makes Brady the highest-paid sports broadcaster ever. (He took the 2023 season off after retiring, with plans to debut in the Fox booth in 2024.) Career highlight: Widely considered the NFL's GOAT quarterback, Brady brings superstar cachet to broadcasting, which drove Fox to obliterate the market rate to secure him.

#2: Charles Barkley – $21 million per year.

The NBA Hall of Famer and iconic studio analyst signed a massive extension with Warner Bros. Discovery in 2022 to remain on "Inside the NBA" (airing on TNT). The deal is 10 years, ~$200–210 million total, locking in Barkley at around $20–21M annually well into the 2030s. This more than doubled his previous salary. Career highlight: Barkley's candid, entertaining commentary has made "Inside the NBA" a cultural phenomenon. His new contract ensures he will continue as one of basketball's most beloved (and now highest-paid) commentators for the foreseeable future.

#3: Stephen A. Smith – $20 million per year.

ESPN's outspoken star is now not only the network's top earner but one of the highest-paid in all sports media. His 5-year, $100+ million ESPN deal (signed in 2025) cemented this status. Career highlight: Rising from print reporter to ESPN talk king, Smith's confrontational debate style on "First Take" and omnipresence across ESPN programming have made him a household name. His 2025 contract came after he openly campaigned to be the highest-paid at ESPN, a goal he achieved as his influence extends beyond sports into podcasts and even political commentary.

#4: Troy Aikman – $18.5 million per year.

Troy Aikman's ESPN "Monday Night Football" contract (5 years, ~$92.5M) pays him about $18M+ annually, putting him on par with the top NFL analysts. Career highlight: Aikman won three Super Bowls as a quarterback and then spent 20 years as Fox's lead NFL analyst. His high-profile jump to ESPN in 2022 – for a salary roughly double what he made at Fox – instantly boosted "MNF"'s prestige and gave him one of the richest deals in sports broadcasting.

#5: Tony Romo – $18 million per year.

The former Dallas Cowboys QB revolutionized NFL commentary with his predictive insights. In 2020, CBS rewarded Tony Romo with a 10-year, $180 million extension (averaging $18M/year), after just three seasons in the booth. Career highlight: Romo's meteoric rise as CBS's lead NFL analyst (alongside Jim Nantz) set a new market benchmark for NFL commentators' pay. His enthusiasm and knack for calling plays before they happen made him a fan favorite and justified CBS's record-setting contract to keep him.

#6: Pat McAfee – $17 million per year.

McAfee's deal with ESPN (5 years, $85M) pays him about $17M annually as host of "The Pat McAfee Show" on the network. Career highlight: After retiring from the NFL in 2017, McAfee built a massive following with his independent podcast/YouTube show. His jump to ESPN in 2023, even at a pay cut from his previous $30M/year FanDuel sponsorship, signifies his crossover to mainstream sports media stardom. He also contributes to college football coverage and WWE events, expanding his footprint beyond traditional sports talk.

#7: Al Michaels – $15 million per year.

The legendary play-by-play announcer currently earns around $15M annually as the voice of Amazon's "Thursday Night Football." Al Michaels, famed for calls like the 1980 "Miracle on Ice," spent decades at ABC/ESPN and NBC before signing on with Amazon in 2022. His Amazon deal has been on a year-to-year basis, reportedly at or near the $15M mark for each season. Career highlight: With a storied career spanning the NFL, Olympics, and more, Michaels' consistent top-tier salary underscores his status as one of the most accomplished play-by-play commentators in sports TV history.

#8: Shaquille O'Neal – $15 million per year (tie).

The NBA Hall of Famer and "Inside the NBA" studio personality signed a new multi-year contract with Turner Sports that pays about $15M annually. Shaq's deal, renewed in late 2022, ensures he remains alongside Charles Barkley on the popular TNT studio show for years to come. Career highlight: A four-time NBA champion, Shaq has become a beloved entertainer on the TNT set – his larger-than-life persona and chemistry with Barkley are key to "Inside the NBA"'s success. His substantial TV salary, however, is uniquely structured due to a business partnership (he effectively keeps roughly half, as he sold rights to his likeness to Authentic Brands), yet even netting ~$7.5M puts him among the top-paid sports personalities.

#9: Joe Buck – $15 million per year (tie).

Joe Buck's current ESPN contract (estimated at $12–15M/year) makes him one of the highest-paid play-by-play commentators. After 27 years at Fox, Buck joined ESPN in 2022 on a 5-year deal reportedly worth up to $75M. Career highlight: Buck has called the World Series and the Super Bowl multiple times, a rarity in sports broadcasting. He was the lead NFL and MLB voice at Fox Sports before moving to ESPN's "Monday Night Football." His polished delivery and big-game experience have made him a top earner in his field.