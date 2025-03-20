The 10 Highest-Paid Soccer Coaches In The World

Soccer's elite managers are commanding unprecedented salaries, reflecting their immense value in the modern game. In an era of skyrocketing club revenues and fierce competition, top clubs (and even new big spenders from emerging leagues) spare no expense to secure the best tactical minds. The result is that many soccer coaches now earn salaries rivaling those of star players, with contracts sweetened by hefty bonuses for delivering trophies. From Europe's richest clubs to ambitious projects in the Middle East, the financial clout behind these appointments underlines how crucial top managers are to success on the pitch.

The financial significance is clear: success at the highest level can make a coach extremely wealthy. Long-tenured coaches who consistently win titles have leveraged their track records into record-breaking deals, and new market entrants (like Saudi Arabia's Pro League) have driven salaries even higher by luring big-name coaches with massive contracts. The following list details the world's 10 highest-paid soccer managers as of early 2025 – sorted from lowest to highest annual salary – including their current club, contract details, tenure, and background. These figures, all in annual salary, highlight just how valuable top managers have become in world football.

#10. Carlo Ancelotti – Real Madrid – $10.7 million/year

Carlo Ancelotti remains one of world football's most respected managers, with a glittering resume across Europe. Now in his second stint at Real Madrid (he took charge in 2021), Ancelotti has guided the club to multiple Champions League and league titles in his career. His current Real Madrid contract earns him about $10.7 million per year, and runs through the 2023–24 season. Notably, Ancelotti is slated to take over as head coach of the Brazil national team after his Madrid tenure ends. With a managerial career spanning over two decades (including success with AC Milan, Chelsea, PSG, Bayern Munich, and others), the 64-year-old Italian's wealth of experience justifies his sizable pay. Real Madrid rewarded Ancelotti's steady leadership and trophy haul with one of the top salaries in the sport, and he leaves the club having delivered on high expectations.

#9. Jorge Jesus – Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) – $11.1 million/year

Veteran Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus earns an estimated $11.1 million annually as manager of Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League. Jesus returned for a second stint at Al Hilal in 2023, lured by the ambitious project and high pay on offer. He quickly led Al Hilal to an undefeated league title and a domestic Super Cup, prompting the club to extend his contract by another year through 2025. Jesus is best known in Europe for successful spells at Benfica and Sporting CP, as well as winning the 2019 Copa Libertadores with Flamengo. Now 69, he brings decades of top-level experience to Saudi Arabia's most decorated club. His contract extension in May 2024 affirmed Al Hilal's confidence in him after immediate silverware. Jorge Jesus's case exemplifies how Saudi clubs are driving up coaching salaries to attract big names – his current deal places him among the world's highest-paid coaches outside Europe.

#8. José Mourinho – Fenerbahçe (Turkey) – $11.9 million/year

José Mourinho, one of the most famous managers in football, is now head coach of Fenerbahçe and earns roughly $11–12 million per year in Turkey. The Portuguese tactician joined Fenerbahçe in mid-2024 on a lucrative two-year contract through 2026, after leaving AS Roma. Fenerbahçe's deal – about €10.5 million (≈$11.4M) annually – made Mourinho one of the highest-paid coaches globally. At 62, "The Special One" brings a résumé loaded with trophies: he's won the UEFA Champions League with Porto and Inter, and domestic titles with Chelsea, Real Madrid, and others. Fenerbahçe's ambition to reclaim glory was evident in offering such a salary. Mourinho's tenure in Istanbul has him attempting to deliver Fenerbahçe's first league title in years. With his larger-than-life personality and track record, Mourinho's presence has energized the club – and his pay reflects both his past success and the high expectations he carries into this new chapter.

#7. Matthias Jaissle – Al Ahli (Saudi Arabia) – $12.4 million/year

At just 35 years old, Matthias Jaissle is one of the youngest coaches on this rich list. The German manager earns about $12.4 million per year as head coach of Al Ahli in Saudi Arabia. Jaissle was poached from RB Salzburg in July 2023, when Al Ahli – newly promoted to the Pro League – handed him a three-year deal to 2026. This bold move came after Jaissle impressed by winning the Austrian Bundesliga with Salzburg. Al Ahli's generous contract offer (around £9.6M or $12M a year) shows the Saudi league's commitment to attracting top coaching talent. Jaissle's background as a promising young coach with modern tactical ideas made him a prized target. He now oversees a squad filled with high-profile signings in Jeddah. The pressure is on to deliver success quickly, but Al Ahli's investment in Jaissle – at a salary matching far more experienced peers – underscores how highly they value his potential.

#6. Luis Enrique – Paris Saint-Germain – $12.4 million/year

Former Spain and Barcelona manager Luis Enrique earns roughly $12.4 million per year as head coach of Paris Saint-Germain. He took charge of PSG in July 2023 on a two-year deal and, by February 2025, had already impressed the club enough to merit an extension. PSG extended Luis Enrique's contract until 2027 as he chases the elusive Champions League title for the Parisian side. Now 54, Luis Enrique brings pedigree: he won the continental treble (Champions League, La Liga, Copa del Rey) with Barcelona in 2015 and later managed the Spanish national team. His PSG salary (around £9.6M annually) is among the highest in Europe. Known for his intense, attacking style, Luis Enrique is tasked with maximizing PSG's superstar-filled squad. The club's willingness to reward him with a pay package on par with the world's top coaches – and to secure him for the long term – signals confidence that he's the man to finally deliver European glory in Paris.

#5. David Moyes – Everton – $16.2 million/year

In a somewhat surprising entry, David Moyes is one of the top five highest-paid coaches, earning about $16.2 million per year at Everton. The 61-year-old Scot returned to Everton in January 2025 after the club's new owners sacked manager Sean Dyche amid relegation fears. Moyes, who previously managed Everton from 2002–2013, signed on to lead the club into a new era as they prepare to move into a modern stadium. His contract reportedly pays £12.5M annually (approximately $16M). This massive pay reflects Everton's desperation to stabilize and rebuild – essentially betting on Moyes's experience. He had just won a UEFA trophy (the Europa Conference League) with West Ham in 2023, boosting his stock. Moyes's deep roots at Everton and his proven ability to over-achieve with limited resources made him an attractive (if costly) choice. The contract likely runs for a few seasons (to at least 2026), giving him time to "reboot" the Toffees. Everton's faith was immediately rewarded with improved results – and while his salary raised eyebrows, it underlines how much the club values Moyes's leadership in challenging times.

#4. Stefano Pioli – Al Nassr (Saudi Arabia) – $20.0 million/year

Stefano Pioli made headlines in 2024 by leaving AC Milan for Saudi club Al Nassr – and a salary of around $20 million per year (roughly £15.5M). Pioli's move came after he led Milan to the Serie A title in 2021–22, ending an 11-year drought. In June 2024, Al Nassr officially announced Pioli on a three-year contract worth €12M per season (reports vary, but performance bonuses likely push his earnings closer to $20M). This huge pay packet – among the top in the world – reflects both Pioli's championship pedigree and Saudi Arabia's aggressive investment in football. Now 58, Pioli is tasked with managing global stars like Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr and delivering domestic and Asian Champions League titles. His tenure in Riyadh represents a significant pay raise from his Milan days (where he made about €4M/year). For Pioli, the challenge is proving that the Saudi project's faith (and money) will translate into success on the pitch. His deal runs through 2027, giving him a sizable window to fulfill Al Nassr's lofty ambitions.

#3. Mikel Arteta – Arsenal – $20.2 million/year

Mikel Arteta has rapidly risen through the managerial ranks – and his salary has risen accordingly. The 41-year-old Spaniard now earns about $20.2 million per year as Arsenal's manager, after signing a new contract in late 2024. Arteta took charge of Arsenal in December 2019 (his first head coaching job) and brought the Gunners an FA Cup in 2020. Following steady progress and a near-miss in the Premier League title race, Arsenal rewarded Arteta with a contract extension until 2027 – and a massive pay raise. His new deal, reportedly around £15.6M annually, reflects Arsenal's long-term trust in him. Arteta's salary is now among the top few in England, second only to Pep Guardiola in the Premier League. A former Arsenal captain and a protégé of Guardiola (Arteta was Pep's assistant at Man City), he is credited with revitalizing Arsenal's squad and culture. With this lucrative contract in hand, Arteta is expected to deliver major trophies to North London. The club's significant financial commitment signals that Arteta is viewed as the key piece of Arsenal's future – and he'll be paid handsomely as he aims to end the club's title drought.

#2. Pep Guardiola – Manchester City – $26.8 million/year

Pep Guardiola, widely considered one of the greatest coaches of all time, is the second highest-paid manager in 2025 with an annual salary of about $26.8 million at Manchester City. The Spanish manager has been at City since 2016, crafting a dynasty that includes five Premier League titles and a historic Champions League triumph in 2023. In November 2024, Guardiola signed a contract extension through 2027 to continue his project at City. This extension will see him complete over a decade at the club – a tenure almost unheard of at this level. City's investment has paid off: Guardiola has delivered a haul of trophies (39 in his career across Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Man City) while evolving the tactical landscape of the sport. His salary (approximately £20.7M in local terms) reflects his status – he consistently ranks at or near the top of coaching earners. Under Guardiola's guidance, Man City have become a dominant force, and the club was eager to "pay whatever it takes" to keep him at the helm. With his new deal, Guardiola will continue to chase more history in Manchester, well compensated as one of football's true masterminds.

#1. Diego Simeone – Atlético de Madrid – $37 million/year

At the top of the list is Diego Simeone, the long-serving manager of Atlético Madrid, who earns a staggering $37 million per year. Simeone's salary is the highest of any coach in world football – a reflection of his transformative impact on Atlético. The Argentine took charge in 2011 when the club was struggling, and over the past 13+ years he has led Atléti to eight trophies, including two La Liga titles (snatching the league from the Barcelona/Real Madrid duopoly). Simeone's fiery leadership and defensive mastery have become the club's identity. In late 2023, he agreed to extend his contract until 2027, albeit with a pay cut to help the club's finances. Even after a reported 20% reduction, Simeone's annual pay (previously over $40M) still tops the chart. He is Atletico's longest-serving and most successful coach, and the club has been willing to break the bank to keep "El Cholo" on the sideline. His current tenure will likely reach 15+ years – extraordinary longevity at a top club. Simeone's record pay illustrates Atlético's gratitude and reliance on him: under his reign, they consistently punch above their weight against Europe's giants. As of 2025, Diego Simeone stands alone as the best-paid coach in the world, symbolizing the incredible value a top manager can have to a club's sustained success.