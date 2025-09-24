The Gallagher Brothers Have Each Already Made $100 Million Thanks to Their Blockbuster Reunion — And the Tour Isn't Even Over Yet

Sixteen years ago, Liam and Noel Gallagher couldn't be in the same room without swinging a guitar, throwing a beer bottle, or launching a verbal grenade. They spent the ensuing years bickering from afar. Entire documentaries were made about how the brothers would never be in the same room again, let alone reconcile. In the meantime, they puttered around on separate solo projects and new bands. If either had conducted a tour, their new musical venture would have been lucky to play a 5,000-person capacity venue.

And then, in August 2024, the unthinkable happened. The famously feuding brothers managed to put their differences aside — at least temporarily — for one of the most anticipated (and lucrative) comebacks in music history: the Oasis Live '25 world tour.

Officially billed as a 30th anniversary celebration of "Definitely Maybe", the tour kicked off on July 4 of this year. As of this writing, 25 of the planned 41 stadium shows have already been performed, including sold-out nights in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh, Dublin, Toronto, Chicago, East Rutherford, and Mexico City. Still to come: a return to London, then dates in Goyang, Tokyo, Melbourne, Sydney, Buenos Aires, Santiago, and finally São Paulo. They've already performed for 2 million screaming fans.

And while fans have been tearing up during "Live Forever," the Gallagher brothers are likely getting emotional for different reasons. By this point in the tour, they've BOTH already made around $100 million. With another $100 million on the horizon…

Touring Revenue

When the Oasis Live '25 tour was first announced, we at CelebrityNetWorth decided to do what we do best: run the numbers. Because while most people were debating whether the Gallaghers could survive 41 shows without a fistfight, we were far more curious about just how much money they might walk away with — assuming, of course, they didn't break up or kill each other along the way.

What we found was staggering.

Based on venue capacities, average ticket prices, and typical revenue splits for artists of this level, we estimated that the tour could gross $425 million in ticket sales. Most of the venues booked — Wembley, Heaton Park, the Rose Bowl, MetLife Stadium — are either football stadiums or festival-style parks, each holding 70,000 to 90,000 fans per night. With 41 shows scheduled and an average face-value ticket price around $140, the nightly grosses started to look wild: roughly $10 million per show.

But what really matters is the band's cut. For top-tier, legacy acts like Oasis, the artist often takes 85% of the net ticket revenue, while promoters like Live Nation or AEG take the remaining 15%. And this wasn't a normal tour — the shows sold out instantly, there was zero marketing risk, and the band had maximum leverage.

85% of $425 million? That's $361 million going to the Oasis camp. That figure alone — before factoring in merch, streaming rights, or anything else — had the potential to make this one of the highest-earning reunion tours of all time.

Of course, big tours come with big costs. Staging, lights, sound, video screens, pyrotechnics, crew, travel, security, trucking, insurance… it adds up. We estimated the full tour's production budget at $60–70 million, which brought their potential net ticket profit to $291 million.

Then There's the Merch

Stadium tour merch is a quiet juggernaut — and Oasis is cashing in. T-shirts are going for $50, fans are lining up early, and many are walking out with multiple items.

At an average of $10 per fan per show, merchandise revenue across the tour is projected to reach $30 million. After cuts and overhead, the band is likely clearing about $25 million in net merch profit.

A Streaming Doc Deal Could Add Even More

This tour is made for documentary treatment. A behind-the-scenes film chronicling rehearsals, family tension, and massive stadium crowds is practically inevitable. If — or more likely, when — a deal is struck with a major streaming platform, we estimate the payday will be worth at least $30 million, based on similar legacy act documentary deals.

Assuming some of that has already been paid upfront (as is common with global streaming rights), it's safe to say Oasis has already pocketed a portion of that payday, with more to come.

The Big Picture: $173 million Per Brother

Adding it all up:

Ticket profits: $291 million

Merchandise profits: $25 million

Streaming doc deal: $30 million

Total projected Oasis take-home: $346 million

Split evenly, that means each Gallagher brother is expected to earn around $173 million from this tour.

As of now — with 25 shows already completed — they've likely already banked over $100 million each, with another $70 million still on the table. And that's assuming they stick to the current 41 shows. If they add more dates, as many expect, every 10 additional stadium shows would likely net each brother another $42 million.

Liam Is Especially Ecstatic

While Liam and Noel are finally splitting the tour earnings 50/50, the financial impact means very different things for each of them — and for Liam, it's nothing short of transformative.

Heading into the tour, Noel Gallagher was already sitting on a net worth of $70 million. As Oasis's chief songwriter and producer, he's long collected the lion's share of the band's publishing income — the most valuable and steady revenue stream in the music business. He owns the rights. He controls the licensing. If an Oasis song is used in a commercial or movie, Noel gets paid. If the Oasis catalog is ever sold in a mega-deal (like Bruce Springsteen or Neil Young's), Noel will walk away with the majority of the proceeds.

Liam, on the other hand, was worth just $6 million in mid-2024 — despite being the voice and frontman of one of the most important bands of the last 30 years.

That gap is largely due to the structure of music royalties. As the lead singer, Liam earns mechanical royalties when Oasis tracks are played, purchased, or streamed — but those payments have plummeted in the streaming era. And because Noel was also a performer on most of the band's biggest songs, even Liam's performer royalties are shared with his brother. Meanwhile, Noel's songwriting and publishing income is his alone.

To make matters worse, Liam's past financial decisions haven't helped. In interviews, he's admitted to spending freely while on the road, prioritizing luxury hotels, designer clothes, and business class flights over savings. A 2014 divorce from ex-wife Nicole Appleton cut his net worth in half. At the time, court documents revealed Liam was worth just $15 million — and half of that went to Appleton. The legal fees alone reportedly exceeded $1 million.

So while both Gallaghers are poised to walk away from this tour with north of $170 million, the money hits differently for Liam. It's not just a huge payday — it's a long-overdue financial reset, and perhaps the first time in decades that Liam has stood on equal footing with Noel — not just on stage, but in the bank.

Beyond the Money, Think About the Moment

Putting the money aside for a moment — and yes, we know that's a lot of money to put aside — just think about how incredible this experience must be for the Gallagher brothers. Before this reunion tour, the last time the Oasis played together was on August 20, 2009.

If either of them had toured solo in the last decade, they MIGHT have played to a few thousand people in a mid-sized theater. Maybe a small arena in a major city.

Here's a little more context: After Oasis broke up, Noel created a new band called Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds. Can you name a single song by Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds? Would you believe me if I told you the band released four albums? And somehow that does not include their 2021 GREATEST HITS ALBUM??!!! Which apparently was a DOUBLE ALBUM with 18 total tracks???!!! FYI, that album sold 100,000 copies.

In the summer of 2023, High Flying Birds went on a co-headlining tour with Garbage. When that tour came through Los Angeles, they played the 5,900-seat Greek Theatre.

Meanwhile, Noel's most recent non-Oasis project was a collaboration band with John Squire appropriately called Liam Gallagher John Squire. They made one album together, released in March 2024. Liam Gallagher John Squire played one date in the US, at the 2,700-capacity Brooklyn Paramount. Their English dates were at venues like the 3,500-capacity O2 Apollo in Manchester or the 3,100 Troxy in London.

Fast forward to 2025, and with 25 shows in the can, Oasis has ALREADY played for 2 MILLION people. Oasis played for 400,000 attendees across five London shows, another 400,000 people across five shows in Manchester, and for 180,000 people across two shows in Los Angeles.

Congrats to the brothers! Keep it up! And add another 40 shows! I missed you the first time around 🙁