Nas Will Make $100+ Million On Wednesday's Coinbase IPO

Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency platform in the United States, will have its highly-anticipated Initial Public Offering (IPO) on Wednesday. The company will go public on the NASDAQ stock exchange through a "direct listing". With a standard IPO, a network of investment banks undertake a "roadshow" where they present the company's financials to investors with the goal of establishing a debut price. The underwriting banks guarantee a minimum price per share in exchange for fairly high fees among other costs. With a direct listing, the shares are basically just opened up to the market at some predetermined moment with little to no banking fees. Google's 2004 IPO is one of the most-famous direct listings.

The Coinbase IPO is going to make a bunch of company insiders and early investors extremely rich. For example, company co-founder/CEO Brian Armstrong is expected to end up with a net worth between $10-14 billion tomorrow.

Another notable huge winner in the IPO is rapper Nas.

According to research put together by Coindesk.com, Nas has a stake in Coinbase that could be worth well over $100 million.

As you probably know if you've been even a casual CelebrityNetWorth reader over the last few years, Nas is an extremely successful venture capital investor.

His foray into venture investing was born back in 2013 when he made a six-figure investment in a defunct media brand called "Mass Appeal." Along with a capital injection from investment firm White Owl Partners, Mass Appeal was soon resurrected from a dead brand to one that today operates a quarterly print publication, creative agency, a digital video production company and documentary production company. In 2014 Mass Appeal launched a record company that released Nas' 2018 album "Nasir" and 2020 album "King's Disease".

On the success of his work with Mass appeal, Nas co-founded QueenBridge Venture Partners to handle his investments going forward. He raised around $10 million from investors and injected several million of his own dollars.

He proceeded to seed dozens of companies, reportedly hearing 100 pitches a month to this day.

Some of QueensBridge's biggest hit investments include

Dropbox

Lyft

SeatGeek

General Assembly

Robinhood

Casper

Pill Pack

PlutoTV

Genius

Ring

Annnd Coinbase.

QueensBridge invested in Coinbase's 2013 Series B round which raised $25 million and gave the company a valuation of $143 million. At that point a single Bitcoin cost around $130.

According to Coindesk's analyses, if QueensBridge's average investment is between $100,000 and $500,000, the VC firm would have bought between 100,000 and 500,000 shares at that round.

On Wednesday, Coinbase is expected to debut at $350 per share. At that price per share, the company's valuation will be $100 billion. If that happens, and these numbers are accurate, Nas' stake will be worth between:

$35 million and $175 million

If Coinbase outperforms expectations and ends up with a price per share of $440, as some price targets predict on the high end, Nas' stake will be worth between:

$44 million and $220 million

Nas on the Nasdaq. Has a nice ring to it!