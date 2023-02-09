You Can't Take It With You! Scottish Lottery Winner Blew Through $50 Million In The Eight Years Before His Death

Back in 2011, a Scottish cameraman named Colin Weir won the $258 million EuroMillions jackpot. At the time it was the second-largest EuroMillions ever and the largest jackpot in Scottish history. Unfortunately, Colin died just eight years later, in 2019 at the age of 71 from sepsis related to a kidney injury. But on the bright side, in those final eight years, Colin lived life to the absolute fullest. He bought a bunch of luxury cars. An enormous stately mansion. The majority of a soccer team. Invested in thoroughbred racehorses.. got divorced… In all, Colin spent $50 million of his fortune in eight years.

At the time Colin won the $258 million jackpot he was married to his longtime wife Christine, a psychiatric nurse (pictured above).

In his eight remaining years of life, Colin went on an absolutely amazing spending spree.

One of his first purchases was a $6 million mansion called Frognal House. The couple then spent another small fortune on renovations.

He then filled the mansion's garage with a collection of expensive cars, including:

Jaguar F-Pace SUV

Bentley Arnage

Mercedes-Benz V Class

Mercedes-Benz E Class Estate

They divorced in 2018 and she took about half his fortune.

And then there was his ongoing average monthly lifestyle costs. At the peak of his spending, Weir was spending more than $130,000 PER WEEK on various luxury items and other investments like thoroughbred racehorses.

Weir acquired 55% of a Scottish soccer team called Partick Thistle. After paying off the team's debts in 2015 and helping to fund its youth academy for young players, he eventually handed his 55% percent stake in the team to a group of other supporters and fans. He dabbled in politics as well, making significant contributions to the failed 2014 Scottish Independence Referendum, an effort that earned him a tribute from Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon after his death. Weir's "determination and generosity in the cause of Scottish independence cannot be overstated and was hugely appreciated," Sturgeon said.

In 2019 Colin and Christine divorced. Christine took half of the fortune.

After his divorce, Weir purchased a $1.3 million coastal estate called The Mansions, where he reportedly lived for the remainder of his life.

When it was all said and done, Weir spent a total of $50 million in the eight years after winning the lottery. At the time of his death, filings show he had just $30 million left. That $30 million was left to his two children. Soon after his passing, his two children spent $1.2 million on a farewell party for family and friends.

Honestly, this might be the best way to go when you win the lottery!

After all, you can't take it with you!