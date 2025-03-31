The 10 Richest Members Of Congress – And How They Earned Their Fortunes

It's no secret that many U.S. lawmakers are multimillionaires. But a select few stand at the top with fortunes rivaling those of titans in business. As of 2025, the richest sitting members of Congress have built or inherited vast wealth from industries as varied as health care, technology, and auto dealerships.

Below, we count down the ten wealthiest members, including their estimated net worth and the stories behind how they earned or maintain their riches. These profiles read like a tour through American enterprise – from hospital empires and software fortunes to car alarm innovations – showing that power in Washington often comes with a very healthy bank account.

These are the 10 Richest Members of Congress:

#10. Suzan DelBene (D–Washington): $70–126 million

Tech Executive Turned Legislator

Congresswoman Suzan DelBene of Washington made a name (and a fortune) for herself in the technology sector before entering politics. DelBene was a Microsoft executive in the 2000s, leading the company's mobile and digital marketing efforts, and she later co-founded two tech start-ups. Her time in the tech industry was lucrative – she and her husband accumulated significant stock holdings, including at least $1 million in Microsoft shares alone. By the time DelBene ran for Congress in 2012, she was able to invest personal funds into her campaign, and upon winning, her wealth put her near the top of the House in net worth. Today, DelBene's assets span tech stocks, mutual funds, and real estate funds. Now serving as chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, DelBene leverages both her tech savvy and financial savvy in Congress.

#9. Pete Ricketts (R–Nebraska): $79–170 million

Scion of the Ameritrade Dynasty

Nebraska's Senator Pete Ricketts comes from a family of billionaires and has leveraged that pedigree into both business and politics. Ricketts is the son of Joe Ricketts, the founder of TD Ameritrade. Pete himself served as an executive in the family business and later, with his siblings, became a co-owner of the Chicago Cubs baseball team. By the time he entered public life – first as Nebraska's governor, and now as a U.S. senator – Ricketts had accumulated a fortune in his own right. Despite technically being a multimillionaire rather than a billionaire like his father, Ricketts is undeniably one of the richest people in Congress.

#8. Dan Goldman (D–New York): $150–180 million

Legal Scion of the Levi Strauss Fortune

Rep. Dan Goldman, a New York Democrat, is an heir to the Levi Strauss & Co. jeans fortune – his great-grandfather was an early president of the company. This family wealth helped catapult Goldman into politics. After a stint as a federal prosecutor, he ran for Congress in 2022, largely self-funding his campaign. His wealth is managed in trusts and investments that have grown from the denim empire his family built. Goldman uses both his legal acumen and financial independence to advocate for progressive policies – one of the rare Democrats whose personal portfolio is as blue-chip as his district.

#7. Michael McCaul (R–Texas): ~$200 million

Heir to a Broadcasting Fortune

Congressman Michael McCaul's path to great wealth came through marriage. His wife, Linda, is the daughter of Clear Channel Communications founder Lowry Mays. The Mays family sold the media company, and the proceeds flowed into family trusts that benefit McCaul. Unlike some of his ultra-wealthy peers in Congress, McCaul didn't build a business himself – he married into money. Still, he has used his independence and legal background to rise to chair the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

#6. Mark Warner (D–Virginia): $215–250 million

Telecom Tycoon Turned Senator

Senator Mark Warner built a lucrative career as a tech and telecom entrepreneur before entering public service. In the 1980s, he co-founded a venture that invested early in cellular technology and startups, including Nextel. Warner parlayed that success into politics, becoming Virginia's governor and then a U.S. senator. Now in his third term, Warner is one of the most financially successful members of Congress, with a net worth reflecting decades of strategic tech investments.

#5. Nancy Pelosi (D–California): ~$248 million

Strategic Investor and Powerbroker

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi's wealth comes largely from her husband Paul Pelosi's savvy investing. Their portfolio includes real estate, tech, and media stocks – notably in Apple, Alphabet, and Disney. While Pelosi herself lists modest assets, Paul's trading has fueled enormous wealth growth over the years. Pelosi's fortune has made her one of the richest women in Washington and a lightning rod for debates about financial transparency in Congress.

#4. Vern Buchanan (R–Florida): ~$249 million

Auto Dealership Mogul

Vern Buchanan built his fortune the old-fashioned way – by selling cars. The Florida Republican owned nearly 20 car dealerships at one point and parlayed his profits into investments in real estate and finance. A true self-made millionaire, Buchanan's net worth is estimated at just under $250 million. He's one of Congress's wealthiest members and a frequent advocate for pro-business policies.

#3. Dave McCormick (R–Pennsylvania): $120–290 million

Hedge Fund Chief with a Rancher's Persona

New to the Senate in 2025, Dave McCormick earned his wealth as the CEO of Bridgewater Associates, the world's largest hedge fund. A West Point grad and Army vet, McCormick combines military credentials with private-sector riches. His disclosures revealed an eye-popping array of assets – from hedge fund shares to farmland. With a net worth estimated between $120 and $290 million, McCormick enters Congress already among its richest members.

#2. Darrell Issa (R–California): $300 million

Tech Entrepreneur Turned Politician

California Republican Darrell Issa made his fortune in car alarms. He founded Directed Electronics and developed the Viper alarm system, famously voicing the "Please step away from the car!" line himself. After selling his company for a massive payout, Issa invested in real estate and bonds. When he returned to Congress in 2021, he brought with him one of the largest fortunes on Capitol Hill – a net worth well into the hundreds of millions.

#1. Rick Scott (R–Florida): $300–550 million

Healthcare Empire and Investments

Senator Rick Scott is the richest member of Congress thanks to his tenure building the Columbia/HCA hospital empire. Though he left amid legal controversy, he exited with $300 million in stock and severance. He famously spent $63 million of his own money on his first election. Since then, his investments have only grown. Now serving his second term in the Senate, Scott's wealth is estimated between $300 million and $550 million.