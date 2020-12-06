Take A Look At This 1957 BMW 507 That's At $1.6 Million (And Counting) In An Online Auction

Car buffs and especially BMW fans have long been smitten with the BMW 507, both for its unmistakable visual impression and its unusual rarity, as just a couple more than 200 of the cars are known to exist today. That's why the bidding in an online auction for one pristine 507 is now at an eye-opening $1.6 million, the highest ever reached for any car ever sold through the vintage car auction house Bring a Trailer, reports TheDrive.com.

You don't have to be an expert to appreciate the beautiful craftsmanship on display in this 1957 BMW 507. The listing says it was completed on September 17, 1957, and then sold new to a buyer in Rome, and in the ensuing decades it was passed from owner to owner in Italy until it ended up in the hands of a US collector about 20 years ago. The listing goes on:

"Following a handful of ownership changes in Italy over the years, the car received a repaint and interior refurbishment before being imported to the US in 2000. A mechanical refresh was then carried out prior to the current owner's acquisition in 2002. This Series II 507 is now offered on consignment in Emeryville, California, with a history file, BMW Mobile Tradition certificate, owner's manuals, a tool kit, and a clean New Hampshire title."

This particular BMW 507 is a "Series II" automobile, which had a smaller fuel tank compared to the earlier Series I models. It has just 8,500 miles racked up on the odometer, but that's likely only a small fraction of its actual mileage – an issue that anyone willing to spend $1.6 million or more on this car clearly isn't too worried about.

As of this writing, the bidding has been sitting at $1.6 million for a while now, and even if that ends up being the final price it will place it safely in the number one price slot of Bring a Trailer car auctions, TheDrive.com reports. The previous record was a 1956 Mercedes 300 SL which sold last year for more than $1.2 million.

For a good look at this (at least) $1.6 million 1957 BMW 507 Series II, check out the video below from FantasyJunction on YouTube, an individual who is also named in the listing as the car's current owner.

If that's not enough, you can also see the car in action in the driving video, also from FantasyJunction, below: