A Web Of Mismanagement: How Bad Business Deals And Exploitation Cost Stan Lee A Billion-Dollar Net Worth

A new documentary about Stan Lee titled "Stan Lee: The Final Chapter" debuts July 28 on VOD. The documentary was filmed over four years, leading up to Stan's death in 2018 at the age of 95.

In one particularly shocking scene, which we've embedded below, Lee has just finished a heavily attended merchandise signing. Fans have paid for autographs, photographs and collectibles. Behind the scenes, members of his entourage are counting stacks of $20, $50 and $100 bills. Lee turns to his road manager, Mac "Max" Anderson, and asks a basic question:

"How much money did I make here tonight?"

Anderson responds:

"Not enough. It's never enough, Stan."

Producer Alex Barajas says in the film that members of Anderson's trusted circle would count enormous quantities of cash after signing events and then hand it to Anderson. According to Barajas, there was virtually no oversight once the money left the counting room.

Lee's daughter, J.C. Lee, later filed a lawsuit accusing Anderson of taking at least $11.1 million in autograph revenue and another $10.2 million in appearance fees from her father. Anderson denied handling or stealing the money, and the lawsuit was settled confidentially in May 2025 without a verdict or admission of wrongdoing.

A separate federal tax case produced a much more concrete result. Anderson admitted that he received approximately $1.24 million from sales of Stan Lee-signed memorabilia between 2015 and 2018 and failed to report that income to the IRS. In June 2025, he was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison and ordered to pay approximately $483,000 in restitution.

Jerardo Olivarez And The Missing Money

Max Anderson was only one of several managers and advisers accused of exploiting Stan Lee during the final years of his life.

In April 2018, Lee sued former business manager Jerardo "Jerry" Olivarez for fraud, financial elder abuse, conversion and misuse of his name and likeness.

The complaint described Olivarez as one of several "unscrupulous businessmen, sycophants and opportunists" who allegedly descended on Lee after Joan's death.

Lee claimed that Olivarez persuaded him to dismiss his longtime attorney and banker before obtaining power of attorney over his affairs. The lawsuit alleged that more than $1.4 million was removed from Lee's accounts through unauthorized transfers, questionable checks and other transactions.

Among the disputed transactions was the purchase of an approximately $850,000 West Hollywood condominium. Lee alleged that the property was acquired in his name without his informed approval and was effectively purchased for Olivarez's benefit.

The lawsuit also identified a $300,000 check connected to an organization called Hands of Respect. The payment was supposedly a loan to the nonprofit, but Lee alleged that there were no legitimate loan documents and that the money was never repaid.

The strangest accusation involved Stan Lee's blood.

According to the lawsuit, a nurse was presented with documents authorizing her to draw several vials of Lee's blood. The blood was allegedly mixed into ink used to stamp Lee's signature onto collectible comic books marketed as containing his DNA.

Lee claimed he had never knowingly approved the procedure or the sale of the resulting collectibles.

He sought approximately $20 million in damages. Olivarez denied exploiting Lee, and the estate settled its claims against him in 2022. The confidential agreement did not establish that the allegations had been proven.

Keya Morgan And The Elder Abuse Case

Keya Morgan was a memorabilia dealer who became one of Lee's closest advisers and caretakers during the first half of 2018.

In June of that year, an attorney acting on Lee's behalf obtained a restraining order against Morgan. The filing accused Morgan of isolating Lee from friends and family members, controlling access to his home and telephone, and moving him into a condominium where Morgan could exercise greater influence over him.

The order came only days after Lee had released a video describing Morgan as the only person authorized to represent him.

Prosecutors later accused Morgan of taking $222,480 generated by three Stan Lee autograph and memorabilia events. Morgan denied stealing from Lee and maintained that he had been unfairly targeted by members of Lee's family and inner circle.

The criminal case went to trial in 2022. The jury deadlocked 11–1 in favor of acquittal, after which the judge declared a mistrial and dismissed the remaining grand-theft charges in the interests of justice.

Morgan was therefore not convicted of stealing Lee's money.

Even so, the restraining-order fight became another example of the turmoil surrounding Lee. At 95 years old, with impaired hearing, severe vision problems and declining health, he was caught between groups that each claimed to be protecting him from the others.

Stan Lee's Original Bad Deal

The alleged exploitation of Lee's final years was tragic, but it obscures a much larger financial injustice.

Considering his artist creation, Stan Lee should have been worth hundreds of millions of dollars at the time of his death. With the right ownership and compensation structure, he could have become a billionaire.

Lee did not single-handedly create the Marvel universe. Artists and writers, including Jack Kirby, Steve Ditko, Don Heck, Bill Everett and Larry Lieber made essential creative contributions. Disputes over credit and ownership continued for decades. But Lee was instrumental in creating, co-creating, or developing an astonishing collection of characters:

Spider-Man

The X-Men

The Fantastic Four

Iron Man

Thor

The Hulk

Black Panther

Daredevil

Doctor Strange

Ant-Man

The Avengers

Collectively, those characters became the foundation of the most financially successful film franchise in history, in addition to generating billions from television, toys, video games, theme parks, publishing and merchandise.

Compare that outcome with George Lucas.

Lucas essentially created one primary entertainment universe: "Star Wars." Crucially, he retained ownership of the underlying intellectual property and the merchandising rights. When Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012, it paid approximately $4 billion in cash and stock, cementing Lucas as a multibillionaire.

Stan Lee helped build an entire interconnected universe of valuable characters and received a salary. That was the fundamental difference. Lucas owned what he created. Lee worked for the publisher that owned what he created.

The Marvel Settlement And $1 Million Annual Salary

In 1998, Lee signed a lifetime employment agreement with Marvel that ultimately paid him $1 million per year. In exchange, he was required to devote approximately 10 to 15 hours per week to Marvel-related matters.

The agreement also promised him 10% of certain profits generated by Marvel film and television productions.

That profit-sharing provision could have changed his life.

After "Spider-Man" became a blockbuster in 2002, Lee sued Marvel, alleging that the company had failed to pay him his promised share of the profits. He won important portions of the case, increasing the possibility that he might participate in decades of future Marvel revenue.

Instead, the parties settled in 2005.

The settlement was widely reported to be worth approximately $10 million.

The most important fact is that the settlement eliminated his claim to an ongoing 10% profit share.

Three years later, "Iron Man" launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Four years later, Disney acquired Marvel for approximately $4 billion.

The timing could hardly have been worse.

The $1 million annual salary provided Lee with a comfortable income for the rest of his life. But that salary was insignificant compared with the value of the assets he had helped create. A small continuing share of Marvel's film profits could have generated hundreds of millions. Meaningful ownership of the characters or the company could have made him a billionaire.

What Was Stan Lee Worth?

At the time of his death in November 2018 at the age of 95, Stan Lee's net worth was $20 million.

That estimate reflects his remaining real estate, investments, art, Marvel salary, settlement proceeds and other assets.

For decades, Lee and his wife lived in a relatively modest two-story home on Oriole Way in the Hollywood Hills' Bird Streets neighborhood. This home was worth around $5 million when he died.

Another Bird Streets property was purchased for approximately $4.4 million for his daughter, J.C. Lee, and transferred to her.

Lee also owned a condominium at the Four Seasons in San Francisco that was listed for $1.35 million after his death.

Stan Lee did not die poor. A $20 million fortune is an extraordinary financial achievement by nearly any standard. But it is astonishingly small compared with the value he helped create.