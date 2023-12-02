How Rich Are The Supreme Court Justices?

The United States Supreme Court, the highest judicial body in the country, is composed of nine justices who serve lifetime appointments. This role demonstrates immense trust and responsibility as they interpret the Constitution and federal laws, significantly impacting the nation's legal landscape. Their decisions often have far-reaching implications on various aspects of American life. The salary of a Supreme Court Justice is $285,400 per year, with the exception of the Chief Justice, John Roberts, who earns $298,500. This distinction reflects the demanding nature of their roles, requiring deep legal understanding and an unwavering commitment to impartiality and justice.

And here's a really fun perk of the job: As you know, being a Supreme Court justice is a lifetime job. HOWEVER. If a justice retires, they get to receive their former salary for life anyway.

Unfortunately, the numbers we reveal below are not the full picture of each justice's net worth. Federal ethics laws only require the justices disclose assets that may pose a conflict of interest. And as you'll see, they also are permitted to give a wide range of their disclosed assets. Regardless, we can get a good picture of the extent of their wealth. So let's take a look at how the net worth ranges of the nine Supreme Court Justices stack up…

The Supreme Court Justice's Ranked By Net Worth:

Nominated by President George W. Bush in 2005, John Roberts has served as the Chief Justice of the United States Supreme Court since his confirmation. His estimated net worth, ranging between $10 to $30 million, reflects his distinguished legal career prior to his appointment and possible investments or other income sources.

Appointed by President Donald Trump in 2017, Neil Gorsuch's ascent to the Supreme Court followed an impressive legal career. His estimated net worth of $4 to $12 million may be attributed to his career in the legal field, investments, and writings. Before becoming a Federal judge in 2005, Gorsuch earned at least $1 million per year in salary in private practice for a number of years.

Samuel Alito, appointed by President George W. Bush, joined the Supreme Court in 2006. His net worth, estimated between $3 and $7.5 million, is believed to stem from his long tenure in public service and other income sources like investments or legal publications.

Nominated by President Donald Trump, Amy Coney Barrett became an Associate Justice in 2020. Her estimated net worth, ranging from $2.2 to $8.5 million, is likely accumulated from her legal career and academic positions. Like several of the other justices, Amy has earned significant income from book royalties. For instance, she earned $425,000 in book royalties in 2021.

Elena Kagan, nominated by President Barack Obama, joined the Court in 2010. With an estimated net worth between $2 million and $4.3 million, her wealth is attributed to her career in academia and government service.

Appointed by President Barack Obama, Sonia Sotomayor became a Justice in 2009. Her net worth, estimated at $1.5 to $6.5 million, reflects her judicial salary and possible earnings from legal writings.

Nominated by President George H.W. Bush, Clarence Thomas has been serving since 1991. His net worth, ranging from $900,000 to $2 million, can be attributed to his long-standing judicial service and additional earnings from book deals and speaking engagements.

Appointed by President Joe Biden, Ketanji Brown Jackson joined the Supreme Court in 2022. With an estimated net worth of $150,000 to $650,000, her wealth reflects her recent elevation and previous earnings in public service roles.

Nominated by President Donald Trump, Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed in 2018. His estimated net worth, between $100,000 and $200,000, is relatively modest, reflecting his earnings from his judicial career. Kavanaugh's judicial philosophy has been a significant aspect of his tenure on the Court.