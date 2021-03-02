Pro Disc Golfer Paul McBeth Signs $10 Million Contract

You might not have noticed yet unless you're a fan, but the sport of professional disc golfing is quietly becoming a big business. The latest proof? TMZ reports that Paul McBeth has become the highest paid disc golfer in the history of the business, recently signing a ten-year, $10 million contract with Discraft Disc Sports.

McBeth is basically the Tiger Woods of disc golf, with 130 professional wins and five world titles to his name, as well as a number one ranking with the Professional Disc Golf Association.

In a video announcing his new contract with Discraft, McBeth spoke in terms of its significance for the sport of disc golf as a whole:

"It's mind-blowing to me to think about that 17-year-old me — or even before that, 14-year-old me — made the right move back then to put myself in this position and be able to propel the sport potentially to the next level."

The deal will only enrich McBeth further when added to his lucrative signature disc line, which has already sold more than 100,000 discs to amateur disc golfers all over the world – and with his profile raised, he's sure to sell a lot more. It also blows his previous contract with Discraft – a four-year deal worth a total of $1 million – out of the water, even though when that deal was signed it too was the largest such contract in the sport's history, a good indication of the explosive growth in popularity experienced by disc golf over the last few years.

If you're new to the world of disc golf or if you just want to watch McBeth take his victory lap, you can take a look at the video from Discraft announcing the deal below: