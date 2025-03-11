Who Are The Highest Paid ESPN Personalities?

When we wrote our very first list of the highest-paid ESPN personalities back in 2015, the highest-paid commentator at the sports network was Jon Gruden. At the time, Gruden's network-leading salary was $6.5 million per year.

Gruden was originally hired by ESPN in 2009. His $6.5 million salary came thanks to a 2014 contract extension that could have run through 2021 but had an opt-out if he ever went back to NFL coaching. And as it turned out, Gruden exercised that opt-out in 2018.

Jon Gruden returned to the NFL's Oakland Raiders in 2018 with a massive 10-year, $100 million contract, one of the richest coaching deals in NFL history. His tenure started with bold roster moves, including trading star pass rusher Khalil Mack and wide receiver Amari Cooper for draft picks. However, the on-field results were mixed—after a 4-12 debut season, the team improved slightly but never reached the playoffs under Gruden.

In October 2021, Gruden abruptly resigned after leaked emails revealed offensive language, including misogynistic, racist, and homophobic remarks. The fallout was significant, with Raiders owner Mark Davis later stating that Gruden's departure severely impacted the team's progress. Gruden sued the NFL, alleging the league orchestrated the leak, and the Nevada Supreme Court agreed to review his case.

Gruden should have stayed at ESPN. Even if he earned the same $6.5 million for the next 10 years, 2014 to 2024, that would have been $65 million in earnings. Then, using all comparable comparisons, in 2024 he could have signed a new deal that would be paying him $18-20 million today, either with ESPN or a rival network.

Take the career trajectory of Stephen A. Smith as a comparison. On our 2015 list of the highest-paid ESPN personalities, Stephen barely ranked in the top 10 with a salary of $2 million. Stephen's salary was eventually bumped to $8 million per year. Then $13 million. When his contract was up in June 2024, Stephen A. turned down a 5-year, $90 million offer from ESPN. That would have been $18 million per year.

In March 2025, Stephen signed a 5-year, $100 million deal with ESPN. His $20 million salary now makes him the highest-paid person at ESPN.

Meanwhile, after resigning from the NFL, Gruden briefly served as a consultant for the New Orleans Saints and, in 2024, launched a show with Barstool Sports that almost certainly does not pay anywhere near even his former $6.5 million salary.

Highest Paid ESPN Personalities 2025:

#1: Stephen A. Smith – $20 million per year.

In March 2025, Smith signed a new five-year contract worth at least $100 million total, reportedly the largest deal ever given by ESPN to on-air talent. This extension was a hefty raise from his previous salary (around $12 million annually) under his last contract. Smith remains ESPN's signature personality as host of First Take and a frequent NBA analyst, and his new deal allows him to scale back some studio duties while expanding into projects like his own podcast and political commentary.

#2: Troy Aikman – $18–18.5 million per year.

The Hall-of-Fame ex-Dallas Cowboys quarterback joined ESPN's Monday Night Football in 2022 on a five-year deal reportedly worth about $90–$92.5 million (around $18M+ annually). This was a major jump from Aikman's prior salary (about $7.5 million/year at Fox Sports), where he had been the lead NFL analyst for two decades. ESPN's aggressive pursuit of Aikman (and his play-by-play partner Joe Buck) was aimed at restoring MNF's prestige. Aikman's high pay reflects his status as one of the top NFL commentators and the value ESPN placed on his Super Bowl-winning insight.

#3: Pat McAfee – $17 million per year.

McAfee, a former NFL punter turned multimedia personality, signed a 5-year, $85 million contract with ESPN in 2023. Notably, he took a pay cut to join ESPN – his previous deal with FanDuel was reportedly around $30 million per year (a 4-year, $120M partnership). In moving to ESPN, McAfee traded a higher paycheck for the network's broad platform, and his daily Pat McAfee Show now airs on ESPN. His contract also allows him to continue outside ventures (like his WWE commentary role), leveraging ESPN's exposure to grow his overall brand.

#4: Joe Buck – $15 million per year.

Buck left Fox Sports for ESPN in 2022, signing a reported 5-year deal in the $60–75 million range. (His exact ESPN salary isn't publicly confirmed, but it's believed to be in the $12–15M/year range, a raise from roughly $10M at Fox.) Buck's latest contract came alongside Aikman's move and reunited the duo on Monday Night Football. A renowned play-by-play announcer, Buck has called six Super Bowls and over two decades of World Series broadcasts, making him one of sports media's most recognizable voices – a stature reflected in his salary.

#5: Adam Schefter – $9 million per year.

ESPN's top NFL insider re-signed with the network in 2022 on a five-year deal reportedly worth about $45 million in total. This extension nearly doubled his previous pay (Schefter was already one of ESPN's highest-paid reporters, earning a high seven-figure salary before the new deal). Schefter's contract reflects the value of his NFL news-breaking – he's a central figure in ESPN's NFL coverage (NFL Draft, Sunday NFL Countdown, etc.). Notably, ESPN had competition from sports betting outlets for Schefter's services, which helped drive his salary to these heights. His ability to deliver scoops and real-time NFL updates has made him as financially valuable as many on-air commentators.

#6: Mike Greenberg – $6.5 million

Mike Greenberg co-hosted "Mike & Mike" from 2000 to 2017, then left to host the morning show "Get Up!" Greenberg has spent nearly a quarter of a century at ESPN in a variety of avenues, including television, radio, and podcasts. He was also one of the first hosts of ESPNEWS when that network started. In 2024, ESPN promoted him to host Sunday NFL Countdown, replacing Samantha Ponder. He has also been part of ESPN's NBA coverage (hosting NBA Countdown studio shows on ESPN/ABC) in recent seasons.

#7: Michael Wilbon – $6 million

Wilbon has co-hosted "Pardon the Interruption" alongside Tony Kornheiser for over two decades – the show will celebrate its 25th year in 2025. Wilbon has also contributed to other network shows like NBA Countdown and The Sports Reporters. He wrote his last column for the Washington Post in 2010 and has spent the last nine years focused exclusively on ESPN and ABC.

#8: Tony Kornheiser – $6 million

Tony Kornheiser is one of ESPN's elder statesmen – a former sportswriter who has co-hosted PTI since 2001. Outside of PTI, he hosts The Tony Kornheiser Show podcast (independently) but makes few TV appearances beyond PTI. The longevity of PTI (over two decades) speaks to the popularity of Kornheiser and Wilbon's format. ESPN values Kornheiser's contributions; even amid industry changes, PTI's consistent viewership has kept both hosts secure.

And if you're curious, here's our original list of highest-paid ESPN personalities from 2015: