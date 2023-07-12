Leonardo DiCaprio And Jeff Bezos Make Combined $200 Million Pledge Towards Protecting Amazon Rainforests

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jeff Bezos, or, more accurately, their respective non-profit organizations Re:wild and Nature Solutions of the Bezos Earth Fund, are coming together to donate $200 million towards their shared environmental goal of protecting the Amazon rainforest in Brazil, Variety reports. The dual pledge was announced by the Rainforest Trust Protecting Our Planet Challenge, and the money will reportedly be used with the cooperation of the Brazilian government towards the goal of expanding protected regions in the country and eventually transitioning to a status quo that's sustainable in both the economic and environmental senses.

DiCaprio released a press statement on the pledge, here's part of it:

"We are inspired by Brazil's ambitious goals for protecting the Amazon, one of the most important places for wildlife on the planet, and are thrilled to be able to support these efforts through the Protecting Our Planet Challenge."

Cristián Samper is managing director and leader of Nature Solutions of the Bezos Earth Fund, and he's quoted on the pledge as well:

"The Amazon is critical for the future of global biodiversity and climate, and we welcome the commitment from President Lula and the Government of Brazil to protect it.

The Amazon has faced various forms of deforestation over the years, but the Brazilian government's new commitment will protect 145 million acres of undesignated public lands while beefing up protections already in place. The $200 million is set to be dispersed over four years, and the ultimate goal is for the Amazon to reach "zero deforestation" at some point in the future, something that any lover of the planet's natural environment would be happy to see happen.