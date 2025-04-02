How Much Does A Vegas Casino Make Every Month… And From What Games?

Casinos are built to win. And nowhere is that more true—or more lucrative—than in Las Vegas. Behind the neon lights, packed sportsbooks, and oceans of clinking slot machines, the city's gaming industry is a money-printing machine that never sleeps. But just how much does a Vegas casino make in a single month? And where, exactly, does all that cash come from?

If you've ever wondered which games drive the most revenue—whether it's the penny slots that seem harmless until you're $300 deep, or the high-roller baccarat tables tucked behind velvet ropes—you're not alone. The answer is more surprising than you might think. While table games like blackjack and craps certainly light up the casino floor with energy, it's the quiet hum of slot machines, running relentlessly 24/7, that truly moves the needle. In fact, slot machines alone contribute roughly half of all gaming revenue on the Las Vegas Strip.

In this story, we break down the most recent revenue numbers from Las Vegas Strip casinos to show just how much money they're pulling in every month—and which games are doing the heavy lifting. From old-school staples like roulette to billion-dollar slot machines, here's what's really driving Vegas's never-ending jackpot.

The Bottom Line: Nearly $1 Billion per Month (on the Strip Alone)

On the Las Vegas Strip—the heart of Vegas gaming—casinos collectively pull in roughly $700–900 million in gaming revenue each month. In December 2023, for example, the Strip's nonrestricted casinos earned about $905.4 million in gaming revenue. To put that in perspective, the full year of 2023 delivered a total gaming win of $8.90 billion on the Strip, averaging around $742 million per month. This monthly haul, edging close to the $1 billion mark, underscores just how lucrative Vegas gaming has become.

Which Games Does The Money Come From?

But where does all that money come from? Surprisingly—or maybe not, if you've ever spent an hour mesmerized by spinning reels—it's the humble slot machine that brings in the lion's share. In December 2023, slot machines of all types raked in about $446.1 million, making up roughly 49.3% of the total gaming revenue on the Strip. Even penny slots, which lure players in with the promise of low-stakes fun, quietly pulled in around $82.3 million—accounting for nearly 9.1% of the overall revenue (or about 18% of all slot revenue). While high-roller table games like blackjack and baccarat certainly steal the spotlight with their glamour and high stakes, it's these blinking, buzzing machines in the corners that are the real cash cows of Vegas.

Here's a breakdown of the major game categories on the Las Vegas Strip for December 2023:

Slot Machines (All Types): $446.1 million – 49.3% of total gaming revenue

Penny Slots (1¢ machines): $82.3 million – ~9.1% of total (about 18% of all slot revenue)

Blackjack (21): $84.6 million – ~9.3% of total gaming revenue

Baccarat: $218.7 million – ~24.2% of total gaming revenue

Roulette: $35.0 million – ~3.9% of total gaming revenue

Craps: $35.1 million – ~3.9% of total gaming revenue

Poker Rooms (rake & tournament fees): $14.9 million – ~1.6% of total gaming revenue

Sports Betting (sportsbook win): $24.3 million – ~2.7% of total gaming revenue

Other Games (keno, bingo, etc.): Approx. $20.1 million – ~2.2% of total gaming revenue

Total Gaming Revenue (Las Vegas Strip, Dec 2023): $905.4 million

The MGM

For a real-world example, consider the MGM Grand—one of the flagship resorts on the Las Vegas Strip. According to the Nevada Gaming Control Board's December 2023 report, the MGM Grand pulled in a total gaming revenue of about $86.3 million that month. Out of that total, slot machines alone raked in roughly $45.1 million, accounting for over half of the casino's earnings. The remaining revenue was generated primarily from table games, which brought in about $32.2 million, while sports betting added around $5.4 million and other games (like poker and keno) contributed roughly $3.6 million.

From the constant chime of slot machines to the strategic bets at blackjack and the high-stakes allure of baccarat, Vegas casinos are a blend of tradition and innovation. As the Strip continues to set new records, the insights into its revenue streams remind us that whether you're a casual player or a high-roller, every bet contributes to a city built on the promise of winning big—even if it's just for the house.