A Piece Of Digital Art Just Sold For A Record $69 Million

The digital art phenomenon of NFTs (non-fungible tokens, a digital piece that uses blockchain technology to serve as a one-of-a-kind work of art that can be bought, sold, and traded online just like paintings or sculptures) seems to have exploded out of nowhere over the last week or so. Now, no less an art authority than the Christie's auction house has endorsed NFTs in a big way, presiding over a $69 million sale of a digital image that doesn't even exist in the physical realm.

It's called "Everydays: The First 5,000 Days" by artist Mike Winkelmann, otherwise known as Beeple, and as Darren Rovell of the Action Network points out, it's now worth more than most paintings by Picasso or any other master you might name. The piece is essentially an omnibus collection of every single piece made by Beeple over the course of 5,000 days, combining the thousands of works into one overarching piece of its own.

"Everydays: The First 5,000 Days" is now the most expensive work of digital art ever made, obliterating the previous record: the $6.6 million "Crossroads," which also happens to be a Beeple piece that sold at that price last month, which gives you an idea of how momentous a period for digital art that last few weeks have been.

NFTs can't be directly exchanged for cash like cryptocurrencies are, but they do have the potential to appreciate on the open art market, just as traditional paintings do. And every time a work of digital art – usually a still image or video, at least so far – is sold, the original artist receives a cut of the proceeds.

The bidding on "Everydays: The First 5,000 Days" started at just one dollar, and reportedly took more than 350 bids to reach the final price of $69.3 million. In another milestone represented by the sale, the price will be paid in Ethereum, the first cryptocurrency of any kind to be accepted in a sale by Christie's.