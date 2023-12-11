These Are The 10 Highest-Grossing Concert Tours Of All Time

Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour has etched a remarkable milestone in the annals of music history, recently crowned as the highest-grossing tour of all time. Surpassing the monumental $1 billion mark in revenue, Swift's tour has eclipsed the former record set by the legendary Elton John, whose "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour grossed an impressive $939 million. The "Eras" tour, a celebration of Swift's extensive and diverse musical career, offers a retrospective journey through her various artistic periods.

The tour's unprecedented success is a powerful indicator of Swift's status as a transcendent figure in the music industry, adept at connecting with audiences across generations and musical preferences. Her ability to continually reinvent herself while maintaining a deep, personal connection with her fans has been central to the tour's colossal success, further cementing her place as one of the most influential and successful artists of her time.

The concert tours that have made this list have done so on, not just the strength of the fans' devotion to their favorite band, but on the hard work the performers themselves put in traveling the globe on one tour for up to three years at a time. It is a rarefied act that can pack in the audiences at the giant arenas needed to support a tour of this length and expense.

Of course ticket prices play a part in where these acts ended up on this list. With seats that can cost $200 or more per ticket, that ups the gross of the tour overall. These are, for now, the Top 10 Highest Grossing Concert Tours Of All Time. Who do you think will be the next band or musician to crack this list? Which act do you think will be the first to break $1 billion in revenue?

1. Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour (2023)

Total Gross : $1,039,263,762

: $1,039,263,762 Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" stands as a monumental testament to her global appeal. A sweeping journey through her diverse musical phases, this tour has not only shattered records but also reinforced Swift's status as a pop icon.

2. Elton John – Farewell Yellow Brick Road (2018–2023)

Total Gross : $939,100,000

: $939,100,000 Marking the culmination of Elton John's illustrious career, the "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour is a nostalgic and spectacular journey through his greatest hits, solidifying his legacy as a music legend.

3. Ed Sheeran – ÷ Tour (2017–2019)

Total Gross : $776,200,000

: $776,200,000 Ed Sheeran's "÷ Tour" showcased his unique blend of pop and folk, appealing to a diverse audience. His intimate songwriting and engaging performances have earned him a special place in the hearts of fans worldwide.

4. U2 – U2 360° Tour (2009–2011)

Total Gross : $736,421,586

: $736,421,586 U2's "360° Tour" was a groundbreaking spectacle, featuring a 360-degree stage design. This innovative approach not only transformed live performances but also underlined U2's enduring appeal and creative evolution.

5. Coldplay – Music of the Spheres World Tour (2022)

Total Gross : $667,726,905

: $667,726,905 With the "Music of the Spheres World Tour," Coldplay continues to enchant fans with their ethereal music and visually stunning performances, reaffirming their place as one of the most beloved bands of our time.

6. Harry Styles – Love On Tour (2021–2023)

Total Gross : $617,300,000

: $617,300,000 Harry Styles' "Love On Tour" captures the essence of his eclectic style and charismatic stage presence. His meteoric rise as a solo artist is reflected in the tour's huge success.

7. Guns N' Roses – Not in This Lifetime… Tour (2016–2019)

Total Gross : $584,200,000

: $584,200,000 The "Not in This Lifetime… Tour" marked the reunion of the classic Guns N' Roses lineup, thrilling fans with their explosive energy and timeless rock anthems.

8. Beyoncé – Renaissance World Tour (2023)

Total Gross : $579,800,000

: $579,800,000 Beyoncé's "Renaissance World Tour" is a celebration of her evolution as an artist. Her unparalleled performances and production value make this tour a milestone in her career.

9. The Rolling Stones – A Bigger Bang Tour (2005- 2007)

Total Gross : $558,255,524

: $558,255,524 "A Bigger Bang Tour" by The Rolling Stones was a testament to their enduring appeal and legendary status in the rock world. Their timeless music and dynamic performances continue to draw massive crowds.

10. The Rolling Stones – No Filter Tour (2017–2021)

Total Gross : $546,500,000

: $546,500,000 The "No Filter Tour" saw The Rolling Stones once again captivating audiences with their unrivaled energy and classic hits, proving their status as rock 'n' roll icons.

These tours, transcending time and trends, have not only set the bar for live music performances but also encapsulated the power of music in bringing people together, creating unforgettable experiences that resonate across generations.