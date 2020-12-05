Winona Ryder Lists Her San Francisco Home Of 25 Years For $5 Million

Back in 1995, Winona Ryder bought a Dutch Colonial home in San Francisco's Cow Hollow neighborhood for $1.3 million. The 49-year-old actress has listed her home of 25 years for $4.995 million. The three story home has three bedrooms and two and a half baths in slightly more than 3,140 square feet. The home features amazing views of the San Francisco Bay. It isn't known when Ryder last lived in the home. It was put up for rent last year for $15,000 a month.

The home was built in 1902 and features a gated courtyard entrance. The home has leaded glass windows and wood floors. The living room features a large fireplace and connects to another living space with another fireplace. The kitchen features gray quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. The dining area features sliding glass doors that open onto a deck with views of Angel Island State Park. There are three bedrooms upstairs. One is a two room suite that includes a bathroom. The third bedroom has an adjoining full bathroom as well. The rooms on the upper floor have views of the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz. The lowest level of the home contains a garage, laundry room, media room, play area, and half bath. The backyard has a big deck, lush landscaping, and a brick patio.

The home is located at 2526 Union Street in San Francisco. Ryder cleared about $4 million on the sale. Ryder spent some of her childhood in the Bay Area. Her parents lived in San Francisco until the mid-2000s. When she was seven, her family lived at the Elk, California commune Rainbow in Mendocino County. The family moved to Petaluma when she was 10. Ryder purchased the Cow Hollow home during the three years she was dating Johnny Depp. Back then she was splitting her time between San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York.

This is obviously not Ryder's only house. In 1998 she bought a Spanish-style house in Los Angeles for $2.6 million. The house was built in 1936. She sold it for $4.1 million in 2010. In 2008, she sold her New York City apartment in Grammercy Park for $2.2 million.