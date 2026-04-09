What Are The Net Worths Of The "Laguna Beach" Stars 20 Years Later?

More than 20 years after Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County first aired, the original cast is coming back together for a reunion special on The Roku Channel on April 10.

What started as a glossy, drama-filled look at teenage life in Orange County helped launch a handful of young unknowns into national fame. At the time, no one could have predicted who would turn that exposure into lasting wealth… and who wouldn't.

Two decades later, the financial outcomes are wildly different.

Some built legitimate business empires. Some parlayed their fame into steady careers. And others quietly walked away from the spotlight altogether.

Here's how the original cast stacks up today:

Lauren Conrad – $80 Million

Lauren Conrad is, by a wide margin, the biggest financial success story to emerge from "Laguna Beach."

After starring in both "Laguna Beach" and its massively popular spin-off "The Hills," Conrad made what turned out to be a career-defining move: she walked away from reality TV in 2009 at the exact moment her earning power and visibility were at their peak. At the time, she was reportedly earning around $125,000 per episode, making her one of the highest-paid reality stars in the world.

Instead of chasing more screen time, Conrad focused on building a scalable business.

Her long-running partnership with Kohl's became the foundation of her fortune. What began as a simple clothing line evolved into a full lifestyle brand under the LC Lauren Conrad label, spanning apparel, accessories, home goods, and children's clothing. While Kohl's does not disclose brand-level performance, industry estimates suggest the line generates roughly $200 million in annual retail sales.

Because the deal is structured as a licensing agreement, Conrad earns a royalty on top-line revenue without taking on inventory risk, retail overhead, or operational complexity. At an estimated 4% royalty, that implies roughly $8 million per year in high-margin income.

Beyond retail, Conrad has authored multiple bestselling books, built a successful digital platform, and made disciplined brand decisions, including shutting down ventures like Paper Crown when they no longer aligned with her long-term strategy.

Notably, Conrad has made it clear that the reunion special is likely her final on-camera appearance, underscoring just how completely she has distanced herself from reality television. In an era where many personalities use TV exposure to launch brands, she did the opposite, stepping away first and building something far more valuable afterward.

The result is one of the most successful transitions from reality TV fame to durable, scalable wealth. Lauren Conrad's net worth today is $80 million.

Kristin Cavallari – $30 Million

Kristin Cavallari built a hybrid financial profile that combines entrepreneurship, media income, and a high-profile marriage tied to a nine-figure NFL career.

After rising to fame on "Laguna Beach" and later replacing Lauren Conrad as the lead on "The Hills," Cavallari remained active in television, eventually headlining her own E! series, "Very Cavallari," which documented both her personal life and her business ventures.

Her primary financial engine today is Uncommon James, a jewelry and lifestyle brand she launched in 2017. The company quickly scaled into a multi-category business spanning jewelry, home goods, and beauty products, with reported annual revenue around $50 million. Unlike a licensing model, Cavallari's brand operates as a direct business, meaning higher upside but also greater operational complexity and risk.

Her financial picture is also tied to her marriage to Jay Cutler, who earned more than $120 million during his NFL career. The couple divorced in 2022, with a 50/50 custody agreement for their three children. The financial terms of the settlement remain sealed, but became a public flashpoint in 2025 when Cavallari claimed she "didn't get any money," while Cutler strongly disputed that, stating her payout was "definitely not zero" and substantial enough to ensure long-term financial security.

Today, Kristin Cavallari's net worth is $30 million.

Lo Bosworth – $20 Million

Lo Bosworth may be the most underrated financial success story from the cast.

After appearing on both "Laguna Beach" and "The Hills," Bosworth made a conscious decision to step away from the entertainment industry rather than extend her reality TV career. Instead, she focused on education, content, and eventually entrepreneurship.

In 2016, she founded Love Wellness after dealing with recurring health issues and identifying a gap in the women's personal care market for clean, science-backed products. What started as a small, self-funded direct-to-consumer brand quickly gained traction through a combination of product-market fit and smart positioning around previously underserved categories like gut and vaginal health.

Flagship products such as "Bye Bye Bloat" became breakout hits, selling millions of units and helping establish the brand's credibility.

Over time, Love Wellness expanded into a full-scale consumer packaged goods company with distribution in major national retailers including Target, Ulta Beauty, and Walmart. The company has also received investment from private equity firm Encore Consumer Capital, signaling institutional confidence in its growth trajectory.

Bosworth stepped down as CEO in 2023 to become chairman, focusing on long-term strategy while experienced operators manage day-to-day execution. The company now generates roughly $50 million in annual revenue and, based on typical CPG valuation multiples, could reasonably be worth $75 million to $150 million.

Depending on her retained ownership stake, Bosworth's equity alone could represent a significant portion of her wealth Lo Bosworth's net worth is estimated at $20 million, though it could be significantly higher depending on her equity position.

Stephen Colletti – $1 Million

Stephen Colletti took a more traditional entertainment route after his reality TV breakout.

Following "Laguna Beach," he transitioned into acting and landed a long-running role on "One Tree Hill," appearing in 57 episodes over several seasons.

He has continued working steadily in television and film, co-created the Hulu series "Everyone Is Doing Great," and launched a podcast revisiting "Laguna Beach" with Kristin Cavallari.

While he successfully built a sustainable career, he never had a major financial breakout moment like some of his former castmates. Stephen Colletti's net worth is estimated at $1 million.

Talan Torriero – $700 Thousand

Talan Torriero represents a very different path.

After "Laguna Beach," he briefly pursued acting and producing but eventually chose to step away from Hollywood altogether.

He transitioned into digital marketing and corporate roles, working with major brands and later holding executive positions in hospitality. He has also launched his own marketing ventures.

In recent years, Torriero has spoken openly about rejecting the pressures of fame in favor of stability, family life, and long-term career growth.

Talan Torriero's net worth is estimated at $700,000.