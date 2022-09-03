We Just Found Out Exactly How Much The Reclusive Owner Of OnlyFans Has Personally Made In The Last Few Years (It's A Lot)

Within six hours of launching her OnlyFans page in March 2021, Danielle Bregoli made $1 million. Danielle, who is also known as the "Cash Me Ousside Girl," joined the platform just days after turning 18. She proceeded to earn $50 million on OnlyFans over the next 12 months.

Don't believe me? A lot of people called BS when she made this claim a few months ago. To prove her haters wrong, Danielle posted the following screenshot of her OnlyFans earnings report to social media:

Danielle Bregoli isn't the only person making a killing off OnlyFans. Celebrities including Blac Chyna, Bella Thorne, Tyga and Cardi B are all reportedly making millions of dollars every month off the platform.

And it's not just celebrities. A week doesn't go by without a new story of a school teacher or nurse getting fired after their account was exposed. In fact, I just searched Google news for "teacher fired onlyfans" and I count SIX different stories from the last two weeks alone. SIX.

So that's the performers. What about the OWNER? Thanks to a U.K. corporate tax filing, we now know exactly how much money the reclusive owner of OnlyFans has made in the last few years.

It's a lot.

The Rise of OnlyFans

OnlyFans was a fairly obscure website for its first few years of operating. In fact, I bet if we jumped back to March 2020, a year before Danielle Bregoli turned 18, most people on the planet had never even heard of OnlyFans. What else had most people on the planet not heard of in March 2020?

Social Distancing

Lockdowns

Self quarantining

Zoom

Jeffrey Toobin's mid-day stress relief routine

PCR tests

Masking up

Dr. Anthony Fauci

It is not a coincidence that COVID and OnlyFans exploded in lock-step starting in the middle of 2020. In the depths of COVID isolation, a lot of people turned to OnlyFans as a way to relieve stress and loneliness. Simultaneously, a lot of people also turned to OnlyFans as a way to make money from home.

Reclusive Owner

OnlyFans was founded in November 2016 by web entrepreneur Tim Stokely. In 2018, Tim sold OnlyFans to a reclusive adult website kingpin named Leonid Radvinsky. Leonid earned his fortune as the owner of a site called MyFreeCams. At the time of his purchase, OnlyFans had about 1 million monthly users. Here's OnlyFans' traffic growth since January 2020:

January 2020 – 12 million users

March 2020 – 26 million

August 2020 – 50 million

December 2020 – 85 million

March 2021 – 120 million

January 2022 – 150 million

August 2022 – 200 million

Massive Profits

As traffic has soared, so has OnlyFans' revenue and profits.

OnlyFans was founded in the UK and is still registered as a British corporation. So it is required to make periodic public financial filings even though it is a private company.

According to the company's most recent filings which were just revealed, OnlyFans generated a whopping $4.8 billion in gross revenue last year.

These filings also revealed exactly how much Leonid Radvinsky has paid himself thanks to the success of OnlyFans. Leonid reportedly paid himself a dividend of $284 million last year, covering the operating period that ran through the end of November. He has paid himself $233 million so far this year. In other words, in just the last year Leonid Radvinsky has paid himself:

$517 million

As far as I can tell, Leonid Radvinsky has never given an interview about OnlyFans. And why would he? He's literally too busy cashing $300 million dividend checks. If I made $300 million a year off a website, you would not find me talking to the press. You would find me in my back yard jumping into my Scrooge McDuck pool of money. Maybe I would film it for OnlyFans.