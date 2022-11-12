Video: Mattress Mack Wheelbarrows $10 Million In Cash Onto A Private Jet In Vegas

I'll keep this post short because it's Saturday afternoon and I have somewhere to be… By now you've probably heard of Mattress Mack, the Houston furniture tycoon who is constantly making very large bets on Texas sports teams. Mack, whose real name is Jim McIngvale, just won $75 million when the Houston Astros won the World Series. That's the largest sports gambling win of all time.

Anyways, apparently Mack wasn't interested in receiving a check or a wire for the $10 million he was owed by BetMGM. So he did what any of us would do. He flew to Vegas then wheelbarrowed $10 million in cash onto a private jet: