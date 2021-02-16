Toronto Mansion Featured In First Episode Of Schitt's Creek Hits The Market For $15 Million

Hey "Schitt's Creek" fans! If you've got $15 million lying around and don't know what to do with it, have we got a deal for you. The mansion featured in the first episode of the popular sitcom has hit the market for $14.98 million. The French Chateau mansion was built to resemble the Palace at Versailles. It first hit the market in 2018 for $21.788 million. The home is featured in the pilot episode of "Schitt's Creek." In it, Eugene Levy's character finds out that his business manager has embezzled almost all of his money, leaving him broke. He and his wife, played by Catherine O'Hara, are forced to take their out of work children, played by Dan Levy and Annie Murphy, to the only property they still own: a rural town named Schitt's Creek that they bought as a joke. The family has to live in two rooms in a ramshackle motel. That's the premise for the wildly popular show – wealthy snobs who've lost all their money have to figure out how to get along with the less sophisticated locals. The series was a hit on CBC in Canada and Pop TV in the US, but it really took off when Netflix added older episodes after season three.

The Toronto mansion is decorated in such an opulent, over the top way, it's clear why it was the perfect location to illustrate the former wealth of the Rose family. The mansion is filled with ceiling frescos that were inspired by the Sistine Chapel. The exterior is gray carved limestone. The estate has 14 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms in more than 24,000 square feet. It was built in Toronto's chic St. Andrew-Winfields neighborhood in 2012.

The entranceway to the mansion is dominated by a marble staircase, which is surrounded by portraits. The home has a pool, large patio area, and stone statues scattered throughout the gardens, making it feel like a home from another century. The exterior landscaping features fountains located over the property's 0.55 acres.

The enormous kitchen features white and brown marble floors in a cross-hatch pattern. The kitchen also features a large island ideal for prepping food or laying out dishes while entertaining. The adjacent dining room features floor-to-ceiling windows, giving it lots of natural light as well as a huge chandelier and a fresco of angels on the ceiling. The office area provides a cozy place to read a book. The home also features a number of fireplaces. The 16 bathrooms are styled in French décor in keeping with the theme of the house, but also have contemporary fixtures and trendy bowl sinks.

The home has its own banquet hall, which is ideal for throwing parties when the Covid-19 pandemic allows for parties again. The banquet hall is modern in comparison to the rest of the house. There's plenty of room for a bandstand or DJ booth to be set up and still have enough room for dancing. The estate also has a screening room and a rec room with space for exercise equipment and a pool table.

"Schitt's Creek" was created by father and son Eugene and Dan Levy. It ran for six seasons with 80 episodes on CBC Television from January 13, 2015, to April 7, 2020. At the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards in 2020, the series' final season swept all seven major comedy awards. It was the first time any series received all seven awards: Dan Levy won Outstanding Comedy Series, writing for a comedy, and directing for a comedy series. It won all four acting awards Lead Actor, Lead Actress, Supporting Actor, and Supporting Actress. "Schitt's Creek" was also nominated for every 2021 Golden Globes category it was eligible for. The show is nominated for best musical or comedy series, Catherine O'Hara is nominated for Best Actress, Eugene Levy is nominated for Best Actor, Dan Levy is nominated for Best Supporting Actor, and Annie Murphy is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series, or TV Movie.