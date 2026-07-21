When "Forrest Gump" Was Over Budget, Tom Hanks Gave Up His $7m Salary In Exchange For Backend Points. Guess How That Turned Out…

In hindsight, it is easy to assume that "Forrest Gump" was always destined to become a blockbuster. The movie struck an emotional chord with audiences when it arrived in theaters in the summer of 1994, earned nearly $678 million worldwide (equal to around $1.5 billion today), and received 13 Academy Award nominations. It won six Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Tom Hanks, Best Director for Robert Zemeckis, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

But none of that success was guaranteed when the movie was being assembled two years earlier.

The sentimental, old-fashioned story of a man with an intellectual disability drifting through some of the biggest moments in modern American history was not an obvious commercial slam dunk. Paramount was nervous about the budget, producer Wendy Finerman was making her first major feature, and even Zemeckis and Hanks were taking a risk on material that could easily have turned out overly sentimental, strange, or simply difficult to market.

That uncertainty is what made Hanks' compensation decision so remarkable. Rather than protect his original $7 million salary, he agreed to defer much of that guaranteed money in exchange for a percentage of the movie's gross revenue.

Had "Forrest Gump" failed, Hanks could have surrendered millions of dollars for nothing. It did not fail. And Tom ended up earning one of the largest paydays in film history.

A $55 Million Gamble

"Forrest Gump" had taken years to reach production. Eric Roth adapted the screenplay from Winston Groom's 1986 novel, but the project moved slowly as studios and filmmakers struggled to decide how to turn the unusual story into a commercially viable movie.

By the time Paramount committed to making it, the budget had climbed to roughly $55 million. That was a significant investment for a character-driven drama whose central figure was not a conventional action hero, romantic lead, or comic-book character.

Hanks was originally due approximately $7 million, while Zemeckis was reportedly set to earn around $5 million. As costs mounted, Paramount asked the producers, director, and star to reduce or restructure their compensation.

Hanks and Zemeckis agreed to defer much of their guaranteed pay in exchange for what is commonly described as first-dollar gross participation.

That distinction was crucial.

A normal net-profit deal pays an actor only after a studio has deducted production costs, advertising, distribution fees, overhead, interest, and other expenses. Through Hollywood accounting, even an enormous blockbuster can remain officially unprofitable for years.

A first-dollar gross deal allows a participant to receive a percentage of the money returned to the studio before most of those deductions are applied.

Tom Hanks Also Helped Pay For The Movie

Restructuring his salary was not the only financial risk Hanks took.

During production, Paramount reportedly refused to provide additional money for certain sequences Zemeckis believed were essential. The most famous example was the montage in which Forrest begins running across the United States.

The sequence became one of the movie's defining passages. Forrest grows a massive beard, attracts a crowd of followers, inspires several accidental business ideas, and crosses some of America's most recognizable landscapes before suddenly announcing that he is tired and going home.

Paramount did not want to pay for it.

Zemeckis approached Hanks and proposed that the two of them personally finance the additional filming. They split the cost, provided the money needed to complete the sequence, and negotiated a larger share of the movie's revenue in return.

The Gamble Pays Off

"Forrest Gump" opened in July 1994 and quickly became much more than a successful summer movie.

Audiences embraced Forrest's journey through the second half of the 20th century, from the lessons and encouragement he received from his devoted mother, played by Sally Field, to his lifelong love for Jenny (Robin Wright), his friendship with Bubba (Mykelti Williamson), and his complicated relationship with Lieutenant Dan (Gary Sinise). Lines such as "Life was like a box of chocolates" became part of popular culture almost immediately.

The movie earned around $330 million in North America and nearly $348 million internationally, bringing its worldwide theatrical total to just under $678 million. After adjusting for inflation, that's the same as around $1.5 billion today. It was the highest-grossing film, edging out "The Lion King" by around $17 million and more than doubling the #3 highest-grossing film of the year, "True Lies."

It also dominated awards season.

"Forrest Gump" received 13 Academy Award nominations and won six:

Best Picture

Best Actor for Hanks

Best Director for Zemeckis

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Film Editing

Best Visual Effects

For Hanks, the victory marked his second consecutive Best Actor Oscar following his win for "Philadelphia." He became only the second performer in Academy Awards history to win the category in back-to-back years.

"Forrest Gump" continued generating revenue through international releases, home video, television licensing, and its long life as one of Paramount's most valuable library titles.

Thanks to his first-dollar gross deal, Tom Hanks ultimately earned an estimated $70 million from the movie.

That was ten times the salary he had originally been offered. Adjusted for inflation, a $70 million payday in the mid-1990s is equivalent to roughly $150 million today.

The Author's Deal Did Not Work Out Nearly As Well

The experience of Winston Groom, who wrote the novel on which "Forrest Gump" was based, offers a nearly perfect lesson in the difference between gross and net participation.

Groom reportedly received $350,000 for the film rights to his book. He was also promised 3% of the movie's net profits.

On the surface, that sounded like a potentially enormous payday. A movie earning hundreds of millions of dollars would surely generate plenty of profit for the author to share.

That is not how Hollywood accounting works.

Paramount claimed that "Forrest Gump" had lost more than $60 million through the end of 1994. The studio deducted production expenses, advertising costs, distribution fees, interest, overhead, and payments owed to gross participants such as Hanks and Zemeckis.

Despite the movie's enormous box-office success, Paramount's accounting initially showed no net profits for Groom.

Hanks and Zemeckis, on the other hand, were paid before most of those expenses were deducted.

The same film that generated no initial net-profit payout for its author produced tens of millions of dollars for its star and director.

The difference came down to two words: Gross versus net.

One Of Hollywood's Greatest Salary Trades

Had Hanks accepted his original contract, he would have earned $7 million and still starred in one of the most successful and celebrated movies of his career.

That would have been an excellent outcome.

Instead, he gave up much of that guaranteed paycheck, personally helped finance scenes the studio would not pay for, and bet that audiences would connect with a highly unconventional movie.

They did.

"Forrest Gump" earned nearly $678 million worldwide—the equivalent of roughly $1.5 billion today—won six Oscars, and transformed Hanks' original $7 million offer into an estimated $70 million payday.

In other words, by giving up certainty and betting on the movie, Tom Hanks made roughly $63 million more than he would have earned from his original salary. That is a whole lot of boxes of chocolates.