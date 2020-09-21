TMZ Flew A Drone Over Tyler Perry's Absolutely Magnificent Atlanta Castle

Filmmaker Tyler Perry is building an enormous mansion 20 minutes outside of Atlanta. The 35,000-square-foot estate is situated on 1,200 acres of land not far from Perry's film studio. TMZ flew a drone over the property recently and revealed some truly epic details about the in-progress build. For one thing, it looks like Perry will no longer need to fly out of Atlanta's airport because his new home includes an airplane hangar and runway for his private jet. The property has been under construction since 2018, after spending several years being designed and planned. The new home will be the most extravagant home Perry has owned yet – and the man has owned and still owns some pretty epic mansions, including an $18 million one in Los Angeles that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were living in. His former Atlanta mansion sold in 2016 for $17.5 million, setting a record for the area at the time. The previous record-holder was a Buckhead Estate that sold for $10.5 million in 2009. Perry initially listed the 34,688-square-foot French Provincial home and its 17-acres for $25 million.

His new estate features a long, landscaped driveway lined with trees that leads to a grand entrance. There is a huge lap pool as well as an organic farm with horses and other animals for his son. In the past, Tyler has said he wanted his son to appreciate and enjoy the land and the animals. Giving him his own farm/petty zoo should go a long way towards achieving that. A huge swimming pool and hot tub are featured in the backyard. The whole property is tucked in the woods not far from Atlanta. There are two structures on the property with the smaller structure appearing to be complete.

Expect this new castle to be the most lavish residence Perry has owned yet. His last Atlanta-area home was modeled after the palace at Versailles, so he's set our expectations for this new home pretty high! Perry is best known for portraying the character Madea in a number of films, as well as for his long-running television show "House of Payne."