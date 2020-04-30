These 20 Celebrities Have Unclaimed Money Just Sitting In The California Treasury

With so many people out of work right now amid the global pandemic, we could all use a little financial boost. One simple thing everyone should do is double check that you don't have unclaimed money sitting in your state's treasury coffers waiting for you to notice and make a claim. There could be money that belongs to you! I just checked and found $150 being held in my name. A friend found $500!

To be clear, this is your money. It's not a scam or a sales pitch. It's money that tried to be sent to you but somehow wasn't delivered. For example, if at some point an insurance company tried to send you $50 as a refund, but you moved, the money legally needs to be held by the state treasurer for a period.

Every single state has a portal where citizens can search for themselves. Actually, you can search for any name… but you can't claim someone else's money.

SO… because this is CelebrityNetWorth and because we have nothing but time on our hands, we thought it would be funny to look up some celebrities on the California portal.

We searched for celebrities with unique names or different legal names to ensure we weren't finding random people who happened to have famous names. For example, there are actually FOUR Tom Cruises in California who have unclaimed money. But you have to remember that the celebrity Tom Cruise's real name is actually Thomas Mapother IV. Also btw, one of the other Tom Cruises should check his unclaimed property because he's owed three separate refunds from Health Net of California in the amounts of $1803.90, $714.00, and $125.00. That's not insignificant money!

To check for unclaimed property of your own, simply google "[your state name] unclaimed property search" and you should see your state's portal. If you've lived in multiple states, check multiple states! You might find that you're owed hundreds of dollars from an insurance company, bank or credit union closure, undelivered tax refunds, back wages, pension money… who knows!

And by the way, be careful not to get taken in by a scam. If anyone or any site says they are part of the government and can send you unclaimed money for a fee—it is a scam.

Anyway, just for fun, here are 20 Celebrities who have unclaimed money just sitting in the California Treasury 🙂

Lady Gaga

Known legally as Stefani Germanotta, Gaga has a number of claims with the California Treasury, five to be exact. Four of them are balances of $100, $23.65, $100, and $0.93 from American Express Prepaid Gift Cards and is listed as un-redeemed gift cards. The highest one is $472.70 from GEPCB LLC, DBA Entertainment Partners, which is a payroll service for the entertainment industry, and is listed as Wages, Payroll, Salary. Sure, Lady Gaga has a net worth of $320 million, but who doesn't want free money owed to them??!!!

Drake

We searched Aubrey Graham and we're pretty sure the non-Los Angeles based people of the same name who are owed $0.93 from Green Dot Bank, $1.95 from PayPal, and $0.93 from Amazon are not Drake. The $3,183.00 owed to an address in L.A. that tracks as a highrise in Westwood does appear to be the real Drake. His unclaimed property is from the State of Connecticut Department of Revenue Service. And sure Drake has a net worth of $180 million, but when you own a 747 private jet… every little bit counts.

Floyd Mayweather

Boxer Floyd Mayweather may want to check the unclaimed property database. With a net worth of $505 million, he probably doesn't really NEED the $93.69 owed to him from the State of Nevada, but at the same time, every little bit helps, right?

Sting

The one and only Gordon Sumner, aka Sting, has two unclaimed amounts floating out there. He's owed $141.65 from the Fireman's Fund Insurance Company. As you can see below, he's also owed $9.90 from Warner Brothers. Another fun Sting fact – Did you know he makes around $2,000 a day, every day of the year, from "Every Breath You Take" royalties? Kind of breath taking to be honest. But still… get your money STING!

Rihanna

AKA Robyn Rihanna Fenty, the singer/entrepreneur has over a dozen claims out there! For some reason she's owed $0.93 from Facebook. The rest are unclaimed wages from NBC, Warner Brothers, and GEP ATL LLC Entertainment Partners totaling around $1,300. Surrreeee Rihanna's net worth is $400 million, but who wouldn't want $1,300!?!

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon, also known as Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon, has been lighting up the small screen with her performance in Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere. Her performance is Emmy worthy. Perhaps she should cash in this nearly $700 that she's owed from Neiman Marcus and buy herself a little something special to go along with her $200 million net worth.

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt, aka William Bradley Pitt, recently did his longtime friend and makeup artist Jean Black a solid on the new show Celebrity IOU by working with the Property Brothers to turn a garage into a studio and guest house. He was pretty adorable on the show as was the repertoire between him and Jean. Anyway, Pitt is owed $37.74 from Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian may be out there self-isolating and celebrating her husband Kanye West's recent admission into the billionaire's club, but she also has $54.19 in unclaimed cash from what appears to be an old Bank of America account.

Megan Markle

Megan Markle and Prince Harry recently relocated to Los Angeles. Now that she's back in her hometown she could check what she's owed and find out PayPal owes her $31.00 and Chase owes her $16.02

Emma Stone

If Emma Stone finds herself not working for a while due to the entertainment industry shut down because of the coronavirus, she can claim the $524.00 the Walt Disney Company owes her.

Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx, aka Eric Marlon Bishop, is owed $200.87 from News Publishing Australia Ltd., which Google tells me is a subsidiary of News Corp. aka Fox News.

Mila Kunis

Who knew stars shopped at Walmart? Mila Kunis does or did at one point because she's owed $16.36 from Walmart.

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj is owed $22.70 from UDR, Inc, which is a real estate trust that operates and leases luxury apartments. For instance, a UDR owned building in my neighborhood of Los Angeles, which I can see from my front long since it is a new high rise has 545 square foot studio apartments STARTING at $2,799. One bedrooms that are about 850 square feet start at $4,183 a month and 1,200 square foot two bedrooms start at $6,794.

Iggy Azalea

Iggy Azalea has two of the larger amounts on this list owed to her. She's owed $1000 from Disney and another $763.70 from NBC.

Carmen Electra

Carmen Electra and Dave Navarro have a joint claim listed as "Outlawed Checks – Individual Income Tax" for $78.00. Electra and Navarro have been divorced since 2007.

Bruno Mars

Somewhere along the way Bruno Mars lost a paycheck—or it was sent to the wrong address or lost in the mail—in any case, it was never cashed and so he's owed $557.44 from the Associated Musicians of Greater New York.

Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson recovered from COVID-19 and donated plasma at UCLA so that other people could be healed from it too. He's also owed a whopping $0.60 from T-Mobile.

Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg, beloved rapper, marijuana enthusiast, and best buddy of Martha Stewart is owed $4.13 from PayPal.

Arnold Schwarzenegger

The former governor of California is owed $150 from Kiva User Funds. It is listed as a credit balance. He's also owed $0.15 from UPromise and $2.26 from Google payments.

DJ Calvin Harris

Calvin Harris, aka Adam Wiles, is owed $503 from AIG Property Casualty Company. It is an insurance premium refund.