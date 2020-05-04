The Richest Celebrity Couples In The World 2020

Successful people tend to flock together. Think about it, don't you and your friends, have similar levels of success in your lives and careers? Ever wonder why so many celebrities marry other celebrities? It's because they exist in each other's orbit. Stories of the billionaire (or multi-millionaire) uber-successful person falling for someone broke or struggling are rare, despite what Hallmark and Lifetime romantic comedies and Christmas movies would lead us to believe. When two celebrities marry, they create a true power couple. I mean can you imagine what it's like to be Jay-Z and Beyoncé? Or Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen (despite their draconian, strict, healthy diet and lifestyle that seems zero fun)?

We put together a list of the richest celebrities and combined their net worths. Two notable couples that we left off are Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw and Salma Hayek and Francois Pinault because, although Kate and Salma are actresses their other half technically isn't a celebrity. Sure, an argument could be made for Spielberg's celebrity status but, in this case, we are leaving them off to do wealth and fame levels of these two couples being basically one-sided.

These are the 9 richest celebrity couples right now:

#9. Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart – $324 million

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart met and started dating in 2002 and married in 2010. He is, of course, best known for two of the most beloved roles in history – Han Solo and Indiana Jones. Ford's net worth is $300 million. She is best known for the very popular show Ally McBeal which ran from 1997 to 2002. Flockhart's net worth is $24 million.

#8. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith – $370 million

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith got married in 1997. Will is perhaps best known for his roles in The Fresh Prince of Bel Air and Men in Black. He has been one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood for decades. He has a net worth of $350 million. Jada, these days, is best known for her popular Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk. She has a net worth of $20 million.

#7. Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones – $405 million

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones met in Deauville, France in 1999 and started dating in March of that year. They got married in November 2000. Michael Douglas, is of course, a legendary actor with a career spanning more than six decades. One of his best-known roles was as Gordon "Greed is good" Gekko in Wall Street. He has a net worth of $300 million. Zeta-Jones is perhaps best known for her role in the screen adaptation of Chicago. She has a net worth of $105 million.

#5. (tie) David and Victoria Beckham – $450 million

David and Victoria Beckham met at a Manchester United game in 1997 and started dating that same year. They got married on July 4, 1999. He is, of course, best known as perhaps the greatest soccer player of all time. She is best known as Posh Spice from the wildly popular 1990s pop group the Spice Girls. She is also a successful fashion designer. David and Victoria Beckham have a combined net worth of $450 million.

#5. (tie) Barbra Streisand and James Brolin – $450 million

Barbara Streisand and James Brolin have been married since 1998. She is a legendary singer and actress known for her film roles in such classics as Funny Girl, The Way We Were, and the 1976 version of A Star is Born. She also has an extensive music catalog. Barbra has a net worth of $400 million. He is an actor with a list of high profile movies of the 1970s on his filmography. James has a net worth of $50 million.

#4. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson – $500 million

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson met in 1981 on the set of Hanks' sitcom Bosom Buddies. They reunited in 1985 on the set of Volunteers. They married in 1988. Hanks is one of the most well-known and loved actors of the last 30 years with roles in films including Forrest Gump, Sleepless in Seattle, Philadelphia, and the Toy Story franchise. Tom Hanks has a net worth of $400 million. She is an actress known for her roles in Sleepless in Seattle, Runaway Bride, and My Big Fat Greek Wedding. Rita Wilson has a net worth of $100 million.

#3. Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady – $580 million

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen started dating in 2006 after being set up on a blind date by a mutual friend. They married in February 2009. She is a Brazilian supermodel and former Victoria's Secret angel. Gisele has a net worth of $400 million. He is a four time Super Bowl winning quarterback who spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. Tom has a net worth of $180 million.

#2. Jay-Z and Beyoncé – $1.5 billion

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are two of the most recognizable celebrities on the planet. They've been married since 2008. Jay-Z is the first billionaire rapper and savvy business mogul with a net worth of $1 billion. Beyoncé is a former member of the popular girl group Destiny's Child and a wildly successful solo singer. She has a net worth of $500 million.

#1. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West – $3.55 billion

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are another one of the most recognizable celebrity couples in the world as well as the wealthiest. Kim and Kanye started dating in 2012 and married in a lavish and crazy expensive wedding in 2014 in Italy. Kanye West is a rapper who has his successful and popular clothing and shoe brand Yeezy to thank for his $3.2 billion net worth. Kim Kardashian is a reality TV star, social media influencer, and entrepreneur with a net worth of $350 million.