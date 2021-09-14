The Highest Paid TV Actors In The World Right Now

splits: 63

The highest-paid actors on television for 2021 look a bit different than they usually do. Streaming services and premium cable channels including HBO and Showtime dominate the networks on the list. In fact, of the 29 highest-paid actors on television right now, only FOUR appear on traditional network TV show. And those four people rank number 21 through 24.

Another way that this list is different from previous years is in the presence of A-list movie actors. Up until recently, there was a pretty clear divide between actors and actresses who did film and those who did television. With the rise of streaming series and the quality content channels like HBO churn out, A-list actors are making the leap to television series with increasing frequency.

Robert Downey Jr., who has often occupied the top spot on the list of the highest-paid film actors, clocks in at number one. Other A-list film actors who've made the jump to the small screen and have been amply compensated for it include Kate Winslet, Jude Law, Alec Baldwin, Chris Pratt, Jeff Bridges, Michelle Pfeiffer, Winona Ryder, and more.

The rise of stellar programming on the small screen has been building momentum. HBO more or less kicked it off in 1999 when the "Sopranos" premiered. AMC did it with "Mad Men." Netflix did it with "House of Cards" and "Orange Is the New Black." More recently, Apple and Hulu have entered the ranks with "Ted Lasso" and "Only Murders in the Building." However, HBO and HBO Max blew everyone else out of the water with 11 of the top 29 highest-paid actors. Four of those actors come from one show – "Succession."

The Highest-Paid TV Actors 2021

All the numbers below are salary per episode:

#29. Jeremy Strong – $300,000 to $350,000

HBO's "Succession"

#28. Sarah Snook – – $300,000 to $350,000

HBO's "Succession"

#27. Kieran Culkin – $300,000 to $350,000

HBO's "Succession"

#26. Winona Ryder – $300,000 to $350,000

Netflix's "Stranger Things"

#25. David Harbour $300,000 to $350,000

Netflix's "Stranger Things

#24. Laurie Metcalf – $400,000

ABC's "The Conners"

#23. John Goodman – $400,000

ABC's "The Conners"

#22. Sara Gilbert – $400,000

ABC's "The Conners"

#21. Ted Danson – $400,000

NBC's "Mr. Mayor"

#20. Henry Cavill – $400,000

Netflix's "The Witcher"

#19. Jason Sudeikis – $400,000

Apple's "Ted Lasso" Season 1 – It was recently reported that Jason will receive $1 million per episode for the show's third season.

#18. Brian Cox – $400,000 to $500,000

HBO's "Succession"

#17. Jude Law – $425,000

HBO's "The Third Day"

#16. Angela Bassett – $450,000

Fox's "9-1-1"

#15. Alec Baldwin – $575,000

Peacock's "Dr. Death"

#14. Martin Short – $600,000

Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building"

#13. Steve Martin – $600,000

Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building"

#12. Pedro Pascal – $600,000

HBO's "The Last of Us"

#11. Michelle Pfeiffer – $600,000

Showtime's "The First Lady"

#10. Viola Davis – $600,000

Showtime's "The First Lady"

#9. Gillian Anderson $600,000

Showtime's "The First Lady"

#8. Kate Winslet – $650,000

HBO's "Mare of Eastown"

#7. Kristin Davis – $650,000 to $750,000

HBO Max's "And Just Like That…"

#6. Cynthia Nixon – $650,000 to $750,000

HBO Max's "And Just Like That…"

#5. Sarah Jessica Parker – $650,000 to $750,000

HBO Max's "And Just Like That…"

#4. Bryan Cranston – $750,000

Showtime's "Your Honor"

#3. Jeff Bridges – $1 million

FX's "The Old Man"

#2. Chris Pratt – $1.4 million

Amazon's "The Terminal List"

#1. Robert Downey Jr. – $2 million minimum

HBO's "The Sympathizer"