The Highest Paid TV Actors In The World Right Now

The highest-paid actors on television for 2021 look a bit different than they usually do. Streaming services and premium cable channels including HBO and Showtime dominate the networks on the list. In fact, of the 29 highest-paid actors on television right now, only FOUR appear on traditional network TV show. And those four people rank number 21 through 24.
Another way that this list is different from previous years is in the presence of A-list movie actors. Up until recently, there was a pretty clear divide between actors and actresses who did film and those who did television. With the rise of streaming series and the quality content channels like HBO churn out, A-list actors are making the leap to television series with increasing frequency.
Robert Downey Jr., who has often occupied the top spot on the list of the highest-paid film actors, clocks in at number one. Other A-list film actors who've made the jump to the small screen and have been amply compensated for it include Kate Winslet, Jude Law, Alec Baldwin, Chris Pratt, Jeff Bridges, Michelle Pfeiffer, Winona Ryder, and more.
The rise of stellar programming on the small screen has been building momentum. HBO more or less kicked it off in 1999 when the "Sopranos" premiered. AMC did it with "Mad Men." Netflix did it with "House of Cards" and "Orange Is the New Black." More recently, Apple and Hulu have entered the ranks with "Ted Lasso" and "Only Murders in the Building." However, HBO and HBO Max blew everyone else out of the water with 11 of the top 29 highest-paid actors. Four of those actors come from one show – "Succession."
The Highest-Paid TV Actors 2021
All the numbers below are salary per episode:
#29. Jeremy Strong – $300,000 to $350,000
HBO's "Succession"
#28. Sarah Snook – – $300,000 to $350,000
HBO's "Succession"
#27. Kieran Culkin – $300,000 to $350,000
HBO's "Succession"
#26. Winona Ryder – $300,000 to $350,000
Netflix's "Stranger Things"
#25. David Harbour $300,000 to $350,000
Netflix's "Stranger Things
#24. Laurie Metcalf – $400,000
ABC's "The Conners"
#23. John Goodman – $400,000
ABC's "The Conners"
#22. Sara Gilbert – $400,000
ABC's "The Conners"
#21. Ted Danson – $400,000
NBC's "Mr. Mayor"
#20. Henry Cavill – $400,000
Netflix's "The Witcher"
#19. Jason Sudeikis – $400,000
Apple's "Ted Lasso" Season 1 – It was recently reported that Jason will receive $1 million per episode for the show's third season.
#18. Brian Cox – $400,000 to $500,000
HBO's "Succession"
#17. Jude Law – $425,000
HBO's "The Third Day"
#16. Angela Bassett – $450,000
Fox's "9-1-1"
#15. Alec Baldwin – $575,000
Peacock's "Dr. Death"
#14. Martin Short – $600,000
Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building"
#13. Steve Martin – $600,000
Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building"
#12. Pedro Pascal – $600,000
HBO's "The Last of Us"
#11. Michelle Pfeiffer – $600,000
Showtime's "The First Lady"
#10. Viola Davis – $600,000
Showtime's "The First Lady"
#9. Gillian Anderson $600,000
Showtime's "The First Lady"
#8. Kate Winslet – $650,000
HBO's "Mare of Eastown"
#7. Kristin Davis – $650,000 to $750,000
HBO Max's "And Just Like That…"
#6. Cynthia Nixon – $650,000 to $750,000
HBO Max's "And Just Like That…"
#5. Sarah Jessica Parker – $650,000 to $750,000
HBO Max's "And Just Like That…"
#4. Bryan Cranston – $750,000
Showtime's "Your Honor"
#3. Jeff Bridges – $1 million
FX's "The Old Man"
#2. Chris Pratt – $1.4 million
Amazon's "The Terminal List"
#1. Robert Downey Jr. – $2 million minimum
HBO's "The Sympathizer"