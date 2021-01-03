The 5 Most Expensive Homes For Sale In The U.S. Right Now

The median house price in the U.S. is $263,000. Home sales are booming during the coronavirus with many people taking advantage of their work from home situations and the real estate industry's low-interest rates for mortgages to leave expensive cities behind for more spacious, cheaper places. This general migration has pushed up the price of homes across the country. However, the five houses on this list cost far, far, far more. In fact, the cheapest comes in at the just reduced price of $115 million. Below are the five most expensive homes for sale in the U.S. right now.

#5. 2000 S. Ocean Blvd., Manalapan, Florida

Price: $137.5 million $115 million

This estate sits on 15 acres and spans the space between the Atlantic ocean and a lake. It has 1,200 feet of beach and is the only home on the beach for miles. The main house has 12 bedrooms in its 62,200 square feet. The property also has a seven-bedroom house, a couple of four-bedroom houses, and guest or staff quarters with apartments and studios. The property has a pool, tennis court, PGA-standard golf area, half-basketball court, gym, and spa. There are paths to the ocean and the lake. The lakeside beach has a dock and a pier. This home hit the market in 2016 for $195 million. By 2017, it was slashed to $165 million. Then it was slashed further to $137.5 million. Most recently it was lowered once again to $115 million. The monthly mortgage payment is just under $382,000 per month.

#4. 1011 N Beverly Drive, Beverly Hills, California

Price: $125 million $119 million

This house sits on 3.5 acres of prime Beverly Hills real estate. The home has 18 bedrooms and 22.5 bathrooms. It has been on and off the market for a few years and was once priced at $195 million. Two years ago it was relisted for $135 million. Most recently it was reduced to $119 million from $125 million. The estate was once owned by William Randolph Hearst. It was also where John F Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy spent their honeymoon. When he ran for president, the estate was the West Coast headquarters of his campaign. The property also appeared in the films "The Godfather" and "The Bodyguard." The monthly mortgage payment will run you in excess of $398,000.

#3. 27560 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, California

Price: $125 million

This three-acre property is located in Malibu's Paradise Cove. It was built by the late Kenny Rogers. The property has 256 feet of beach frontage, the main house, guesthouse, and pool. The estate has seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. The main house has a chef's kitchen, wine room, recording room, and office. The guesthouse is three stories tall with a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and patio with an aquarium wall. The monthly mortgage payment on this house runs $418,375 a month.

#2. 1080 Meadow Lane, Southampton, New York

Price: $150 million

This property has been on the market for three years and was relisted in January 2020 at its current price. This is 14-acres with 700 feet of beachfront on three side by side lots. The 12,000 square foot main house has an indoor pool. There is a tennis court and tennis house, pool and spa with a pool house, and two golf greens with golf houses. The property was bought in three separate transactions and the buyer planned to build a family compound. However, it was put back on the market before that happened. The monthly mortgage payment on this property is well over $500,000 a month.

Villa Firenze

#1. 67 Beverly Park Court, Beverly Hills, California

Price: $160 million

This property, called Villa Firenze, bills itself as an authentic Italian village. It took seven years to build and sits on nine acres accessible by its own street. The gated compound has room for 30 cars in its courtyard. The main house has 20 bedrooms and 23 bathrooms in its 20,000 square feet. The backyard has a pool and pool house, a two-story guesthouse, tennis court, and a trail for walking or jogging. The purchase price includes a separate lot with room to develop a property on it. The house first hit the market three years ago for $165 million. It was reduced to $160 million this summer. The monthly mortgage payment for Villa Firenze will run you $535,520.