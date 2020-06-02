The 25 Richest DJs In The World 2020

We've been making a list of the richest DJs in the world since 2012. During that time, Calvin Harris has reigned pretty much supreme as both the richest and highest-paid…at least until last year, when he was dethroned by The Chainsmokers – likely due in large part to their hit song "Something Just Like This" with Coldplay bringing them mainstream exposure. Harris could still rest easy, knowing that he was the richest DJ in the land, and that (spoiler alert) still reigns true. Back on June 6, 2012 when we here at Celebrity Net Worth released the world's first list of the richest DJs, Calvin Harris had a net worth of $13 million and was the 24th richest DJ in the world. Over the next several years, Harris saw his net worth escalate, and today, he remains the richest DJ in the world with a stunning net worth of $240 million. Think about that, in just eight years, Harris' net worth has increased by $227 million. That's an average increase of $28.4 million per year!

There are a lot of famous and recognizable names on the list of the 25 richest DJs in the world right now, including Steve Aoki, Tiesto, Alesso, David Guetta (who, if you can believe it, is 52 years old), Zedd, Moby, Skrillex, Marshmello, Kascade, and Deadmau5. Their net worths range from $30 million for Fatboy Slim all the way up to Harris' $240 million.

Let's take a look at the 25 Richest DJs in the world:

#23 (tie): Fatboy Slim Net Worth: $30 million

British DJ, musician, rapper, and record producer Quentin Leo Cook began performing under the name Fatboy Slim in 1996. Under that name, he has released seven studio albums, two of which have been certified platinum, and he won ten MTV Video Music Awards and two Brit Awards. He has been involved in other acts such as the band The Housemartins, Beats International, Freak Power, Pizzaman, and The Mighty Dub Katz. He currently works under the name The Brighton Port Authority.

#23 (tie): Axwell Net Worth: $30 million

Swedish DJ, producer, and music executive Axwell first began experimenting with computer-generated music when he was thirteen years old. He is best known for being part of the successful DJ trio Swedish House Mafia, which is composed of him, Steve Angello, and Sebastian Ingrosso. His collaborations with Isabel Frutuoso have also been particularly successful. He was nominated in 2012 for a Grammy Award for Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical. His first number-one single was in 2004 with the track "Feel the Vibe ('Til the Morning Comes)."

#23 (tie): Alesso Net Worth: $30 million

Alesso first received worldwide attention in 2011 with his many successful remixes of already-popular songs. In particular, his remix of "Pressure" by Nadia Ali, Starkillers and Alex Kenji was one of the most played EDM songs that year. Some of his hit original songs include "Years" and "Calling (Lose My Mind)."Additionally, he was named number 13 on DJ Magazine's Top 100 DJs list in 2013. He has headlined shows at major festivals such as Ibiza: Tomorrowland, The Light, Electric Zoo, and Radio One Weekend.

#22: Moby Net Worth: $32 million

American musician and DJ Moby first rose to fame with his fifth album "Play" in the late 1990s. He is credited with being one of the pioneers of electronic music and has been instrumental in bringing the genre into the mainstream. Since then, he has released a total of 12 studio albums and continues to DJ around the world. In addition to his solo work, he has also achieved success as a co-writer and producer for other artists such as The Smashing Pumpkins, Michael Jackson, David Bowie, Public Enemy, and Metallica, among others.

#21: Pete Tong Net Worth: $33 million

British DJ Tong has earned his net worth through the years from his various endeavors in radio, as a record producer, and his own solo career and performances as a DJ. He has released over 40 mix albums and held a residency at Pancha nightclub in Ibiza from 2003 to 2007. He also works for BBC Radio 1 hosting "The Pete Tong Show," which regularly has over two million listeners. His previous positions include a staff writer for Blues & Soul Magazine in 1979, and as an A&R manager at London Records.

#20: Zedd Net Worth: $35 million

Zedd first began his musical career in 2002, playing with the German band Dioramic, moving to producing electronic music in 2009. He won two Beatport remix contests in 2010 and is well-known for his successful remixes of many famous artists like Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and The Black Eyed Peas. His best-known song is "Clarity" featuring Foxes, which charted at number 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and also hit number one on the US Hot Dance Club Songs. "Clarity" also won Best Dance Recording at the 56th Grammy Awards.

#16 (tie): Sasha (DJ) Net Worth: $40 million

Sasha's net worth stems from his work producing records for well-known artists, in addition to his own successful career as a DJ. He began DJ-ing in the late 1980s, and released his debut studio album of original work in 2002, "Airdrawndagger." He was nominated in 2004 for a Grammy Award for his remix of "Watching Cars Go By" by Felix da Housecat. In 2007 he established his own record label with Renaissance Records, called emFire, and his new music is exclusively released through them.

#16 (tie): Marshmello Net Worth: $40 million

Marshmello is most famous for wearing a helmet resembling a marshmallow while out in public and while performing. His debut studio album "Joytime" was released in 2016, and reached number 5 on the US Dance chart. This success was followed up by his second album "Joytime II" in 2018, which reached number 1 on the US Dance chart. In 2018, Marshmello earned approximately $44 million from his various endeavors, mainly touring and private gigs. Between June 2018 and June 2019 he earned $40 million.

#16 (tie): Andrew Taggert Net Worth: $40 million

Taggert is best known for being one half of the duo The Chainsmokers with his partner Alex Pall. The duo formed in 2012 as a DJ and production team, and their debut studio album "Memories…Do Not Open" (2017) reached number 1 in the US and Canada. They have multiple number 1 hits, including "#Selfie," "Don't Let Me Down" (featuring Daya) and "Closer" (featuring Halsey). Between June 2017 and June 2018, The Chainsmokers grossed a combined $45 million. One year earlier, they personally grossed a combined $38 million. Between June 2018 and June 2019, the duo earned a combined $46 million.

#16 (tie): Alex Pall Net Worth: $40 million

Pall is best known for being one half of the DJ and production duo The Chainsmokers along with Andrew Taggert, which first formed in 2012. Some of their top number one hits include "#Selfie," "Closer" (featuring Halsey), "Don't Let Me Down" (featuring Daya), and "Roses" (featuring Rozes). They have released two studio albums, "Memories…Do Not Open" (2017) and "Sick Boy" (2018). Between June 2017 and June 2018, The Chainsmokers grossed $45 million together, and $46 million between June 2018 to June 2019.

#15: Judge Jules Net Worth: $42 million

Judge Jules is a British DJ and music producer who began his career in 1997. Since then, he has made a name for himself in the world of house music and DJing with performances at leading nightspots across Europe, including at the Eden club's Judgment Sunday event in Ibiza. He also has released almost 40 mix CDs and hosted his own radio program on BBC Radio 1. Outside of music, he released his own clothing range Heroes and Villains, and also has several television appearances under his belt.

#14: Skrillex Net Worth: $45 million

American DJ and producer Skrillex began his career as the lead singer in the band From First to Last, transitioning to a solo career as a dubstep producer and DJ in 2008 playing in clubs around Los Angeles. His debut EP "My Name is Skrillex" was released in 2010, and his debut album "Recess" was released in 2014. He has won Grammy Awards for Best Dance Recording and Best Dance/Electronic Album in 2016. In 2016 alone, Skrillex earned $20 million before taxes from touring and licensing.

#13: John Digweed Net Worth: $48 million

English DJ and producer Digweed was ranked as the 17th best DJ in the world in 2013 by the Resident Advisor DJ charts. As a DJ, he has had many successful residencies at popular night clubs including Heaven in London, The Beach in Brighton, and Twilo in New York City. He is also a successful music producer, responsible for the soundtrack for the movie "Stark Raving Mad." He established Bedrock Records, where he produces music under the alias 'Bedrock' with Nick Mur. He is also a good friend of DJ Sasha, and the two released a collaborative mixtape together in 1994.

#12: Kaskade Net Worth: $50 million

Kaskade became internationally famous when he helped lead the way (along with several other producers) for the revival of American progressive house in 2008 and 2009. Thanks to his unique musical style, he won multiple awards in 2011 and was named "America's Best DJ" in 2011 and 2013. His career began when he moved with his family to San Francisco, where he landed a position at OM Records working in the house and electronic music genres. He attended The University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah.

#11: Deadmau5 Net Worth: $53 million

Canadian DJ and music producer Deadmau5 is widely known for his trademark Mickey Mouse-like headgear that he wears during performances. His career began when he produced instrumental tracks on the indie dance retail site Beatport. He has since charted several songs on the Billboard Dance/Club Play chart. Other recognition and accolades he's received include several Grammy Award nominations, and Canada's Juno Award for Dance Recording of the Year every year from 2008 to 2011. He also performed with the Foo Fighters on the 2012 Grammy Awards telecast.

#10: Armin Van Buuren Net Worth: $55 million

A Dutch native, Van Buuren originally began DJ-ing as a hobby while studying law at Leiden University in the Netherlands. He has been voted by fans into the number one spot on DJ Magazine's annual Top 100 List of Most Popular DJs for four consecutive years from 2007 to 2010, and again in 2012. Additionally, he has hosted a popular weekly radio show "A State of Trance" since 2001. Reportedly, the music show has around 25 million weekly listeners in 26 countries, making it one of the most listened-to radio shows in the world.

#8 (tie): Paul van Dyk Net Worth: $60 million

German native van Dyk is widely considered to be one of the first international superstar DJs in the world. He is one of the first artists to receive a Grammy Award nomination in the then newly-added Dance and Electronic category. He received the nomination for his 2003 album "Reflections." He was named number 1 DJ in the world in 2005 and 2006 and was also the first DJ to be named number 1 by Mixmag in 2005. He grew up in East Germany and secretly listened to smuggled mixtapes and Western radio stations.

#8 (tie): Afrojack Net Worth: $60 million

Dutch DJ Afrojack started his career playing in the Rotterdam club scene in the Netherlands, and also a five-month stint playing at clubs around the Mediterranean. He first signed with the independent Digidance label, who released his debut single, before forming his own record company Wall Recordings. He has since signed a deal with Universal and Island/Def Jam. His 2012 American tour included shows at over 40 venues, including dates at the Ultra Music Festival in Miami and Coachella in India, California.

#7: Paul Oakenfold Net Worth: $65 million

Oakenfold's career as a music producer began after he developed friendships with famous club-goers at the famous club Studio 54 in New York City. He has also achieved global success as a popular trance DJ. Named as the number 1 DJ in the world by DJ Magazine in 1998 and 1999, he has produced remixes for well-known artists such as U2, Moby, Madonna, Britney Spears, and The Rolling Stones. He is also a three-time Grammy Award and two-time World Music Awards nominee.

#5 (tie): Thomas Bangalter Net Worth: $70 million

Bangalter is best known as one half of the electronic duo Daft Punk along with Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo. Known for their robot-like personas, the duo rarely gives interviews or appears out of costume. Their debut album "Around the World" was released in 1997, followed by the 2001 album "Discovery." They won a Grammy Award for Best Electronic/Dance Album in 2009, and again in 2014. Their 2013 album "Random Access Memories" won four other Grammy's and produced the global hit single "Get Lucky." He also owns his own music label Roule and released a solo album in 2002.

#5 (tie): Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo Net Worth: $70 million

He is famous for being one half of the electronic duo Daft Punk along with Thomas Bangalter. Together, the duo has won multiple Grammy Awards, including the Award for Best Electronic/Dance Album in 2009 and 2014. They are known for performing and appearing in public in elaborate robot costumes. Part of his net worth also comes from his status as co-creator of the record label Crydamoure. He also co-produces with label co-owner Eric Chedeville as part of the duo Le Knight Club.

#3 (tie): Steve Aoki Net Worth: $75 million

Aoki is an American DJ, producer, and record executive. He founded his own record label Dim Mak Records in 1996, which has released music by artists such as MSTRKRFT and Mustard Pimp. He has also remixed artists like Drake, Kanye West, and Lenny Kravitz, and collaborated with artists like LMFAO, Kid Cudi, and Travis Barker. He was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2013 for Best Dance/Electronica Album for his debut studio album "Wonderland" (2012), and won a Billboard Award in 2008 for Best Mix Album of the Year. His father is the founder of popular restaurant chain Benihana.

#3 (tie): David Guetta Net Worth: $75 million

Guetta is a Grammy-winning producer and DJ from Paris, France. Since beginning his career DJ-ing in nightclubs during the 1980s and '90s, he has released several solo albums with multiple hit singles like "Where Them Girls At," "Titanium" and "Turn Me On." He has sold over nine million albums and 30 million singles worldwide and was voted the number 1 DJ in DJ Magazine's Top 100 DJ's fan poll Additionally, he has produced albums for famous artists like Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, and Madonna. He is the co-founder of the production company Gum Productions.

#2: DJ Tiesto Net Worth: $150 million

Dutch DJ Tiesto is one of the most well-known DJs and producers in the world with more than 40 total awards to his name, including a World Music Award, MTV Europe Music Award, and a Grammy Award for Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical in 2015. He has released five studio albums and founded the label Black Hole Recordings in 1997. In addition to his extensive tour schedule, he has been a Las Vegas fixture with residencies at clubs like Hakkasan and Wet Republic. Per year, he earns more than $40 million off of merchandise, album sales, licensing and touring.

#1: Calvin Harris Net Worth: $240 million

Harris has released five studio albums and over forty singles, selling over 8 million tracks. He won a Grammy Award for Best Music Video for his track "We Found Love" with Rihanna. In 2010, he launched his own EDM vanity label Fly Eye Records. He is one of the world's most in-demand DJs, with Las Vegas residencies in popular establishments like the Wynn Las Vegas, MGM Grand, and Caesar's Palace. He also has multiple endorsement deals with companies like Apple, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, and Armani. In a typical year he earns $30-$40 million.