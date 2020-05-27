The 25 Richest Actors In The World Right Now

Generally speaking, they say that $250 million is f-you money. That is, you can spend and spend and spend some more, and it will still last generations. Compound interest and all that math stuff. Well, the 25 actors and actresses on this list all have net worths of at least $260 million, so they more than qualify for that old cliché. From Leo DiCaprio, to the surprising number one, all of these performers have been gracing the big and small screens for years and have brought countless hours of entertainment to audiences across the globe. After all, where would we be without Jack Nicholson's iconic performance in "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" or Tom Hanks as Forrest Gump or Tom "You can't handle the truth" Cruise in "A Few Good Men?" Where would we be without Jennifer Aniston and "Friends," Michael Douglas as Gordon Gekko, Harrison Ford as Han Solo and Indiana Jones, Sean Connery as James Bond, or Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man? The contribution of actors, actresses, and everyone involved in the art of film and television production from writers to directors to lighting, costuming, and makeup, etc. are integral to the way we pass our time, especially now in the strange times we're living in right now.

The 25 richest actors and actresses in the world range in wealth from $260 million to more than $3 billion.

#25. Leonardo DiCaprio: Net Worth $260 Million

Leonardo DiCaprio is an American actor, producer and philanthropist best known for his starring roles in films such as "Titanic" (1997), "Catch Me If You Can" (2002), "Inception" (2010) and "The Wolf of Wall Street" (2013). Much of DiCaprio's income comes from backend earnings. For example, he earned just $2.5 million in base salary from "Titanic," but has eventually received over $40 million thanks to his 1.8% cut of gross backend points from the film. Other sources of wealth include brand endorsements, such as for Tag Heuer watches, and extensive real estate investments – his property portfolio is worth at least $100 million.

As of 2020, Leonardo DiCaprio has a net worth of $260 million.

#18. (tie) Robert Downey Jr.: Net Worth $300 Million

Robert Downey Jr. is an American actor, perhaps best known for starring in the films "Less Than Zero" (1987), "Chaplin" (1993), and "Tropic Thunder" (2008). He is also recognizable for his portrayal of Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Some of his biggest movie paychecks include $12 million for "Due Date" (2010) and $15 million for "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows" (2011), as well as millions from his various Marvel films thanks to a reported 2.5% backend deal with the studio. Additionally, he has participated in lucrative endorsement deals such as with Chinese phone company OnePlus, and he has a real estate portfolio estimated to be worth $40-50 million.

As of 2020, Robert Downey Jr. has a net worth of $300 million.

#18. (tie) Michael Douglas: Net Worth $300 Million

Michael Douglas is an American actor, director and producer from New Brunswick, New Jersey. The son of legendary actor Kirk Douglas and Bermudian actress Diana Dill, he has won three Golden Globes and two Academy Awards. Notable projects of his include starring roles in "Wall Street" (1987) and "Fatal Attraction" (1987). He also produced the award-winning film "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" (1975). He has been married to actress Catherine Zeta-Jones since 2000. Douglas has a valuable real estate portfolio, which includes a 250-acre estate on the coast of Spain which he bought in 1990 for $3.5 million, and was listed in 2014 for $60 million.

As of 2020, Michael Douglas has a net worth of $300 million.

#18. (tie) Mark Wahlberg: Net Worth $300 Million

Mark Wahlberg is an American actor, producer and entrepreneur who first rose to prominence as the rapper "Marky Mark" in the 1990s. After transitioning into acting, Wahlberg has since starred in films such as "Boogie Nights" (1997), "Planet of the Apes" (2001), "The Departed" (2006) and "Deepwater Horizon" (2016). He has also worked as a producer for several HBO series; he earned $3 million a year as executive producer of "Entourage" (2004-2011). As an entrepreneur and investor, Wahlberg has several ventures including the burger chain Wahlburgers, which he co-owns with his brothers Donnie and Paul.

As of 2020, Mark Wahlberg has a net worth of $300 million.

#18. (tie) Jennifer Aniston: Net Worth $300 Million

Jennifer Aniston is an American actress and producer, and one of the most famous names in Hollywood. She consistently earns north of $20 million per year from her various acting projects and endorsements. Undoubtedly still best-known for her starring role on the sitcom "Friends" (1994-2004), for which she still earns a reported $10-20 million a year in syndication royalties, she has also enjoyed a successful film career starring in movies such as "Just Go With It" (2011) and "We're the Millers" (2013). Between 1997 and 2011, she earned $75 million just from film paychecks alone. Additionally, she makes around $10 million a year from endorsements for brands like Smartwater and Emirates.

As of 2020, Jennifer Aniston has a net worth of $300 million.

#18. (tie) Harrison Ford: Net Worth $300 Million

Harrison Ford is an American actor, aviator and producer who rose to international fame after his portrayal of the character Han Solo in the original Star Wars trilogy. He solidified his status as Hollywood elite with his role as the title character in the Indiana Jones franchise, as well as other films like "Blade Runner" (1982) and "The Fugitive" (1993). He has earned millions of money from salaries and backend from his movies, including $65 million for "Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" (2008), which is one of the largest paychecks in acting history. He also owns several properties in the United States, and as many as 10 planes and a helicopter.

As of 2020, Harrison Ford has a net worth of $300 million.

#18. (tie) Edward Norton: Net Worth $300 Million

Edward Norton is an American actor and producer who rose to fame with his debut role in "Primal Fear" (1996), for which he earned an Oscar and Golden Globe nomination. Other notable films of his include "Fight Club" (1999), "The Italian Job" (2003), "Birdman" (2014), and "The Grand Budapest Hotel" (2014). Outside of acting, Norton is a big investor in technology. He was an early investor in Uber, funded analytics companies Kensho and EDO, and also co-founded the platform CrowdRise, which was acquired by GoFundMe in 2017.

As of 2020, Edward Norton has a net worth of $300 million.

#18. (tie) Brad Pitt: Net Worth $300 Million

Brad Pitt is an award-winning American actor and producer. Noteworthy films he has starred in include "Ocean's Eleven" (2001), "Moneyball" (2011) and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" (2019). He can earn over $20 million per film, although he has accepted lower salaries such as $10 million for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." He owns Plan B Entertainment, which has produced dozens of successful films. It is estimated that Pitt has actually earned more as a producer than he has as an actor. He owns a real estate portfolio estimated to be worth over $100 million.

As of 2020, Brad Pitt has a net worth of $300 million.

#17. (tie) Will Smith: Net Worth $350 Million

Will Smith is an American actor, film producer and rapper. He first rose to fame as a rapper before transitioning into acting on the show "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air." He is now one of the most recognized entertainers in the world. Every year, he earns at least $40 million from his various endeavors, up to $80 million. It is estimated that between 1993 and 2013, he earned $200 million in movie salaries, bonuses, and backend deals. His largest upfront payday so far has been $28 million for "I, Robot." Together with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, he owns at least $100 million in real estate.

As of 2020, Will Smith has a net worth of $350 million.

#15. (tie) Victoria Principal: Net Worth $350 Million

Victoria Principal is an American actress, philanthropist, and entrepreneur. Notable acting projects she has appeared in include the film "The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean" (1970), and her role as Pamela on "Dallas" between 1978 and 1987. She started the skincare company Principal Secret in 1989, which has since generated more than $1.5 billion in revenue. She sold the company to Guthy Ranker in April 2019 for a sum estimated to be in the $100-200 million range. She also owns a large real estate portfolio including properties both in the United States and Switzerland.

As of 2020, Victoria Principal has a net worth of $350 million.

#15. (tie) Sean Connery: Net Worth $350 Million

Sir Sean Connery is an award-winning Scottish actor and producer, catapulted into international stardom by his role as the title character in the James Bond franchise. He appeared in seven James Bond films, as well as "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" (1989), "The Hunt for Red October" (1990), and "Dragonheart" (1996). Additionally, he won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in "The Untouchables" (1987). In 1999 he was named "The Sexiest Man Alive" by People Magazine at the age of 69. He was elevated to knighthood by Queen Elizabeth in July 2000.

As of 2020, Sean Connery has a net worth of $350 million.

#14. Keanu Reeves: Net Worth $360 Million

Keanu Reeves is a Canadian actor, musician and producer, perhaps best known for his roles in The Matrix and the John Wick franchises. After adjusting for inflation, his movies have grossed more than $4.6 billion at the worldwide box office. For his role as Neo in "The Matrix" (1999), he received a salary of $10 million-plus a chunk of the backend, which earned him a further $53 million after inflation. After accounting for his bonuses from the second and third Matrix movies, his total earnings from the franchise top $200 million. He is also the co-founder of the production company, Company Films.

As of 2020, Keanu Reeves has a net worth of $360 million.

#13. Clint Eastwood: Net Worth $375 Million

Clint Eastwood is an iconic American actor, director and producer. After achieving success in the TV series "Rawhide," he rose to international fame in the 1960s through his roles in filmmaker Sergio Leone's trilogy of spaghetti Westerns, and the "Dirty Harry" film franchise. Along with partners Peter Ueberroth and Richard Ferris, and 132 private minority investors, he was part of an investment group in the 1990s that acquired the Pebble Beach Golf Links from Japanese firm Long Cypress, Co. for $820 million. Since the deal closed in 1999, the value of their investment has tripled.

As of 2020, Clint Eastwood has a net worth of $375 million.

#7. (tie) Tom Hanks: Net Worth $400 Million

Tom Hanks is an American actor, director, writer and producer, and a widely-recognized cultural icon. His films have grossed a total of more than $9.7 billion worldwide, making him one of the most consistent global box office stars. Notable films of his include "Forrest Gump" (1993), "Saving Private Ryan" (1998), and "You've Got Mail" (1998). In total, he has likely earned at least $400 million in movie salaries over his career without accounting for inflation, a figure which does not include producing and directing payments. Together with his wife and actress Rita Wilson, his real estate portfolio is worth at least $150 million.

As of 2020, Tom Hanks has a net worth of $400 million.

#7. (tie) Sylvester Stallone: Net Worth $400 Million

Sylvester Stallone is an American actor, screenwriter, producer and director whose movies have generated more than $4 billion in global revenue. He has written, produced and/or directed many of his major films. Notable works of his include the "Rocky," "Rambo," and "The Expendables" franchises. The 1976 film "Rocky" was a critical and box office hit, earning $117 million at the box office and ten Academy Award nominations. He formed the production company Balboa Productions in March 2018 with Braden Aftergood, and the company has produced notable films including "Creed II" (2018) and "Rambo V" (2018).

As of 2020, Sylvester Stallon has a net worth of $400 million.

#7. (tie) Jackie Chan: Net Worth $400 Million

Jackie Chan is an actor, martial artist, producer, screenwriter, entertainer and entrepreneur from Hong Kong. He is famous around the world for his comedy chops and acrobatic abilities, famously performing his own stunts. He first rose to fame with the film "Snake in the Eagle's Shadow" (1978), and has since appeared in over a hundred films, including the "Rush Hour" franchise popular with Western audiences. From June 2018 to June 2019, he earned $60 million from his various endeavors. In addition to acting, he has many lucrative endorsements, and also makes money from multiple producing credits and a line of international movie theaters.

As of 2020, Jackie Chan has a net worth of $400 million.

#7. (tie) Jack Nicholson: Net Worth $400 Million

Jack Nicholson is an American actor, and one of the most award-nominated actors in history. He has appeared in over sixty films, including "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" (1975) and "As Good as It Gets" (1997), both of which he won the Academy Award for Best Actor. In total, he has been nominated for twelve different Academy Awards. In addition to his movie salaries and backend earnings from his films, a significant portion of his net worth is attributable to his $100 million real estate portfolio and $150 million art collection. As of 2020, Jack Nicholson has a net worth of $400 million

As of 2020, Jack Nicholson has a net worth of $400 million.

#7. (tie) Bill Cosby: Net Worth $400 Million

Bill Cosby is an American actor, comedian, television personality and producer. He launched one of the most successful sitcoms of all time, "The Cosby Show," which ran from 1984 to 1992. At the peak of the show, he was earning $4 million an episode (worth $8 million today). As the owner of 20% of the show's profits, he has earned at least $300 million just from syndication deals. In addition to his acting, comedic, and hosting work, he generates income from endorsements for brands such as Jello-O, Kodak, Ford, and Coca-Cola. He also owns a real estate portfolio worth over $100 million.

As of 2020, Bill Cosby has a net worth of $400 million.

#7. (tie) Arnold Schwarzenegger: Net Worth $400 Million

Arnold Schwarzenegger is an Austrian-American bodybuilder, actor, businessman and politician. He moved to the United States from Austria in 1968, with savings he had built up from winning various bodybuilding competitions. He is perhaps best known as an actor for his role in the "Terminator" series. At the peak of his career, he consistently earned $20-30 million per movie. He has poured much of his earnings into various investments, notably real estate. Just his real estate portfolio alone is worth over $100 million. He has claimed that during the eight years he served as the Governor of California (2003-2011), he lost $200 million in potential movie wages.

As of 2020, Arnold Schwarzenegger has a net worth of $400 million.

#6. Mel Gibson: Net Worth $425 Million

Mel Gibson is an Australian-American actor, screenwriter, producer and investor. His first major film role was in the Mad Max series, and he earned his first $1 million paycheck from "Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome" (1985). Other notable films of his include "Braveheart" (1995), "The Patriot" (2000), and "Edge of Darkness" (2010), and he has directed several films including the critically acclaimed "Hacksaw Ridge" (2016). After two years, he finalized his divorce with his ex-wife Robyn Moore in 2011, paying her a settlement of $425 million that effectively halved his net worth.

As of 2020, Mel Gibson has a net worth of $425 million.

#4. (tie) Robert De Niro: Net Worth $500 Million

Robert De Niro is an American actor, producer, director and entrepreneur who is widely considered one of cinema's greatest actors of all time. His notable performances include classic films such as "The Godfather II" (1974), "Taxi Driver" (1976), "Raging Bull" (1980) and "Goodfellas" (1990). Outside of acting, he has been a successful businessman, founding the popular restaurant chain Nobu alongside Nobu Matsuhisa, which has over forty locations around the world and reportedly generates several hundred million dollars in revenue per year. He is also the co-owner of the Greenwich Hotel in New York.

As of 2020, Robert De Niro has a net worth of $500 million.

#4. (tie) George Clooney: Net Worth $500 Million

George Clooney is an American actor, screenwriter, director and activist who is one of the most sought-after A-list actors in Hollywood. Notable films of his include "Ocean's Eleven" (2001), and "Good Night, and Good Luck" (2005), which he also wrote and directed. It is estimated that he has earned about $200 million before taxes from his acting career. He also has several lucrative endorsements for brands such as Nespresso and was a co-founder of the tequila brand Casamigos Tequila, which was sold to conglomerate Diageo for $1 billion in 2017. With his wife, lawyer Amal Alamuddin, the couple has a real estate portfolio worth $100 million.

As of 2020, George Clooney has a net worth of $500 million.

#3. Tom Cruise Net Worth $570 Million

Tom Cruise is an American actor and producer who has starred in dozens of major blockbuster movies and is generally considered one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Notable films of his include "Top Gun" (1986), "Rain Man" (1989), and the "Mission: Impossible" franchise. His most two most lucrative films, "Mission: Impossible" (2000) and "War of the Worlds" (2005), earned him $100 million each due to lucrative backend deals. He is also the co-founder of Cruise/Wagner Productions with Paula Wagner. Producing many of his own films through his production company has helped him receive larger checks for his projects.

As of 2020, Tom Cruise has a net worth of $570 million.

#2. Shahrukh Khan Net Worth $600 Million

Shahrukh Khan is an Indian actor, producer and TV personality who is often called the King of Bollywood. He has appeared in over eighty Bollywood films, reportedly making Rs 20-25 crore per film, roughly equivalent to $28-35 million. Notable films of his include "Darr" (1993), "Devdas" (2002), "Chennai Express" (2013) and "Dilwale" (2015). He is the co-chairman of the motion picture production company Red Chillies Entertainment, and co-owner of the Indian Premier League cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders. With his wife, he owns multiple properties around in world including in New Delhi, Mumbai, London, and Dubai.

As of 2020, Shahrukh Khan has a net worth of $600 million.

#1. Jami Gertz: Net Worth $3 Billion

Jami Gertz is an American actress, sports team owner, and philanthropist. She is perhaps best-known as an actress for her appearances on the television series "The Neighbors," "Entourage," and "Ally McBeal." Although she has a successful career of her own, the majority of her net worth derives from her marriage to billionaire Tony Ressler, the co-founder of Ares Management. Ressler is also co-founder of private equity firm Apollo Global Management, which has more than $300 billion in assets under management. Gertz and Ressler are part-owners of the Atlanta Hawks NBA team and have a minority stake in the Milwaukee Brewers.

Honorable Mention: Oprah Winfrey Net Worth $3.5 billion

Oprah Winfrey is a media mogul, television host, and author who is widely considered one of the most influential people on the planet. Although she received critical acclaim for her supporting role acting in "The Color Purple" (1985), as well as a few other acting projects, she is mainly known as a television host and author, which is why she doesn't quite make our list of the richest actors in the world. She is credited with revolutionizing the television talk show platform with her show "The Oprah Winfrey Show," and her production company Harpo Productions has produced several films. Additionally, she has published five books and two magazines. From her various pursuits, she earns an annual salary of $300 million. Oprah also enjoys many lucrative deals with brands such as Weight Watchers and Apple and has a real estate portfolio worth at least $200 million.

As of 2020, Oprah Winfrey has a net worth of $3.5 billion.