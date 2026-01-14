The 20 Highest Grossing Actors Of All Time (Inflation Adjusted)

Thanks to the seismic arrival of "Avatar: Fire and Ash," Zoe Saldaña has officially claimed the title of the highest-grossing actor in history in raw dollars, dethroning the "Avengers" boys and proving that she is the ultimate franchise cheat code. But while her bankability is undeniable, does she hold the crown when we account for the fact that a movie ticket in 1977 cost less than a small popcorn does today?

That's where the magic of inflation adjustment comes in. In the world of Hollywood math, comparing modern blockbusters to yesterday's classics without leveling the playing field is like bringing a lightsaber to a knife fight. To find the true titans of ticket sales, we have to look past the inflated dollar signs and focus on what really matters: who actually put the most butts in seats? We've crunched the numbers to give the legends of the past a fair shot against the superhero sprawls of the present.

The result? A list that is full of surprises, from hidden voice-acting gods who have quietly conquered your childhood to the enduring action stars who have been running away from explosions for forty years. So, grab your snacks—which definitely cost more than they used to—and settle in. Here are the top 20 box office stars of all time, ranked by their total global haul in today's money.

20. Chris Evans – $14+ billion (40+ films)

As Captain America, Chris Evans carried the star-spangled shield through a trilogy of his own and a slew of Avengers team-ups, anchoring Marvel's incredible run at the top of the box office. But even before the MCU, he had a taste of comic-book film success (remember him flaming on in Fantastic Four?). Beyond superheroes, Evans has been part of ensemble hits like Knives Out and Pixar's Lightyear (voicing Buzz). All told, with over 40 films, his inflation-adjusted grosses have topped $14 billion worldwide. That's a super-soldier-sized total, proving that even without the serum, Chris Evans packs a serious punch at the box office.

19. Chris Hemsworth – $14+ billion (≈30 films)

Thunderous applause for the God of Thunder: Chris Hemsworth has muscled his way into the top-grossing ranks on the strength of his hammer-wielding heroics as Thor in the Marvel universe. Hemsworth's charisma helped turn Thor and Avengers films into some of the biggest of all time. He's also flexed his star power in other hits like Snow White and the Huntsman, Men in Black: International, and Extraction (showing his drawing power even beyond theaters). With just over 30 films, Hemsworth has crossed the $14 billion mark globally when adjusted for today's dollars. Not bad for a kid from Aussie soap operas – he struck the jackpot like a bolt of lightning.

18. Vin Diesel – ~$15 billion (≈35 films)

Vin Diesel has a unique claim to fame on this list: he speaks maybe three words in some of his biggest films – and still sells tickets like crazy. As the voice of Groot (the lovable tree) in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers movies, Diesel turned "I am Groot" into one of cinema's most iconic catchphrases, helping those films rocket up the charts. Of course, he's also the gravelly voice and face of the high-octane Fast & Furious franchise, where his family-first Dom Toretto has led the series to billions in grosses. From The Iron Giant (his early voice role) to xXx and Riddick, Vin's ~35 films have accelerated to nearly $15 billion worldwide. One thing's for sure: this action star's box office fuel tank is far from empty.

17. Benedict Cumberbatch – $15+ billion (≈50 films)

With his distinctive baritone and magnetic screen presence, Benedict Cumberbatch has cast a spell over the box office. He's now best known as Marvel's Doctor Strange, casting portals in multiple Avengers films and his own hit adventures. But Cumberbatch's blockbuster resume doesn't stop there – he was the voice of Smaug the dragon in The Hobbit series, appeared in Star Trek Into Darkness as the villain Khan, and even gave voice to the Grinch. In roughly 50 film credits, he's quietly amassed over $15 billion globally. Not bad for someone who was largely doing prestige British dramas a decade ago – these days, Benedict is truly in the Strange-sphere of Hollywood's elite earners.

16. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson – $15+ billion (50+ films)

Can you smell what Dwayne Johnson is cooking? It smells like box office gold. "The Rock" transitioned from wrestling hero to one of Hollywood's most bankable action stars. He has anchored the rampaging Fast & Furious franchise (often injecting new life into it), led the Jumanji series to surprise success, and headlined disaster epics like San Andreas. Whether he's flexing his muscles or raising an eyebrow, audiences worldwide can't get enough – his 50+ films have grossed well over $15 billion in today's dollars. Toss in voice roles like Maui in Disney's Moana, and Dwayne's reach just keeps expanding. In the game of big-budget tentpoles, The Rock is simply laying the smackdown on the competition.

15. Jon Favreau – $15+ billion (40+ films)

Here's a fun one: Jon Favreau – yes, the director of Iron Man and The Lion King (2019) – also happens to be one of the highest-grossing actors ever. How? Favreau often casts himself in memorable supporting roles. He's Happy Hogan, Tony Stark's trusty bodyguard in the Marvel films, a part he's played across multiple billion-dollar blockbusters. He also voiced characters like Pumbaa's warthog pal in the live-action Lion King and even a cute alien in The Mandalorian. With bit roles and cameos adding up (about 40 films in all), Favreau's on-screen appearances have quietly grossed over $15 billion worldwide. Not too shabby for the guy usually behind the camera – he's laughing all the way to the bank, and the editing bay.

14. Robert Downey Jr. – $15+ billion (≈70 films)

Robert Downey Jr. forged one of Hollywood's greatest comeback stories – and one of its biggest box office runs. After early career ups and downs, RDJ found the role of a lifetime as Tony Stark, a.k.a. Iron Man, kicking off the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A cornerstone of the Avengers films, he helped Marvel's interconnected saga gross tens of billions worldwide. Downey's wry charm also powered the successful Sherlock Holmes franchise. Add in earlier hits (Tropic Thunder, Air America, etc.), and his ~70-film oeuvre has cleared $15 billion globally. He'll forever be known as Iron Man – and the man who (financially) built the MCU.

13. Scarlett Johansson – $15+ billion (50+ films)

The highest-grossing actress in the world, Scarlett Johansson, has blended indie cred with superhero spectacle to stellar effect. On one hand, she's turned in acclaimed dramatic performances; on the other, she spent a decade as Natasha Romanoff (Black Widow), the cornerstone female Avenger in Marvel's multi-billion-dollar saga. Audiences also flocked to her action/sci-fi flicks like Lucy and Ghost in the Shell. With over 50 films and a versatile career, Scarlett's global box office has surpassed $15 billion (inflation-adjusted). She's equally at home saving the world in a catsuit or garnering Oscar nods – and cashing massive checks in both cases.

12. Chris Pratt – $15+ billion (≈40 films)

From raptors to rocket ships, Chris Pratt has conquered the modern blockbuster landscape. He went from lovable goofball on TV to the leading man of not one but two gigantic franchises: starring as dino-wrangler Owen Grady in Jurassic World and as Marvel's cheeky hero Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy. Pratt's charm propelled both series to enormous success (and some hilarious bloopers). Throw in The LEGO Movie (voice of Emmet) and appearances in The Avengers films, and this everyman-turned-action-star has netted north of $15 billion in worldwide grosses. Not bad for a guy who once lived in a van in Maui – now he practically owns the box office island.

11. Alan Tudyk – $16+ billion (40+ films)

The secret sauce in many recent Disney hits? Alan Tudyk's voice. This character actor has made a niche voicing scene-stealers in animated blockbusters. Tudyk was the squawking rooster Hei Hei in Moana, the chatty snowman-hating Duke of Weselton in Frozen, and the lovable droid K-2SO in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. He's lent his comedic timing to dozens of films, becoming the go-to guy for funny sidekick voices. With those Disney and Star Wars credits, Tudyk has quietly amassed over $16 billion worldwide. Not bad for a guy whose face you might not recognize – he's the chameleon of the box office (sometimes literally, as he voiced a chameleon in Tangled!).

10. Tom Cruise – $16+ billion (50+ films)

Few stars have sustained Tom Cruise's level of blockbuster success. With a career spanning nearly 40 years and 50 films, Cruise continues to outdo himself. He's the daredevil behind the "Mission: Impossible" franchise – performing wild stunts that keep audiences coming back – and the ace pilot of Top Gun (1986) and its recent billion-dollar sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. From Jerry Maguire to War of the Worlds, Cruise's films reliably dominate the box office. Adjusted for inflation, his global grosses soar past $16 billion. He's one of Hollywood's last true movie stars – running, literally, toward the next record-breaking opening weekend.

9. Warwick Davis – ~$17 billion (30+ films)

Warwick Davis has been quietly appearing in blockbusters since he was a teenager, and it's paid off big. He debuted as the lovable Ewok Wicket in Return of the Jedi and went on to pop up throughout the Harry Potter series (as Professor Flitwick and Griphook the goblin), among many other roles. Davis often plays fantastical characters under heavy makeup or CGI, from Willow (lead role) to Star Wars: The Force Awakens. He's accrued around 30 film credits and, thanks to those massive franchises, roughly $16–17 billion in adjusted worldwide grosses. Not bad for an actor who often doesn't even get recognized in public – his magic happens on-screen in creature costumes that fans adore.

8. Andy Serkis – $17+ billion (30+ films)

Andy Serkis has built a powerhouse career largely without showing his face. As the motion-capture master behind characters like Gollum (The Lord of the Rings trilogy), King Kong, and Caesar (Planet of the Apes series), Serkis's performances have anchored films that earned billions. He's also part of Star Wars (Supreme Leader Snoke) and Marvel (villain Ulysses Klaue) – because why stop at one franchise? With just a few dozen films, Serkis has racked up over $17 billion globally when adjusted for inflation. From his digitally-enhanced roles to the occasional live-action turn, this man's work is precious to the box office indeed.

7. Zoe Saldaña – $18 billion (≈50 films)

In January 2026, thanks to the performance of the fourth "Avatar" installment, Zoe Saldaña became the #1 highest-grossing actor of all time in raw numbers. Without adjusting for inflation, her movies have grossed $15.47 billion. Zoe is also rocketing up the inflation-adjusted charts too. She is the only human to star in four different $2 billion blockbusters: as Neytiri in the Avatar saga (including the recent Fire and Ash) and as Gamora in the Avengers double-header. Whether she is blue, green, or trekking through stars, Saldaña is the undisputed Queen of the Franchise. Her roughly 50-film career has now amassed an adjusted global haul of nearly $18 billion, proving she isn't just a participant in the sci-fi zeitgeist—she is the zeitgeist.

6. Frank Welker – $18+ billion (100+ films)

You might not recognize Frank Welker on the street, but you've definitely heard him. Welker is a voice acting legend whose vocal cords have powered countless blockbusters. He's voiced iconic cartoon characters (like Scooby-Doo and Optimus Prime's Megatron in Transformers) and provided creature sounds in everything from Aladdin (yes, that was Frank voicing Abu the monkey) to Jurassic Park. With over 100 film credits, often as the hidden growls, roars, and animal chatter, Welker has helped bring many hit movies to life. All those behind-the-scenes contributions add up to well over $18 billion worldwide, making him the most successful actor you never see on screen!

5. Tom Hanks – ~$20 billion (≈70 films)

America's favorite everyman, Tom Hanks, has been a consistent box office draw for decades. With an affable presence and stellar range, Hanks led award-winning dramas (Forrest Gump, Saving Private Ryan), crowd-pleasing comedies (Big, Splash), and animated mega-hits (voicing Woody in Pixar's Toy Story series). From Apollo 13 to The Da Vinci Code, his films span genres but share one thing: they sell a ton of tickets. Across roughly 70 films, an inflation-adjusted total near $20 billion cements Hanks as Hollywood royalty. (He'll humbly thank the Academy… while laughing all the way to the bank.)

4. John Ratzenberger – $20+ billion (≈50 films)

John Ratzenberger might not be a household name to all, but Pixar fans know him well. He voiced the witty piggy bank Hamm in Toy Story, Mack the truck in Cars, and has had a cameo voice role in nearly every Pixar film – earning him the nickname "Pixar's good luck charm." Ratzenberger also had a small part in The Empire Strikes Back (yes, Cliff from Cheers was on Hoth!). All those Pixar blockbusters and bit parts add up: with inflation, his films have grossed over $20 billion globally. Not bad for a guy whose characters often steal scenes for a few minutes – he's the Easter egg that laid a golden box office total.

3. Harrison Ford – $25+ billion (50+ films)

From Han Solo to Indiana Jones, Harrison Ford has been front and center in some of cinema's most beloved franchises. This Hollywood icon has only about 50 films to his credit, but what a filmography it is – the original Star Wars trilogy (and its recent sequels), the Indiana Jones adventures, Blade Runner, The Fugitive, and more. Adjusted for inflation, Ford's career grosses soar past $25 billion worldwide. He's the rugged face of nostalgic blockbusters and is still going strong, even joining the Marvel universe soon. Few stars have ever had a run like Harrison, who truly earned his title as a box office Force to be reckoned with.

2. Samuel L. Jackson – $30+ billion (140+ films)

Samuel L. Jackson has a resume as long as Fury's leather coat – and the box office receipts to match. With roles in mega-franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe (as Nick Fury assembling the Avengers), "Star Wars" (Jedi Master Mace Windu), Jurassic Park (hold onto your butts!), and more, Jackson has been the secret ingredient in many of the biggest hits of the past four decades. Appearing in over 140 films, he's the highest-grossing lead actor in Hollywood history. Whether he's starring in Quentin Tarantino dramas or literally saving the world in Marvel movies, Jackson's cool charisma keeps audiences buying tickets by the billions.

1. Stan Lee – $30+ billion (≈50 film cameos)

You read that right: the late Stan Lee – who didn't even play a lead role – tops the list thanks to his delightful cameos in nearly every Marvel movie. As the co-creator of many Marvel heroes, Stan popped up in about 50 Marvel films (from Spider-Man to Avengers: Endgame), usually for a few funny seconds each. Those blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearances have added up to over $30 billion in ticket sales. Talk about a Marvel-ous legacy. (Cameo King: He wasn't a "leading man," hence the asterisk – but when your face shows up in virtually every Marvel blockbuster, you earn a special spot!)