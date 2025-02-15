The Richest Saturday Night Live Cast Members Of All Time

Saturday Night Live is an institution. This year, SNL celebrates its 50th season on NBC. It is as American as baseball, apple pie, and Chevrolet. It has launched the careers of many comedians. If it wasn't for SNL, we might not have known the brilliance of John Belushi, Bill Murray, Gilda Radner, Eddie Murphy, Tina Fey, Chris Farley, Amy Poehler, Adam Sandler, Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig, and countless others.

These "not ready for prime time" players have given us beloved characters that have become woven into the fabric of society. Where would American pop culture be without the Church Lady, Wayne and Garth, Buckwheat, Jake and Elwood Blues, Stefon, the Spartan Spirit Cheerleaders, Roseanne Roseannadana, Mary Katherine Gallagher, Pat, Father Guido Sarducci, or Toonces the Driving Cat?

It has given us catchphrases such as:

"Jane, you ignorant slut."

"Well, isn't that special?"

"Ve just vant to pump you up."

"More cowbell." "

You look mahhhvelous."

"Baseball has been berry, berry good to me."

"Yeeaah, that's the ticket."

"Daaaaa Beeeears!"

"I'm Gumby, dammit!"

"We are two wild and crazy guys."

It has inspired movies: "The Blues Brothers," "Wayne's World," "Coneheads," "A Night At the Roxbury," "The Ladies Man," and "Superstar," just to name a few. And it has turned a boatload of comedians into millionaires… and even hundred-millionaires. Let's take a look at the top 20 richest SNL cast members.

#20. Maya Rudolph – $50 Million

SNL Tenure: 2000–2007

Maya Rudolph has built a highly successful and diverse career across television, film, and voice acting. After her standout SNL run, she became a frequent collaborator in hit comedies like Bridesmaids, Grown Ups, and Sisters. Rudolph has also made millions in voice work, playing major roles in Big Mouth, Luca, and The Angry Birds Movie, where actors command high six-figure to seven-figure salaries for animated roles. She has also been a part of high-profile TV commercials, including a lucrative deal as the face of M&M's, further adding to her growing wealth. Oh, and her marriage to director Paul Thomas Anderson certainly doesn't hurt!

#20. Jim Belushi – $50 Million

SNL Years: 1983–1985

Jim Belushi – younger brother of the late John Belushi – had a relatively short SNL stint, but he used it as a springboard to a prolific career of his own. In the 1980s, he found steady work in Hollywood, landing supporting roles in hit films like "Trading Places" and "About Last Night." Those early successes paved the way for Belushi to become a leading man by the late '80s and early '90s, starring in movies like Red Heat and K-9. His true financial jackpot, however, came from the small screen. In the 2000s, Belushi headlined the ABC sitcom "According to Jim," which ran for 8 seasons and 182 episodes. The show's long run (2001–2009) and syndication deals have provided Belushi with a significant and recurring income stream. In recent years, he's pursued business ventures outside Hollywood – including launching a cannabis farm in Oregon – but it's his decades of acting and that multi-season sitcom success that cemented Jim Belushi's $50 million fortune.

#19. Chevy Chase – $50 Million

SNL Tenure: 1975–1976

As one of SNL's original cast members, Chevy Chase became the show's first breakout star. His catchphrase, "I'm Chevy Chase… and you're not," from Weekend Update instantly made him a household name. Chase left SNL after just one season, but Hollywood was ready. He built a "roller-coaster" film career with both iconic hits and infamous flops. In the late '70s and '80s he scored with enduring comedies like "Caddyshack" and "Fletch." His most beloved role is hapless family man Clark Griswold in National Lampoon's Vacation – a character Chase reprised in four films over more than a decade. Those Vacation movies became classics and solidified his status as a leading comic actor. Not every project was a smash (Chase also starred in a few sequels considered among Hollywood's worst), but by the '80s, he was commanding top salaries. After a quieter 1990s, Chase found new audiences in the 2000s with a co-starring role on TV's Community. Across his career, a string of box-office successes, residuals from franchise favorites, and his early SNL fame have earned Chevy Chase a $50 million net worth.

#18. Billy Crystal – $50 Million

SNL Tenure: 1984–1985

Billy Crystal had a unique path with SNL – he was already an experienced comic and actor when he joined the cast for the 1984–85 season. On SNL, Crystal became wildly popular for characters like Fernando, the smarmy talk show host who coined the catchphrase "You look… mahvelous!" That one season raised his profile, and Crystal sprinted into an A-list film career by the late '80s. He starred in blockbuster comedies and rom-coms that defined the era. Notably, Crystal's lead role in "When Harry Met Sally" (1989) made the film an all-time romantic comedy classic – after big names like Tom Hanks and Michael Keaton had turned it down. The movie's massive success cemented Crystal as a bankable leading man. He followed up with hits like "City Slickers" (1991) and became the voice of Mike Wazowski in Pixar's Monsters, Inc. (2001), which grossed over $560 million worldwide. Along the way, Crystal's charming persona also led to a lucrative side gig hosting the Academy Awards nine times. Through the '90s, he wrote, directed, and starred in films (Mr. Saturday Night, Analyze This), ensuring multiple revenue streams. Decades of consistent success – from SNL and stand-up tours to A-list movie paychecks and even Broadway shows – have earned Billy Crystal an estimated $60 million net worth.

#17. Christopher Guest – $60 Million

SNL Tenure: 1984–1985

Christopher Guest's time as an SNL cast member was brief, but his post-SNL career has been extraordinarily impactful – especially for a filmmaker with a quirky niche. Guest is hailed as the "all-time king of mockumentaries," having co-created and starred in cult classics like "This Is Spinal Tap," "Waiting for Guffman," and "Best in Show." He didn't stick around SNL long, yet those in the know recognize his comedic genius. In fact, Spinal Tap (1984) – released the same year he joined SNL – became a cult phenomenon, with Guest delivering the film's most iconic line ("These go to 11.") that still echoes in pop culture. He went on to write and direct acclaimed mockumentary films throughout the '90s and 2000s, effectively creating a unique genre. Though his movies were modestly budgeted, their strong video and DVD sales and loyal fanbase contributed to Guest's wealth. He's also appeared in mainstream hits (like The Princess Bride) and earned an Emmy for writing. Beyond entertainment, Guest – who by marriage is literally a British baron – has wisely managed his assets. By carving out a one-of-a-kind career behind and in front of the camera, Christopher Guest parlayed his comedy creativity into an estimated $60 million fortune.

#16. Chris Rock – $60 Million

SNL Tenure: 1990–1993

Chris Rock's star truly began to rise after his SNL tenure. He left the show in 1993 and returned to his roots in stand-up comedy – a move that would make him one of the most acclaimed comedians of his generation. Rock's HBO comedy specials (like Bring the Pain in 1996 and Bigger & Blacker in 1999) became cultural touchstones, earned Emmy Awards, and commanded huge audiences. Those specials – and the sold-out tours that followed – translated into millions in earnings and established Rock's brand. He also found success in Hollywood, albeit often just outside the spotlight. Rock wrote and starred in movies like CB4 and Top Five and voiced Marty the zebra in the Madagascar animated franchise. He's been a go-to ensemble player in hit comedies (from "The Longest Yard" remake to Adam Sandler's "Grown Ups" series). In 2005, Rock created the sitcom "Everybody Hates Chris," loosely based on his own teenage years, which ran for four seasons in syndication. By diversifying – stand-up, acting, writing, producing – Rock ensured multiple income streams. He even hosted the Oscars twice (2005 and 2016), showing his enduring relevance. More recently, Rock reportedly inked a lucrative deal with Netflix for stand-up specials. Altogether, decades of top-tier comedy gigs and savvy projects have given Chris Rock an estimated $60 million net worth. A costly divorce reportedly cut his net worth in half, but Rock remains one of comedy's highest-paid performers.

#15. David Spade – $70 Million

SNL Tenure: 1990–1996

David Spade mastered the art of being a comedic team player – a strategy that paid off handsomely. He started as an SNL writer and then became an indispensable cast member known for snarky characters like the "Buh-Bye" flight attendant. After SNL, Spade wisely stuck to ensemble comedy projects and reaped the rewards. In the late '90s, he partnered with the late Chris Farley in the cult classic films "Tommy Boy" and Black Sheep, where Spade's dry wit proved the perfect foil to Farley's wild antics. But Spade's biggest financial wins have come from television. He starred on the hit sitcom "Just Shoot Me!" from 1997 to 2003, earning Emmy and Golden Globe nominations during its seven-season run. Not long after, he racked up 100 episodes on the CBS sitcom "Rules of Engagement" (2007–2013) – a syndication-friendly run that continues to generate income. In the 2010s, Spade often joined fellow SNL alums like Adam Sandler in profitable ensemble films ("Grown Ups" and its sequel were box-office hits). He's also done stand-up specials and hosted a late-night comedy show. By often playing the wisecracking sidekick and making smart career choices, David Spade built a $70 million fortune from long-running TV roles, steady film work, and the perpetual reruns of his sitcoms.

#14. Tracy Morgan – $70 Million

SNL Tenure: 1996–2003

Tracy Morgan used SNL as a springboard to television stardom – and a considerable fortune – by essentially playing himself. After seven seasons on SNL (where he was known for characters like Astronaut Jones and Brian Fellows), Morgan struck comedy gold in 2006 when he was cast on NBC's "30 Rock." On that Emmy-winning sitcom created by Tina Fey, Morgan portrayed Tracy Jordan, an outlandish movie star who was a thinly veiled parody of Morgan's own persona. The role fit him perfectly, leading to an Outstanding Supporting Actor Emmy nomination in 2009. More importantly, 30 Rock's 7-season run and syndication added substantially to Morgan's bank account. During and after 30 Rock, he continued to thrive: headlining stand-up tours, voicing characters in animated films (Rio), and later co-creating and starring in the TBS series "The Last O.G." in 2018. In 2014, Morgan survived a catastrophic highway accident – and reportedly received a large legal settlement afterward, which further boosted his net worth. But even aside from that one-time windfall, Morgan's entertainment career has been fruitful. He has appeared in comedy films (like Coming 2 America and Cop Out), authored a best-selling memoir, and remains a popular stand-up act.

#13. Jimmy Fallon – $70 Million

SNL Tenure: 1998–2004

Jimmy Fallon turned his SNL fame into late-night empire-building. On SNL, he became known for breaking character in sketches and co-hosting Weekend Update, but his attempt to jump to movie stardom (with lead roles in Taxi and Fever Pitch) didn't go as planned. Instead, Fallon found his groove as a talk show host – and in doing so, unlocked a major payday. In 2009, he took over NBC's Late Night, and by 2014, he ascended to The Tonight Show, television's most legendary late-night slot. Fallon's goofy, musically infused comedy style was a hit with audiences and online viewers, making him more successful on late-night TV than he ever was in films. The gig also proved extremely lucrative: Fallon earns $16 million per year hosting The Tonight Show, and he's likely negotiated raises since. Under the wing of SNL producer Lorne Michaels (who produces Fallon's shows), Fallon turned his SNL-derived impersonations and musical bits into viral sketch segments with A-list guests, further boosting his brand. He's hosted award shows, landed endorsement deals (from credit cards to beer), and even has a stake in the Ben & Jerry's ice cream flavor named after him.

#12. Tina Fey – $75 Million

SNL Tenure: 2000–2006

Tina Fey went from SNL head writer to a bona fide entertainment mogul. On SNL, she gained fame (and an Emmy) for anchoring Weekend Update and her spot-on impressions (remember her Sarah Palin: "I can see Russia from my house!"). But Fey's riches and fame quickly extended beyond SNL thanks to her writing and producing skills. In 2004, while still on SNL, she wrote and co-starred in the teen comedy "Mean Girls," which became a surprise box-office smash and a quotable cultural phenomenon. Fey then created the NBC sitcom "30 Rock," a razor-sharp parody of running an SNL-like show. She starred as Liz Lemon for 7 seasons (2006–2013), and the show racked up critical acclaim – including a record 22 Emmy nominations in a single year – along with profitable syndication deals. As showrunner and often director, Fey wasn't just collecting acting paychecks; she owned a chunk of the show. By the time 30 Rock ended, Fey had won 9 Emmys, 3 Golden Globes, 5 SAG Awards, and secured her place as a creative powerhouse. She didn't stop there: Fey co-created and produced the Netflix hit "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" and has overseen numerous TV projects through her production company. She's also a best-selling author (Bossypants) and occasional film star (Date Night, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot).

#11. Harry Shearer – $85 Million

SNL Tenure: 1979–1980, 1984–1985

Harry Shearer joined the cast as a writer and performer in August 1979. He was the unofficial replacement for John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd, who were both scheduled to depart SNL. Shearer has been vocal over the years about his time at SNL, describing his experience on the show as a "living hell" and "not a real pleasant place to work." He reportedly did not get along well with the other cast members and writers and said that Lorne Michaels told everyone he was just a writer. Shearer left the show at the end of SNL's fifth season when Michaels jumped ship and took the rest of the staff with him. Shearer is one of the creators, writers, and performers of the 1984 mockumentary "This is Spinal Tap." Shearer returned to SNL for the 1984-85 season. He is probably best known for (and wealthy from) his role providing many beloved characters on The Simpsons!

#10. Dennis Miller – $100 Million

SNL Tenure: 1985–1991

No SNL role is more coveted than Weekend Update anchor, and Dennis Miller turned that title into a lucrative post-SNL identity. With his signature snark and obscure references, Miller arguably set the template for the modern Update host. After leaving SNL in 1991, he tried a syndicated talk show that fizzled out in a few months. But Miller hit his stride by playing himself – a witty, acerbic commentator – in other formats. In 1994, he launched "Dennis Miller Live" on HBO, a weekly talk show where he delivered razor-sharp rants and interviews. It became a big success, running for nine seasons (215 episodes) and earning five Emmy Awards. This long HBO run not only brought Miller prestige but also significant earnings as both host and executive producer. In 2000, Miller made an unlikely leap to sports broadcasting, joining Monday Night Football (reportedly for a multimillion-dollar salary), which added to his wealth even though his stint lasted two seasons. He continued to reinvent himself through the 2000s: hosting a CNBC political talk show, then a nationally syndicated radio show (2007–2015), and later becoming a regular conservative commentator on Fox News. These ventures – while far from his SNL sketch comedy roots – paid off. Miller also did stand-up tours and authored books during this time.

#9. Will Ferrell – $160 Million

SNL Tenure: 1995–2002

SNL had a sharp decline in popularity in the early 1990s and was in search of a new cast. A producer caught a show at The Groundlings and asked Will Ferrell, Chris Kattan, and Cheri Oteri to come in and audition for producer Lorne Michaels. Ferrell joined the cast of SNL in 1995 and left in 2002 after seven years. Ferrell became known for his impersonations while on SNL. Those included President George W. Bush, Chicago Cubs announcer Harry Caray, singer Robert Goulet, Neil Diamond, Ted Kennedy, U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno, and Alex Trebek, to name just a few. In 2001, Ferrell became the highest-paid cast member with a per-season salary of $350,000.

Will left after seven seasons to pursue film – a move that paid off in a big way. Ferrell quickly became a box-office draw, headlining a string of blockbuster comedies that defined mid-2000s humor. His breakout film "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy" (2004) not only became a cult favorite but also spawned a lucrative franchise and immortal catchphrases. From there, Ferrell churned out hit after hit: "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby" (2006) and "Step Brothers" (2008) (with longtime collaborator John C. Reilly), "Elf" (2003), which has become a perennial holiday classic, and many more. At his peak, Ferrell commanded $20+ million salaries per film, joining the ranks of Hollywood's highest-paid. But he didn't just act – Ferrell co-founded the production company Gary Sanchez Productions, which produced many of his films and other projects (like HBO's Eastbound & Down and even the hit TV series Succession). He also co-created the comedy website Funny or Die in 2007, scoring a viral hit with "The Landlord" video.

#8. Bill Murray – $180 Million

SNL Tenure: 1977–1980

Bill Murray is a rare talent who parlayed his SNL fame into an enduring, multi-decade movie career that's equal parts box-office gold and critical acclaim. Murray joined SNL in its second season, won an Emmy for writing, and quickly became known for his dry wit and characters like Nick the Lounge Singer. By 1980, he was ready for the big screen – and it didn't take long for him to become an A-list movie star. In the early '80s, Murray headlined a string of comedy hits that are now classics: "Stripes" (1981), "Caddyshack" (1980), and of course "Ghostbusters" (1984), which grossed nearly $300 million worldwide and became a cultural phenomenon. His comedic timing and lovable sarcasm made him one of the decade's top comedy actors. Murray's career evolved with time – he deftly transitioned to more dramatic roles in the 2000s, most notably starring in "Lost in Translation" (2003). That film earned Murray an Oscar nomination for Best Actor and marked a new chapter for him as a revered character actor. He continued to balance commercial projects (like voicing Garfield or appearing in the Ghostbusters reboot) with art-house and indie films (working frequently with director Wes Anderson on films like The Royal Tenenbaums and The Grand Budapest Hotel). Outside of acting, Murray has interests like part-ownership of minor league baseball teams and a chain of restaurants, which add to his portfolio.

#7. Ben Stiller – $200 Million

SNL Tenure: 1989 (briefly)

Ben Stiller's SNL tenure was so short you might've missed it – he was a featured player for just a few episodes in 1989 – but that didn't stop him from becoming one of the most successful comedy actors of the past 30 years. After leaving SNL (on his own terms, to pursue short-film making), Stiller quickly proved his instincts right. He spent the '90s and 2000s building a resume full of huge hits. His comedic timing and everyman appeal led to starring roles in films like "There's Something About Mary" (1998), which grossed over $360 million worldwide, and "Meet the Parents" (2000). The success of Meet the Parents spawned a trilogy of films that earned approximately $1.15 billion at the box office – with Stiller as the hapless lead alongside Robert De Niro. He also anchored the "Night at the Museum" franchise (another $1+ billion gross across three movies) and had memorable turns in cult favorites like Zoolander (which he also directed) and Tropic Thunder (which he co-wrote, directed, and produced). In essence, Stiller became a multi-hyphenate powerhouse: actor, writer, director, and producer. Off-screen, he was smart about producing projects (his Red Hour production company) and even directing prestige TV – his Showtime mini-series Escape at Dannemora nabbed Emmy nods.

#6. Mike Myers – $200 Million

SNL Tenure: 1989–1995

In the 1990s and early 2000s, Mike Myers was one of Hollywood's comedy kings, thanks to two blockbuster franchises he created. Myers' six-year SNL run introduced unforgettable characters – most famously Wayne Campbell, the mellow metalhead of "Wayne's World." He took Wayne from a recurring SNL sketch to the big screen in 1992, and "Wayne's World" (the movie) was a smash, grossing almost $200 million on a shoestring budget. That success launched Myers into the Hollywood stratosphere. In 1997, he introduced another original character – groovy British spy Austin Powers – and struck gold again. Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery and its two sequels became global hits, with the trilogy grossing nearly $700 million combined. Myers didn't just act in those films; he produced and wrote them, which meant he enjoyed a hefty share of the profits. As if two hit franchises weren't enough, Myers then became the voice of Shrek, the lovable green ogre in DreamWorks' animated franchise. Shrek (2001) and its sequels were massive – the franchise pulled in about $4 billion worldwide. Myers' paychecks reflected that success: he earned about $3 million for the first Shrek and then a reported $15 million for each sequel. With those three franchises (Wayne, Austin, Shrek), Myers spent a solid decade at the top of the box office. He's kept a lower profile in recent years, doing occasional roles (Inglourious Basterds, a new Netflix series, The Pentaverate) – but the financial foundation was already laid.

#5. Eddie Murphy – $200 Million

SNL Tenure: 1980–1984

Eddie Murphy was just 19 when he joined SNL, and by the time he left at 23, he was arguably the biggest movie star in the world. Murphy's explosive SNL run (characters like Mr. Robinson and Gumby are still fan favorites) translated immediately into Hollywood stardom. In 1984, he headlined "Beverly Hills Cop," a comedy-action film that became the highest-grossing movie of the year at $316 million worldwide – an unheard-of achievement for a 23-year-old actor. Suddenly, Murphy had his own franchise (with Beverly Hills Cop 2 and a forthcoming 4th installment) and a blank check in Hollywood. Throughout the '80s, he delivered hit after hit: "Trading Places" (1983) opposite Dan Aykroyd, "Coming to America" (1988), and the Beverly Hills Cop sequel in 1987 (which grossed $276 million). Murphy's box-office hot streak in the '80s and early '90s meant eight-figure salaries per film and often a share of the profits. In the '90s, he reinvented himself with family comedies like The Nutty Professor and Dr. Dolittle, then in 2001 found yet another golden goose: voice acting as Donkey in DreamWorks' Shrek. The Shrek series (2001–2010) earned billions, and Murphy reportedly was paid around $10 million for each sequel after the first film. After a quieter late-2000s, Murphy recently made a comeback, revisiting classic properties (Coming 2 America) and signing a rumored $70 million Netflix deal for stand-up specials. He's also won acclaim (and a Golden Globe) for films like Dreamgirls. From his record-breaking '80s blockbuster run to lucrative franchises and comeback deals, Eddie Murphy's post-SNL journey has been defined by box-office dominance and savvy choices.

#4. Julia Louis-Dreyfus – $250 Million

SNL Tenure: 1982–1985

Julia Louis-Dreyfus's trajectory after SNL is the stuff of television legend. She had a relatively modest run on SNL in the early '80s, but just a few years later landed the role that would make her a household name and multimillionaire. In 1989, Louis-Dreyfus was cast as Elaine Benes on the NBC sitcom "Seinfeld." The show exploded into a cultural phenomenon and one of the most successful TV series ever. Julia, as the lone female lead among four friends, held her own and then some – and when Seinfeld went into syndication in the early 2000s, she and her co-stars each earned a reported $80 million windfall from the sale. That syndication payday, plus high episode salaries (they were making about $600k per episode by the finale), instantly made Louis-Dreyfus extraordinarily wealthy. But she didn't stop there. Rather than fading after Seinfeld, she built on her legacy: in the 2000s, she led another sitcom, The New Adventures of Old Christine, and then came her crowning second act as Selina Meyer on HBO's "Veep." On Veep (2012–2019), Julia not only starred as the hilariously narcissistic Vice President (and later President) but also produced the show. It earned her six consecutive Emmy Awards for acting – breaking records – and proved her comedic prowess endures across decades. By the final seasons, Veep was reportedly paying her $500,000 per episode, adding to her coffers. It's also worth noting Louis-Dreyfus hails from a wealthy family (her late father was a billionaire), but her net worth is largely self-made through her television career. From SNL to TV icon, Julia Louis-Dreyfus turned one legendary sitcom (and a second satirical hit) into generational wealth.

#3. Dan Aykroyd – $250 Million

SNL Tenure: 1975–1979

Dan Aykroyd is a true SNL original who became a Hollywood heavy-hitter – both in front of and behind the camera. As a founding SNL cast member, Aykroyd's chameleonic impressions and characters (from wild-and-crazy Festrunk brothers to sleazy salesman Irwin Mainway) made him a breakout. He then swiftly translated that into film success. Aykroyd teamed up with fellow SNL alums to create blockbuster comedies that have stood the test of time. Notably, he co-wrote and co-starred in "The Blues Brothers" (1980) and "Ghostbusters" (1984), two massive hits. Teaming with Eddie Murphy for "Trading Places" (1983) and with Bill Murray for Ghostbusters, Aykroyd was part of an '80s run that generated around $420 million at the box office from just those two films alone – an astonishing sum for early '80s comedies. Beyond acting, Aykroyd's screenwriting on those films and others (like Ghostbusters II) meant he enjoyed a share of the long-tail profits. He even snagged an Oscar nomination for acting in Driving Miss Daisy (1989), proving his dramatic chops. But Aykroyd also made shrewd business moves outside Hollywood. He's one of the co-founders of the House of Blues franchise, launched in 1992, which grew into a nationwide chain of music venues. He later founded Crystal Head Vodka in 2007 – a high-end vodka brand sold in trademark skull-shaped bottles – which quickly became popular, with the company's revenue topping $80 million by 2018.

#2. Robert Downey Jr. – $300 Million

SNL Tenure: 1985–1986

It's hard to believe now, but Robert Downey Jr. once had the dubious honor of being named Saturday Night Live's "worst cast member" ever (by Rolling Stone). Indeed, his one season on SNL was forgettable – but his post-SNL story is one of Hollywood's greatest comebacks and financial success stories. By the early 1990s, Downey had shown flashes of brilliance in films (earning an Oscar nomination for Chaplin in 1992) but then spiraled down with personal and legal troubles. Fast forward to 2008: Downey Jr. was given a comeback shot by Marvel Studios to star as Tony Stark/Iron Man, and he proceeded to build (and bank) the Marvel Cinematic Universe around him. Over the next decade, RDJ became the center of the world's biggest movie franchise, appearing as Iron Man in 10 films that grossed an astonishing $12.4 billion combined at the box office. And he negotiated shrewdly – moving from a modest initial salary to profit participation deals that made him Hollywood's highest-paid actor for several years. His Marvel paydays became the stuff of legend. For instance, Downey Jr. was reportedly paid $75 million for "Avengers: Endgame" (2019) alone – a single-film paycheck that could fund its own small movie. Those blockbuster earnings, plus roles in other franchises (Sherlock Holmes) and producing credits, have ballooned his net worth. Downey Jr. went from near bankruptcy to signing record-breaking deals – like a back-end profit agreement that earned him $50 million for The Avengers (2012). RDJ stands as a testament to reinvention. He leveraged one iconic role into an empire, co-founding a production company (Team Downey) and ensuring he gets a slice of the films he anchors. In short, Robert Downey Jr. transformed from SNL footnote to a Marvel superhero mogul, laughing all the way to the bank.

#1. Adam Sandler – $440 Million

SNL Tenure: 1990–1995

Adam Sandler is the richest SNL alum of all time, with an estimated net worth around $440 million, and his journey from goofy SNL cast member to entertainment tycoon is remarkable. Fired from SNL in 1995, Sandler immediately bounced back by making movies featuring his unique brand of humor. In the late '90s and early 2000s, he churned out hit after hit – "Billy Madison," "Happy Gilmore," "The Waterboy," "Big Daddy," "50 First Dates," "Grown Ups," and many more – that, while rarely critical darlings, were box-office gold (collectively, his films have grossed over $2–3 billion worldwide). By his mid-30s, Sandler was commanding $20 million per film plus profit shares, placing him among Hollywood's top-earning actors. But what truly set Sandler apart financially was his move into producing. He founded Happy Madison Productions, enabling him to create projects on his own terms (and employ many of his former SNL pals). That means he gets a cut not just as an actor but as a producer and writer, too. In the 2010s, Sandler struck a groundbreaking deal with Netflix, betting early on streaming. In 2014, he signed a 4-movie Netflix contract reportedly worth $250 million, and he's since extended the partnership with additional multi-movie deals. This guaranteed payday to produce and star in exclusive content (like Murder Mystery and Hustle) has been massively lucrative – and Netflix keeps re-upping, a testament to Sandler's global appeal. Despite occasionally venturing into acclaimed dramatic roles (Uncut Gems earned rave reviews), Sandler's core strategy has stayed consistent: make broadly appealing comedies (often with loyal friends), keep budgets reasonable, and reap huge profits. It's paid off in spades. Adam Sandler remains one of the highest-paid entertainers in the world.

And we can't forget… Lorne Michaels – $500 Million

The SNL creator has made more money from the show than anyone else.

Lorne Michaels co-created Saturday Night Live with fellow NBC employee Dick Ebersol and the network's president Herb Schlosser. SNL immediately gained a reputation for being unpredictable and cutting-edge. Michaels has served as producer, writer, and executive producer of SNL for all but four seasons of the show (seasons 6-10).