The 10 Most Successful American Idol Contestants (Winners And Runners-Up!)

American Idol has been a star-making factory since its 2002 debut, minting music idols and even Hollywood actors. From its original run on Fox (ending in 2016) to the ABC reboot that began in 2018, the show's legacy lives on through the astonishing success of its alumni.

Over the years, we've seen chart-topping singers, Grammy and Oscar winners, Broadway stars, and even talk-show hosts emerge from the Idol stage. Notably, you don't always have to win the show to become its biggest success story – several runners-up (and even lower-placing finalists) have surpassed the winners in record sales and awards.

Today we rank the ten most successful American Idol contestants – including both champion winners and notable non-winning finalists – based on a combination of their net worth, musical achievements (hits and album sales), awards, acting careers, and overall cultural impact. From the first Idol in 2002 to the breakout stars of the reboot era, here are the top 10 Idol alums who have soared the highest.

#1: Carrie Underwood – Net Worth $120 Million

Carrie Underwood took the country music world by storm after winning Idol's fourth season in 2005. Dubbed "Country's reigning Queen," Underwood has released nine successful studio albums and sold a staggering 70 million records worldwide. She's racked up 8 Grammy Awards (out of 16 nominations) along with dozens of other honors, making her the show's most decorated alum. Hit singles like "Before He Cheats" and "Jesus, Take the Wheel" became anthems far beyond country radio, and she made history as the highest-certified female country artist of all time by the RIAA. Underwood's powerhouse vocals and heartfelt storytelling have yielded 28 No.1 country hits to date.

Underwood's influence extends beyond music. She became a New York Times bestselling author with her 2020 health and lifestyle book Find Your Path, and she founded her own activewear line, CALIA, in 2015. In recent years she's headlined the famous Stagecoach and CMA Fest festivals and even returned to the American Idol family as a mentor and guest performer. (In 2024, she came full circle when ABC announced Underwood would join the Idol judges' panel for Season 23, replacing Katy Perry.) Two decades after her Idol victory, Carrie Underwood's ongoing reign – from sold-out arena tours to a Las Vegas residency – exemplifies the show's evergreen legacy in launching megastars.

#2: Kelly Clarkson – Net Worth $50 Million

Kelly Clarkson was the original American Idol champion in 2002, and she has since built an entertainment empire. After winning as an unknown waitress from Texas, Clarkson unleashed a string of pop hits that defined the 2000s – from the empowering "Since U Been Gone" to chart-toppers like "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)". She's released ten studio albums and sold over 25 million copies worldwide, with three Grammy Awards to her name. Impressively, Clarkson became the first artist ever to top Billboard's pop, adult contemporary, country, and dance charts – a testament to her genre-crossing appeal.

Now in her early 40s, Clarkson shows no signs of slowing down. In fact, Kelly's career only grew post-2016 in new directions. She transformed into a beloved TV personality with "The Kelly Clarkson Show," a daytime talk show that launched in 2019 and is still going strong five seasons later. (It even earned five Daytime Emmy Awards in its first few years.) Clarkson has also served as a coach on The Voice, mentored new talent, and written children's books. All the while, she continues to make music, including a candid 2023 album Chemistry. From her powerful pipes to her relatable charm on television, Kelly Clarkson embodies the Idol dream: a multi-talented superstar who evolved from reality-show contestant to pop icon and media mogul.

#3: Adam Lambert – Net Worth $45 Million

Adam Lambert didn't need to win American Idol to achieve worldwide fame – in fact, his dramatic runner-up finish in 2009 was just the beginning. Blessed with a phenomenal vocal range and glam-rock flair, Lambert parlayed Idol into a successful solo career and a unique role as the modern frontman for rock legends Queen. His debut album For Your Entertainment (2009) spawned the Grammy-nominated hit "Whataya Want from Me", and Lambert has since released four more studio albums, experimenting with pop, rock, and dance sounds. Critically acclaimed projects like Velvet and 2023's covers album High Drama showcase his versatility. Lambert earned a Grammy nomination for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance and has sold millions of record.

Where Lambert truly made history is on the stage with Queen. Starting in 2011, he began touring with Queen as lead vocalist in place of Freddie Mercury, and by 2014 the collaboration had solidified into the globally successful act Queen + Adam Lambert. Together they have headlined sold-out arena tours across North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania through 2023, introducing Lambert's show-stopping voice to millions of Queen fans. Beyond music, Adam Lambert has embraced his role as an LGBTQ+ trailblazer – he founded the Feel Something Foundation in 2020 to support LGBTQ+ issues, and he's been recognized with awards for visibility and advocacy. As if music stardom weren't enough, Lambert will make his Broadway debut in 2024 (cast as the Emcee in Cabaret), adding yet another facet to his career. Charismatic, outspoken, and ultra-talented, Adam Lambert stands as one of Idol's most impactful runner-ups, carving out a niche as a 21st-century rock icon while honoring a classic legacy.

#4: Jennifer Hudson – Net Worth $30 million

Jennifer Hudson is living proof that you don't have to win American Idol to become a legend. She finished only seventh on Season 3 in 2004, but went on to achieve the rare EGOT (winner of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) and global acclaim as a singer and actress.

Hudson's breakthrough came with her powerhouse performance in the 2006 film "Dreamgirls" as Effie White, which earned her an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. She then launched a recording career, winning a Grammy for her debut R&B album. Over the years, "J.Hud" has released three studio albums and delivered stirring R&B hits like "Spotlight" and "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going".

In 2022, Hudson made history as the youngest woman (and first Idol alum) to achieve EGOT status after winning a Tony Award as a producer of the Broadway hit A Strange Loop. This put her in an elite club of multi-hyphenate artists and underscored her extraordinary versatility. She portrayed soul icon Aretha Franklin in the 2021 biopic "Respect," earning praise for her performance. In 2022, Jennifer followed in Kelly Clarkson's footsteps and debuted her own daytime talk show, "The Jennifer Hudson Show," bringing her warmth and voice to television.

#5: Katharine McPhee – Net Worth $14 Million

Katharine McPhee has built a quietly impressive career that spans music, television, Broadway, and even entrepreneurship. After finishing as the runner-up in 2006's Season 5, McPhee quickly proved she was more than just a reality show contestant – in fact, her post-Idol success soon overshadowed that season's winner (Taylor Hicks). Katharine released her debut album in 2007 (featuring the hit single "Over It") and in total has put out five studio albums, but her greatest impact has arguably been on screen and stage. She snagged the lead role of Karen Cartwright in NBC's 2012 musical drama series "Smash," playing an aspiring Broadway star – a case of art imitating life. That breakout acting role led to others, including a four-season run on the CBS series "Scorpion" (2014–2018) as a main cast member. McPhee also appeared in films ("The House Bunny," "Shark Night 3D") and guest-starred on various TV shows, steadily honing her acting chops. In 2018, Katharine McPhee fulfilled the promise of Smash by making her real Broadway debut – starring as Jenna in the hit musical "Waitress" (a role she also reprised in London's West End). Her performance drew praise and proved her legit stage talent. In recent years, McPhee has kept busy with music (a 2017 Christmas album and other releases) and other ventures; in 2021, she headlined the Netflix sitcom "Country Comfort." She's even launched a jewelry line, showing an entrepreneurial side.

Along the way, Katharine married renowned producer David Foster, becoming half of a true Hollywood power couple (though she's quick to carve out her own identity in the industry).

#6: Jordin Sparks – Net Worth $8 Million

Jordin Sparks became the youngest-ever American Idol winner in 2007 at just 17 years old, and she swiftly proved worthy of the title. The Arizona-born singer's self-titled debut album went platinum on the strength of smash singles like "Tattoo" and the Chris Brown duet "No Air." In fact, "No Air" sold over 4 million digital downloads and earned Sparks a Grammy nomination, marking one of the biggest hits from any Idol alum. As a teen R&B/pop sensation, Jordin toured with stars like Alicia Keys and the Jonas Brothers and had a slew of radio hits ("One Step at a Time," "Battlefield"). Over her career she's released four studio albums and a mixtape, selling over 10 million singles in the U.S. alone by her mid-20s. Though her later albums didn't match her early chart dominance, Sparks' initial run cemented her as a multi-platinum artist and she maintains a devoted fan base (she even won Season 6 of The Masked Dancer in 2021, showing her enduring popularity).

Beyond music, Sparks smoothly transitioned into acting and other media – truly becoming a "multihyphenate". She made her film debut starring in "Sparkle" (2012) alongside Whitney Houston, and appeared in movies like "Left Behind" and TV projects like the Broadway-centric film "In the Heights" (she played Nina in a 2010 stage production). Jordin also took on Broadway in 2019, stepping into the lead role of Jenna in "Waitress" (following Katharine McPhee's footsteps). In recent years, she's been active in reality TV – competing on "Dancing with the Stars" in 2022 and making various guest appearances – all while balancing family life.

#7: Chris Daughtry – $8 million

Chris Daughtry turned a fourth-place Idol finish in 2006 into rock superstardom, becoming one of the show's best-selling artists despite not even making the finale. After Idol, the North Carolina native formed his eponymous band Daughtry, and their 2006 self-titled debut album became a phenomenon. It debuted at No.1 and was certified 6× Platinum, famously recognized as the fastest-selling rock debut album in SoundScan history at the time. Radio hits like "It's Not Over" and "Home" dominated the charts (the former earning a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Song), and suddenly "Daughtry" was a household name in rock. In fact, by the end of the 2000s, Chris Daughtry was Idol's third-highest selling alum in terms of album sales (trailing only Clarkson and Underwood).

Over the past 15+ years, his band has released six studio albums, scored four Billboard Hot 100 top 20 hits, and sold over 9 million albums in the U.S. – a track record that any rock act would envy. Daughtry's post-2016 years show a continued dedication to music. The band's 2021 album Dearly Beloved marked a return to their hard rock roots, and Chris's powerful voice hasn't lost any edge. He's collaborated with rock legends like Slash and Carlos Santana and even country artists (e.g., a duet with Vince Gill), showing his range.

Fans also saw a new side of Chris when he appeared on TV's "The Masked Singer" in 2019, impressing viewers as the "Rottweiler" and finishing as runner-up. Though he keeps a lower celebrity profile than some Idol peers, Daughtry has made some acting cameos (on shows like "CSI: NY" and the live TV musical "The Passion").

#8: Scotty McCreery – Net Worth $4 million

Scotty McCreery emerged from Season 10 in 2011 as a fresh-faced 17-year-old with a deep country voice beyond his years – and he has steadily grown into a country music mainstay. The North Carolina native's debut album Clear as Day hit No.1 and went Platinum in 2011, fueled by singles like "I Love You This Big". While many male Idol winners struggled after their initial splash, McCreery bucked the trend: he has released five more albums, notched ten gold or platinum singles, and achieved multiple No.1 hits on Billboard's Country charts. Notably, Scotty scored back-to-back country radio #1 singles in recent years with poignant songs like "Five More Minutes" (in 2018) and "Damn Strait" (in 2022), proving his relevance in the modern country era. His 2021 single "You Time" also topped the Country Airplay chart.

McCreery's warm baritone and down-to-earth storytelling have earned him a dedicated fan base and accolades including an ACM Award and several American Country Awards early in his career. A milestone in McCreery's post-2016 journey was his induction into the Grand Ole Opry in 2024 – a huge honor for any country artist, effectively recognizing him as part of country music's elite circle. More than a decade after his Idol win, Scotty's career is arguably at its peak: his 2023 tours have been selling out mid-size venues, and he's transitioned from teen phenom to respected young veteran in Nashville. He's even been enshrined in his home state's North Carolina Music Hall of Fame

#9: Clay Aiken – Net Worth $4 Million

Clay Aiken was American Idol's first breakout sensation who didn't actually win the show. As the lovable runner-up from Season 2 in 2003, Aiken sparked "Claymania" across the country – and his post-Idol achievements set the template for future non-winners' success. Clay's debut album Measure of a Man (2003) opened at No.1 and went multi-Platinum, driven by hits like "Invisible" and his soulful cover of "Bridge Over Troubled Water." By the mid-2000s, he had become the fourth-highest selling Idol alum overall in the U.S., behind only Clarkson, Underwood, and Daughtry. Across six studio albums, Aiken explored pop, holiday music, and even tried his hand at standards – all while maintaining a devoted fan following (his annual Christmas tours were especially popular).

He also penned a New York Times bestselling memoir. "Learning to Sing," in 2004, further cementing his multitalented image. After conquering the music charts, Clay fearlessly branched out. He made his Broadway debut in 2008 in "Monty Python's Spamalot" and has appeared in various TV shows (often playing cheeky cameos of himself on series like "Scrubs" and "The Office").

Perhaps most strikingly, Aiken took his passion for advocacy into politics: he became an active gay rights activist and twice ran for Congress (in 2014 and 2022) in his home state of North Carolina. While he didn't win those elections, he earned respect for championing issues like education and inclusion, showing a willingness to reinvent himself beyond entertainment. In recent years, Clay has returned to his musical roots; in 2023 he reunited with his old Idol rival Ruben Studdard for a nostalgic joint tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their season.

#10: Gabby Barrett – Net Worth $4 Million

Gabby Barrett is the newest face on this list – a standout from American Idol's ABC reboot who has become a bona fide country star. She finished third in 2018 (Season 16), but Barrett's post-Idol trajectory has eclipsed many winners. Her debut single "I Hope" (2019) was a crossover juggernaut – a scathing breakup anthem that climbed all the way to No.3 on the Billboard Hot 100, making Barrett the first female country artist since Taylor Swift to reach the pop top three with a debut song. On the country charts, "I Hope" was even more dominant: it spent an astonishing 25 weeks at No.1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart. The track, later remixed with Charlie Puth, has been certified 7× Platinum by the RIAA, firmly establishing Gabby as country's hottest new female act. She followed it with her 2020 album Goldmine, which set a record of nearly 16 million streams in its first week – the largest debut streaming week ever for a female country artist's first album. That album also yielded the hit single "The Good Ones," giving Barrett back-to-back country airplay No.1s.

Gabby Barrett's rapid rise has drawn comparisons to Carrie Underwood's Idol-to-country-queen journey, and she's already collecting accolades. At the 2021 CMA Awards, Barrett earned an impressive four nominations (including Female Vocalist of the Year), and she won the ACM Award for New Female Artist of the Year that same year. She's toured with country superstars like Thomas Rhett and the Zac Brown Band as a supporting act, holding her own on big stages. All this by her early twenties – and while starting a family with fellow Idol alum Cade Foehner, whom she married in 2019.

Gabby Barrett has proven that American Idol is still capable of launching next-generation stars, and her ongoing success suggests she may one day rival the show's biggest alumni.