Dogs are man's (and woman's) best friend. They are loyal companions and if you've been lucky enough to love a dog in your life, well, you know how great it is! During the stay-at-home orders associated with the coronavirus pandemic, many families are turning to local shelters to foster (and possibly adopt) new four-legged friends for their families. Having a pet is a big responsibility from food and exercise and socialization to vet bills and grooming appointments – it can be a big financial commitment too. Make sure you're ready for all aspects of being a dog owner before you go out and adopt or buy a dog. While there are plenty of dog breeders out there that can sell you your dream pup – there are also a ton of truly amazing dogs that can be found for much less (if not free sometimes!) at your local shelter. You don't have to buy an expensive dog. Your garden variety Heinz 57-style mutt can be the best dog you've ever had! #AdoptDontShop! That said, buying a puppy from a breeder calls for a lot of research into how safe and healthy the dogs are. Most breeders are reputable and will maintain a relationship with the families of the puppies they adopt out for the life of a dog. Just like some breeds are more popular than others (we're looking at you, beloved Labrador Retriever), some are much more expensive than others for a variety of reasons that range from difficulty birthing puppies to being rare. Let's take a look at the 10 most expensive dogs in the world. Woof! Woof!

#10. Afghan Hound – $7,000

The Afghan Hound is early recognizable due to its thick, silky smooth hair. This dog was bred for life in the mountains of Afghanistan. They are 25 to 27 inches tall and weigh 50 to 59 pounds. Their coat can be Fawn, Gold, or Cream with a black facial mask.

#9. Pharaoh Hound – $7,500

The Pharaoh Hound is the national dog of Malta. The Kelb tal-Fenek (in Maltese) means "rabbit dog." The Pharaoh Hound is traditionally used for hunting rabbits in the Maltese Islands. Pharaoh Hounds tend to weigh up to 45-55 pounds, males usually are 23-25 inches tall, while females are 21-24 inches tall

#8. Dogo Argentino – $8,000

The Dogo Argentino was first bred in 1928 from the Cordoba Fighting Dog and the Great Dane, among other breeds. These dogs have a large, white, strong and muscular body with a short coat and deep-set chest. They have a domineering presence, which is just how the dog looks, the Dogo Argentino actually makes a good family pet as long as they get plenty of exercise.

#7. Canadian Eskimo Dog – $8,750

The Canadian Eskimo Dog is one of the oldest and rarest working dogs from the Arctic. These dogs were brought from Siberia to North America over 1,000 years ago by the Thule people. The Canadian Eskimo dog's popularity began to decline and now they are threatened with extinction. There are only 300 purebred Canadian Eskimo Dogs left in existence.

#6. Rottweiler – $9,000

The Rottweiler was bred for working purposes in Germany. Originally, these dogs pulled carts full of butchered meat to market as well as herded livestock. Rottweilers have an average lifespan of 8 to 10 years. They weigh 110 to 132 points and are usually 24-27 inches tall. Rottweilers make excellent family pets due to their loyalty, obedience, and good nature.

#5. Azawakh – $9,500

The Azawakh dog is from West Africa. Azawakas have a lifespan of 10-12 years, weigh roughly 33 to 55 pounds and stand about 25–29 inches tall. It is among the rarest breeds on this list.

#4. Tibetan Mastiff – $10,000

This absolute giant teddy bear of a dog originates from Tibet and belongs to the Mastiff family. Males can reach heights of up to 33 inches. The original Tibetan mastiff usually weighs 120 to 198 points. Tibetan Mastiffs were originally used as guardians to protest sheep from predators like wolves and bears.

#3. Chow Chow – $11,000

The Chow Chow is one of the oldest dog breeds in China and are very rare. They look like fluffy teddy bears and have a black tongue. These dogs require a lot of exercise and professional grooming.

#2. Löwchen – $12,000

The Löwchen is in the non-sporting category of the American Kennel Club. It was once the rarest dog in the world. Back in 1973, there were only 65 known Löwchen dogs left in the world. Today there are only 300 new Löwchens registered worldwide each year.

#1. Samoyed – $14,000

This adorable dog is known for its thick, white, double-layer coat. It was originally a herding dog from Siberia. Samoyeds live 12-13 years on average. A fully grown male can weigh 45-65 pounds and a female can weighs around 35-50 pounds. The Samoyed is the most expensive dog in the world because they are becoming very rare.