Stunning $56 Million Bel Air Mansion Hits The Luxury Real Estate Market

A new, award-winning designed, unusually shaped mansion has hit the market in Los Angeles' chic Bel Air neighborhood. The propeller-shaped structure can be yours for the bargain-basement price of $56 million. Perched high on a hill, the Orum House has panoramic views of Los Angeles from downtown to the city to the ocean on a clear day, and there have been a lot of clear days in Southern California, with the reduced cars in the road due to the stay-at-home orders related to the coronavirus pandemic. The average price of a home in Bel Air is $12.2 million. Orum House, as mentioned, is about four-and-a-half times more expensive, at $56 million.

Mauricio Umansky, founder of the real estate selling company, The Agency, is representing the home alongside two other agents. Orum House's price tag includes all of the home's furnishings. The home is three-stories with two of those above ground and the third built into the hill it stands on. A glass and steel staircase connects the three stories of Orum House. The home also has two elevators.

On the first floor, the home has a gourmet kitchen with butler prep area, two living rooms, and a dining room. Glass walls open with the touch of a button to open this level of the house to the backyard, where a pool and spa lit with LED lights take center stage. The second story of the home contains five bedrooms all with spa-style en suite bathrooms. The lowest level of the home has a home theater, gym, and sauna as well as a catering kitchen and 1,000-bottle-wine cellar. There's a four-bedroom, four-bathroom guest house next door to Orum House called The Cube.

Orum House received a Merit Award from the Los Angeles chapter of the American Institute of Architects. The design of the home is unique in its propeller shape and its position to maximize the views of Los Angeles.