Sophie Rain Reveals $83 Million OnlyFans Payday In Just 12 Months – Double LeBron James' NBA Salary

August 27, 2025

Sophie Rain was virtually unknown when she joined OnlyFans in November 2023. At the time, she had just turned 20 years old. A former small-town theater kid turned TikTok creator, Sophie quietly launched her page with no press, no stunt, and no adult background. What she did have was a clear strategy and a carefully crafted image built around scarcity, allure, and mystery.

Eighteen months later, she is one of the highest-paid creators on the planet. In a newly released video with YouTuber David Dobrik, Sophie revealed that she earned $82.9 million in gross revenue over the last 12 months. She gave Dobrik direct access to her OnlyFans earnings dashboard, which showed the staggering number in black and white.

If accurate, and it appears to be accurate, Sophie Rain earned DRAMATICALLY more in the past year than most major movie stars or professional athletes. Her 12-month total doubles what LeBron James earned from the NBA last year…

(Photo by Wilbert Roberts/Getty Images for Main Character)

$82,899,873

The earnings reveal came during a casual YouTube vlog filmed at David Dobrik's house, where Sophie made a surprise appearance. At one point in the video, she handed Dobrik her unlocked phone and encouraged him to open her OnlyFans dashboard. When he tapped into the earnings tab, his jaw visibly dropped.

The screen showed $82,899,873 in gross revenue over a 12-month period. "No one believes me," Sophie said with a slight shrug. "I'm paranoid it could all disappear tomorrow." Dobrik stared at the number in disbelief. "Eighty-two million dollars doesn't just disappear tomorrow," he replied. Here's the clip:

What makes the moment even more surreal is how casually it unfolded. There were no lights, no dramatic music, no lead-up. Sophie simply let the number speak for itself. That kind of confidence is part of what has made her such a dominant figure in the influencer economy. She has no manager, no agency, no formal team. She is the product and the business.

Dobrik later joked that he might need to reconsider his own career. Sophie laughed but didn't disagree. "My next goal is $100 million," she told him. Judging by the pace of her earnings, that milestone may not be far off.

