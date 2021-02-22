Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec Selling Hidden Hills Home For $17.25 Million

Robert Herjavec is on the move once again. He bought a then-brand-new "modern farmhouse" style home in the celebrity favorite 'hood of Hidden Hills, California just a year and a half ago for $14.6 million. He recently put the enormous 14,400-square-foot estate on the market for $17.25 million. The home has seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms. The home sits on 1.75 beautifully landscaped acres.

The front porch of the home is barn-shaped and clad in reclaimed wood for the charcoal grey mansion. The living room has a vaulted ceiling that is also clad in wood and a huge fireplace surrounded by lightly veined white marble. The large dining room features a wall of glass with three full-sized wine fridges in a wood-paneled accent wall. The kitchen is a chef's dream with pale wood cabinetry and marble countertops with waterfall edges. The ceiling of the kitchen is sheathed in wood and extended into the adjoining family room. The family room has a wall of glass that opens to the backyard as well as a large fireplace.

The home also features a below-ground gym, state-of-the-art screening room, and a garage that can hold 10 cars, which was great for Herjavec, who owns a fleet of luxury vehicles including a Porsche 718 Spyder, vintage Mercedes roadster, and newer Rolls Royce.

Hidden Hills is a pricey neighborhood on par with Beverly Hills. It is a gated community that is home to Drake, Jessica Simpson, The Weeknd, French Montana, Lee Ann Rimes and Eddie Cibrian, Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union, Kaley Cuoco, Jeffree Star, and, of course, most of the Kardashian-Jenner-West family. Past residents of this exclusive enclave include Tupac Shakur, Angelina Jolie, Denise Richards, and Miley Cyrus.

Herjavec and his wife, Kym, have at least two other houses in the U.S. The two met when he was paired with her, an Australian ballroom dancer, when he was a contestant on "Dancing With The Stars" in 2015. They finished in sixth place that season. Herjavec and Kym bought an $8 million newly renovated bay-front home with its own private doc on Balboa Island about 2 ½ years ago. In July 2017, Herjavec picked up Olympic snowboarder Shaun White's 4,500-square-foot home in the Hollywood Hills for $6.7 million. He put the contemporary home on the market in 2019 for $7 million. He dropped the price to $6.5 million before pulling it off the market to rent it for $35,000 per month. Herjavec also owns a $7 million mansion in Toronto.

Herjavec made his initial fortune in internet security. After graduating from college with a degree in English Literature and Political Science, he found himself applying for a wide variety of jobs to make ends meet. One of these jobs was selling computer equipment for a company called Logiquest. He talked his way into an unpaid internship for six months and within several years, he climbed the ranks of the company to become its general manager. He left Logiquest in 1990 to create his own internet security software company called BRAK Systems. In 2000, AT&T Canada bought BRAK Systems for $30 million. In 2003, he founded The Herjavec Group which became his most successful business yet. The company is Canada's biggest provider of IT security services. By 2017, The Herjavec Group had $00 million in annual revenue. He also regularly appears on "Dragon's Den" and "Shark Tank."