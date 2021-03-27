Serena Williams Lists Home In Beverly Hills And Rihanna Buys One There

Two stars are on the move in Beverly Hills. Tennis superstar Serena Williams has just listed her gated Beverly Hills home for $7.5 million while singer Rihanna has just bought a new home in the 90210 for $13.8 million. Serena is selling a little more than three years after she bought the five-bedroom home for $6.68 million. Rihanna's new home was built in the 1930s for the daughter of "I Dream of Jeannie" creator, Sidney Sheldon. Mary Sheldon sold the property in 2016 – by then it was very dated and in need of a massive renovation. Daniel Starr bought the property for $4.3 million and renovated it. His purchase was featured on the popular Bravo show "Million Dollar Listing."

Serena Williams' three-story Spanish style home sits on a quarter of an acre in the Summit Estates neighborhood of Beverly Hills. Summit Estates is known for its celebrity residents like Britney Spears and Gwen Stefani. The home is an entertainer's dream with several sitting rooms with fireplaces and an open kitchen that opens out onto the patio and into the backyard beyond. The property has a small pool. On the lower level, there's a gym, lounge, laundry room, and a space for entertaining with a full bar and wine cellar. On the upper level, there's a bedroom with a fireplace, balcony, and two walk-in closets. The bathroom features two sinks and a deliciously deep soaking tub.

Rihanna's new house was renovated extensively by Starr. He spent millions to demolish the 1930s house and rebuild it. The property was put on the market in 2020 for $15 million. Rihanna appears to have made the $13.8 million deal for the house in an off-market transaction. The 7,600-square-foot mansion is tucked away behind big gates and tall hedges. A curved staircase leads you into the contemporary white house with black trim and a black metal roof. The glass front door pivots into the foyer, which features an enormous sculpture of a black bull. The open floor plan features white oak hardwood floors and an open-air central courtyard with an alfresco terrace and living room with walls of glass doors that open completely to the courtyard. The kitchen is sheathed in marble and has two islands with brass fixtures. The appliances are top-of-the-line stainless steel. The kitchen also features a breakfast banquette with tufted black leather seating.

Rihanna's new master sweet overlooks Coldwater Canyon and features a custom walk-in closet with black lacquer cabinets. The master bath opens to an alfresco lounge area. Set on a half-acre, the property is steeply sloped, therefore tall retaining walls circle the property, giving it the privacy a star of Rihanna's magnitude requires.

Rihanna is a bit of a real estate mogul who owns four other multimillion-dollar properties. She owns an estate in the Hollywood Hills worth $6.8 million, a condo on a high floor in one of the buildings on L.A.'s Wilshire Corridor, and a vacation home in her native Barbados. Her main residence is a $5.5 million penthouse in "The Century" skyscraper in Century City, where her neighbors include Candy Spelling, celebrity chef Nobu Matsuhisa, and Matthew Perry.

Serena is no slouch when it comes to real estate either. She sold her Bel Air property for $8.1 million in 2019 after buying it for $6.62 million in 2016. She also sold her five-bedroom mansion in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida earlier this year for $2.775 million.