Divorce Filing Reveals Seann William Scott's Surprisingly Massive Real Estate Holdings, Stock Portfolio, And 6-Figure Monthly Income

The 1999 comedy "American Pie" was Seann William Scott's very first feature film. He was paid just $8,000 to portray the now-iconic role of Steve Stifler. By the time the sequels rolled around, his paycheck skyrocketed. He earned $5 million for 2001's "American Pie 2," another $5 million for 2003's "American Wedding," and $5 million more for 2012's "American Reunion." In total, Scott banked $15 million in salary from the "American Pie" franchise alone.

Yet unlike many of his co-stars who leaned hard into Hollywood fame, Scott never chased the A-list spotlight. Over the last two decades, he's seemed content to work just enough to keep himself busy, dropping into a mix of raunchy comedies, action flicks, and cult favorites like "Goon." His selective approach to Hollywood made him less visible but never irrelevant.

Those checks, combined with smart investments, quietly built him a substantial fortune. So just how rich did Scott become from this slow-and-steady career? In the last year, CelebrityNetWorth has pegged his net worth at $25 million. And now, thanks to a divorce court filing, we've learned exactly how close we were… along with some fascinating details about his monthly income, spending habits, and the impressive assets he's built over the course of his career.

A Fortune Revealed

Seann married interior designer Olivia Korenberg on September 2, 2019. The couple welcomed their daughter, Frankie Rose, in June 2020. Unfortunately, after a little more than four years of marriage, Scott filed for divorce on February 13, 2024, citing "irreconcilable differences." The pair soon reached a custody agreement granting them joint legal and physical custody of Frankie.

In his initial divorce filing, Seann sought to enforce a prenup that would enable him to maintain all of his assets and income earned prior to the marriage. He also indicated that he was looking to pay spousal and child support.

Fast forward about a year and a half from his initial filing, and the couple is still in court trying to determine fair support amounts. As part of that process, Seann was compelled to file a detailed accounting of his assets, income, and expenses. The filing, first spotted by US Weekly, showed he averages $110,000 per month in income and holds just under $32 million in assets. It also revealed a detailed breakdown of his spending — and notably, no mortgage obligations were listed. The bulk of that $32 million number is made up of two line items: Stocks and Real Estate. Here are the specific estimates he gave for both:

$12,285,322 worth of stocks and bonds

worth of stocks and bonds $18,781,328 worth of real estate

Real Estate Assets

The majority of his real estate value actually comes from ONE impressive mansion in Malibu that Seann bought in 2004 for $4 million. Today, this property alone is likely worth at least $10 million. He also owns several other properties in LA, including at least two in Venice, California. As just one example, in 2017, Seann paid $2.2 million for a 5,100-square-foot lot in Venice, California. Over the next six years, he fully renovated the property, which actually features two single-family homes. He listed his compound in February 2024, the same month of his divorce filing, for $5 million. He ultimately pulled the listing, perhaps because Olivia now claims he indicated she could live there.

Monthly Expenses

His disclosure also included a range of monthly expenses, but interestingly, it did not list any mortgage payments. It's possible that mortgages weren't required to be disclosed in this filing, but given that he detailed so many other expenses, it seems unusual that he wouldn't include them if they existed. After all, his incentive here is to appear less wealthy in order to justify lower support payments. The absence of any mortgage obligations strongly suggests that Scott owns his real estate outright, free and clear of debt. Here's a detailed breakdown of the information revealed in his disclosure:

Average monthly income: $110,000 $45,000 from royalties $31,000 from dividends and interest

$110,000 Cash on hand: $158,000 in checking/savings

$158,000 in checking/savings Assets: $12,285,322 in stocks $18,781,328 in real estate (including three Los Angeles homes) $85,000 in cars (a Mini Cooper and Honda Passport) $650 in jewelry $171,000 in furniture $93,000 in art Total assets: $31.6 million

Monthly expenses: $59,039 $15,000 for property taxes $5,000 on repairs $2,500 on groceries $1,500 on dining out $2,000 on utilities $500 on cell phone bills $1,500 on clothing $1,500 on entertainment $11,000 in miscellaneous bills

$59,039 Legal fees to date: $500,000

Oh, and by the way, Olivia's filing shows she earns only about $2,500 per month as an interior designer, yet she somehow holds close to $1 million in stock on her own.

So there you have it: Stifler has quietly built just over $30 million in assets from a 25+ year career. If it's true that he has no mortgage debt, our current $25 million net worth estimate might actually be a little low. On the other hand, this divorce could ultimately take a bite out of his fortune, after all, as noted above, he's already spent roughly $500,000 on legal fees in just the last year and a half.