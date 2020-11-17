Scooter Braun Cashes In By Selling Off Taylor Swift's Catalog Of Music

About a year and a half ago, Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta did a dirty deed to Taylor Swift. They sold her master recordings out from under her, despite her working diligently to try and secure her master recordings for herself. Remember, she was just 14 when she signed with Scott Borchetta and Big Machine. She made that label. Then, in June 2019, Borchetta sold the label to Scooter Braun and big drama ensued. Well, that was then and this is now and Braun has turned around and sold the master rights to Taylor Swift's first six albums to an investment fund for more than $300 million.

For what it's worth, Swift is free to re-record her first five albums as of November 2020. In August 2019, Swift made it clear that she intended to do just that. Why would she do that? Well, it would take revenue away from the owner of her back catalog. In re-recording her first five albums, Swift can ensure that the new versions of the songs, not the ones owned by Braun or the entity he sold them to are the ones streamed by her fans and used in ads, TV shows, movies, games, political ads, etc. The company that purchased Swift's master recordings still needs clearance from the song's publisher in order to license it for commercial use. By re-recording those albums, Swift effectively takes back the rights to her early songs.

Big Machine is the label that Swift's success built. Prior to Swift leaving the label, about 80% of their income was Taylor Swift and her music. Her contract expired at the end of 2018 and she signed with Universal Music in a deal worth nine figures, but more notably, her current contract allows her to own all of her master recordings from here on out. She will own the copyright on any music she makes, which gives her more control over where her music is used. She will also get a bigger cut of the profits for her music.

Big Machine is owned by Braun and Borchetta and represents Sheryl Crow, Rascal Flatts, Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, and Lady A. This latest sale of Swift's masters can be seen as a win for Braun as he has made a big profit on his 2019 investment.

Who bought Swift's masters from Braun? It is believed to be an investment firm and it is believed that firm paid more than $300 million for her first six albums, five of which won't be worth much to the firm once Swift re-records them.