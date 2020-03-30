Ryan Reynolds Donates Proceeds Of Sales Of Aviation Gin To Bartenders Out Of Work Due To Coronavirus

How are we all doing? Is the social distancing and sheltering in place going alright? Are you spending more time with your partner and kids than ever? Are you going crazy? Yep, welcome to the party. This is a strange new world we're all living in right now. Surely you've seen the meme of the Quarantini – the Aviation Gin bottle with the packet of Emergen-C. Now, Ryan Reynolds, the man behind Aviation Gin is doing a solid for all the bartenders who are sidelined due to the closure of bars and restaurants during the Covid-19 crisis.

Reynolds is donating 30% of the proceeds of online sales of Aviation Gin to the United States Bartender's Guild through May 1 as part of the brand's "Tip Your Bartenders" program. Miss your favorite bar and bartender? Buy a bottle of Aviation Gin and help them out. The Deadpool actor took to Twitter to say:

"Until May 1st, for every bottle of Aviation ordered online, we'll donate 30% of proceeds as a tip to your bartenders – who REALLY miss you btw. Visit http://AviationGin.com/delivered #TipYourBartenders #StayHomeSaveLives"

As the cases of the coronavirus continue to multiply across the U.S., several states including New York, California, and Washington have shot down restaurants, bars, and other non-essential businesses in an effort to keep people home and stop the spread of the virus. As necessary as this is, many people, including bartenders, are now without jobs or income until things reopen.

Aviation Gin kicked off this effort with a $15,000 donation to the Bartender's Guild.

This isn't the first charitable act Reynolds has done in the midst of the global pandemic. Last week, he and his wife Blake Lively donated $1 million to two food banks in the U.S. and Canada.

"Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families," Reynolds wrote on Instagram and Twitter. "Blake and I are donating $1 million to be split between FEEDING AMERICA and FOOD BANKS CANADA. If you can give, these orgs need our help. Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who's isolated and might need connection."

Never one to miss a chance to make a joke, he also said: "I think we can all agree, Covid-19 is an asshole."

Stay home, folks. It will slow (and hopefully eventually stop) the spread of the virus. The more we stay home now, the sooner we can get back to normal life!