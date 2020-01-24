Roger Federer Is Not Going To Be A Billionaire In 2020 – That Is A Fake News Headline

Here we go again. A number of outlets are reporting that tennis great Roger Federer is poised to join the billionaire's club and be just the second athlete (not fourth!) to amass a billion-dollar-plus fortune. This is not true. Federer is a lot of things, including one of the best tennis players in history, but he is not about to become a billionaire. That's a Fake News Headline designed to get clicks. Otherwise known as clickbait. Don't fall for it. Federer is a very successful athlete with lucrative endorsement deals. However, his current net worth is $450 million, which, while a lot, isn't even a half of a billion dollars, let alone a billion dollars.

The math for this jump is irresponsible and highly suspect. Outlets are reporting that the Swiss tennis player and 20-time Grand Slam champ appears likely to break $100 million in annual income this year, a jump of about $24 million from the $77.2 million he made in 2018 on the court and in endorsements. The increase comes from the sponsorship agreement Federer signed, a 10 year $300 million deal with Uniqlo in 2018, which works out to $30 million annually, $15-20 million more than he was getting from his former sponsor Nike.

Federer also recently announced that he invested in On, a Switzerland-based running shoe company. He will be developing a shoe line. He also made $10 million on a lucrative exhibition tour in South America in the off season as well as another exhibition tour in China, both on top of his usual take-home pay. According to other outlets, this puts Federer's career on and off-court earnings at $900 million. Where does that number come from?!

Federer is one of the highest-paid athletes in the world both on and off the court. Between June 2016 and June 2017, Federer earned an estimated $71.5 million, of which $65 million came from endorsements. Between June 2017 and June 2018, Federer earned $77.2 million. Between June 2018 and June 2019 he earned $94 million. Of that amount, roughly $86 million came from endorsements with companies like Credit Suisse, Rolex, and Mercedes Benz. Federer earns more from endorsements than any other athlete.

Roger Federer's Career Earnings:

1998: $28,000

1999: $225,000

2000: $624,000

2001: $865,000

2002: $1.995 million

2003: $4 million

2004: $6.3 million

2005: $6.1 million

2006: $8.3 million

2007: $10.1 million

2008: $5.8 million

2009: $8.8 million

2010: $7.7 million

2011: $6.4 million

2012: $8.5 million

2013: $2.4 million

2014: $9.3 million

2015: $5 million

2016: $1.5 million

2017: $6 million

2018: $8.6 million

Total career earnings: $124 million (does not include endorsements)

There is only one athlete who is a billionaire and that is Michael Jordan. These other outlets are also pushing the falsehood that Tiger Woods and Floyd Mayweather are billionaires. They are not. They are very wealthy men with $800 million and $565 million respectively, but not billionaires. Reporting that they are is nothing more than a ploy to drive traffic and sell magazines.

The math here is impossible to follow. Federer is not worth $900 million. He is worth half that. How does Federer go from $450 million to one billion with even two estimated $100 million in earnings years? That's not even a full $200 million gain after taxes, let alone a $650 million gain. Once again, a certain publication and their copycats are trying to drum up headlines using wild speculation and inaccurate math. Roger Federer is a very wealthy man. He is not about to become tennis's first billionaire.