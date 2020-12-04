Robin Williams' San Francisco Area Home Finally Sells After A Year On The Market

After more than a year on the market, the Marin County home that belonged to Robin Williams has sold for $5.35 million. That's almost $2 million less than the initial asking price for the home when it hit the market in November 2019. The six-bedroom house had its price cut in August to $5.95 million. The home is gorgeous and well-priced for the market it is in, so why did it take so long to sell? Well, the simple fact is that it is the house where the beloved comedian and actor killed himself in August 2014.

The 6,500-square-foot house sits on the Tiburon peninsula with truly epic views of the San Francisco Bay from its double lot. It was built in 1987. The home has six and a half bathrooms. Nearly every room in the home has views of San Francisco Bay. The home is surrounded by an iron gate and the front yard is filled with rose bushes and olive trees. The home features a large living room with a stone fireplace, a dining room with amazing views, and a pool located right outside of the dining room. The home has an eat-in kitchen with a huge center island, stone fireplace, and walk-in pantry.

Williams bought the home in 2008 for $4.05 million. When he died in 2014, after getting a diagnosis of the degenerative disease Lewy Body Dementia. The disease causes a progressive decline in mental abilities. People with Lewy body dementia may experience visual hallucinations and changes in alertness and attention. Other effects include Parkinson's disease-like signs and symptoms such as rigid muscles, slow movement, and tremors. He left the bulk of his $50 million estate to his children Zachary, Cody, and Zelda. The home in Marin County was in a trust for Williams' widow Susan Schneider.