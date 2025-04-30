Rapper/YouTuber DDG Claims To Be Worth $100 Million And Supposedly Offers IShowSpeed $2 Million For Music Video Cameo

Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.—better known as DDG—has been blurring the lines between influencer, entertainer, and entrepreneur for nearly a decade. He first rose to prominence in the mid-2010s by uploading vlogs, pranks, and reaction videos on YouTube under the handle PontiacMadeDDG, a nod to his hometown of Pontiac, Michigan. By his late teens, he had already amassed a loyal online following and turned his channels into a full-time business.

Today, DDG operates a sprawling digital footprint:

Over 10 million subscribers across multiple YouTube channels (DDG, The DDG Family, PontiacMadeDDG VLOGS, Zooted Music)

More than 1.2 billion YouTube views

Over 6 million Instagram followers

More than 5 million TikTok followers, where he shares skits, challenges, and music promos

He's one of the rare creators to successfully leap from YouTube into the music industry, going viral with tracks like "Moonwalking in Calabasas" (which has over 200 million streams) and eventually signing with Epic Records. In 2020, he co-founded his own label, Zooted Music, and has since released multiple studio albums, collaborating with artists like Blueface, Gunna, Polo G, and NLE Choppa.

His massive reach, relentless output, and lifestyle content—luxury cars, private jets, designer fashion, boxing matches—have made him a Gen Z icon and a frequent subject of speculation online. And in March 2025, he added fuel to that speculation with a headline-grabbing claim: he's worth $100 million. For the record, we currently estimate his net worth at $5 million. And frankly, we may or may not feel that number is being somewhat generous. Especially considering the fact that DDG himself has recently admitted that he lives "paycheck to paycheck." But we'll come back to that.

The $100 Million Moment

While appearing on Complex's 360 With Speedy, host Speedy Morman asked DDG about reports that pegged his net worth at $8 million. Rather than sidestep the question, DDG leaned in—with a sly smile and a dose of sarcasm.

"Nah. I wouldn't say it's way off, but it's not accurate."

Then he dropped the kicker:

"It's $80 million off."

Morman did the quick math—"So you're approaching $100 million?"—to which DDG replied affirmatively. But then he followed it up with a Libra joke:

"I'm a Libra, though. We be lyin and shit."

You can see the interaction at the 25-minute mark in the video below:

Was it real? A flex? Manifestation? Hard to say. But it wasn't the last time DDG publicly spoke about his financial status.

But He Lives Paycheck to Paycheck?

Just weeks later, during a livestream promoting his May 2025 album "Blame the Chat," DDG made another surprising admission—this time about his cash flow. Despite his high-rolling image, he said he essentially lives paycheck to paycheck.

"If I don't work, I'ma go broke ASAP," he said.

He cited the cost of maintaining multiple homes, multiple cars, a growing family, and other big-ticket expenses as the reason why he has to grind constantly. In 2025, he said his bills were "high as sh*t," and he has "no choice" but to keep producing content and releasing music nonstop.

For what it's worth, real estate records that we could dig up appear to show that DDG owns own home under his name, a $1.65 million home in Chatsworth, California that he bought in 2019. This appears to be the only California property publicly listed in his name. Any additional properties are either held under LLCs or located out of state, which would be consistent with how celebrities often structure real estate ownership for privacy and tax reasons.

A $2 Million Cameo Offer?

To be fair, DDG isn't coasting. His work ethic remains intense—he's claimed to post three videos a day, sometimes even seven in one day across his many YouTube channels. In a recent interview, he revealed his largest YouTube payout was around $400,000.

Meanwhile, his music career continues to thrive. After his 2020 breakout single "Moonwalking in Calabasas" (over 200 million streams), DDG went on to release several projects under Epic Records. In 2025, he teased "Blame the Chat" with a headline-grabbing livestream in which he offered $2 million to fellow streamer IShowSpeed for a cameo in one of his music videos. Whether the offer was genuine or a marketing stunt, it sparked plenty of discussion.

Ferrari for a Baby?

In 2022, DDG began dating singer and actress Halle Bailey, one-half of the R&B duo Chloe x Halle. The couple shares a son named Halo. In December 2024, DDG drew headlines for posting a photo of a Ferrari he said he gifted his son for his first birthday. The moment went viral, though he later admitted the Ferrari was rented, not purchased.

So… Is He Really Worth $100 Million?

Maybe. Maybe not.

While DDG's entertainment empire—between music, YouTube, and his label Zooted Music—likely generates millions in annual revenue, the $100 million figure seems aspirational at best. His own comments suggest that much of his income is reinvested into maintaining a flashy image and high cost of living.

Still, there's no doubt DDG is a self-made success story. Whether he's sitting on a $10 million fortune or manifesting a $100 million one, he continues to work like someone with something to prove.

And that grind, perhaps more than any net worth number, is what's kept him in the spotlight.