Want Your Kid To Inherit $500 Million In 30 Years? Simple! Join The 100+ Women Who've Been Impregnanted By Tech Billionaire Pavel Durov

There are so many ways to earn massive fortunes nowadays. For example, countless lucky investors have gotten obscenely rich thanks to early crypto investments. A handful of attractive performers are on pace to top $100 million in earnings, thanks to OnlyFans. A 24-year-old streamer just paid $25 million for a Florida mansion. Some influencers make enough money to buy a brand new Ferrari with just a single Instagram post. Late last year, British singer Lily Allen claimed she makes more money selling pictures of her feet online than she does from her Spotify streams.

But if you want to just sit back (actually, lie down) and earn generational wealth (literally!), without having to buy crypto, get naked, stream endlessly on Twitch, build and maintain an Instagram following, or take pictures of your feet… a new path has emerged!

In a revelation that stunned both the tech world and the public, Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov has announced that he plans to leave his entire multi-billion-dollar fortune to his children. Now, on the surface, a billionaire leaving his wealth to his children isn't all that stunning. But with Pavel, there's a twist. He doesn't just have one or two kids. He doesn't have three or four. Pavel has fathered OVER 100 children in the last 15 years. 106 to be precise. And no, he is not the world's most impressive lothario. He has fathered the majority of the children through sperm donations. So if you're a woman of childbearing age, this may be your shot at the big time! Pun intended!

106 Children… And Counting

In an exclusive interview with Le Point magazine, the elusive and controversy-courting entrepreneur disclosed that he is the legal father of six children from relationships with three women, but has also fathered over 100 additional children through anonymous sperm donations. The children, conceived across 12 countries, will all be treated equally in his estate plan.

"They are all my children and will all have the same rights!" Durov said. "I don't want them to tear each other apart after my death."

No Access for 30 Years

Durov, who is estimated to be worth around $14 billion, explained that none of his children will have access to their inheritance for the next 30 years. "I want them to live like normal people, to build themselves up alone, to learn to trust themselves, to be able to create, not to be dependent on a bank account," he said in the Le Point interview. The will, which he recently finalized, reflects his desire to prevent entitlement and preserve Telegram's independence.

As of now, Durov claims to have fathered 106 children—six through relationships, and the rest through anonymous sperm donations over a 15-year period. If his $14 billion fortune were divided equally among those 106 heirs today, each child would stand to receive roughly $132 million.

But here's where it gets interesting: under Durov's will, the children won't receive a cent for 30 years. If his fortune grows at a modest average annual rate of 5%—roughly the long-term historical average for conservative investments—his net worth could be $60.5 billion by 2055. In that case, each child would eventually inherit around $570 million. Or, if by then there are 200 half-siblings, each would get $285 million.

Of course, all of this is hypothetical. Durov insists he isn't motivated by personal wealth and claims much of his net worth is on paper, tied to Telegram's potential market value rather than liquid assets. Still, the math offers a striking glimpse into just how massive this deferred inheritance could become.

From VKontakte to Telegram

Often dubbed "Russia's Mark Zuckerberg," Durov co-founded VKontakte (VK) in 2006 and turned it into Russia's largest social network before being pushed out by Kremlin-linked shareholders in 2014. He sold his stake and left Russia, relocating to Dubai. That same year, he launched Telegram with his brother Nikolai as a secure, privacy-first messaging platform.

Telegram has since grown to more than one billion monthly users and become a go-to communication tool for activists, political dissidents, and ordinary users across the globe. But its resistance to government oversight has made Durov a target of criticism and legal action in several countries.

Legal Troubles in France

In 2024, Durov was arrested in Paris and charged with 17 criminal counts, including complicity in drug trafficking, money laundering, and the spread of child sexual abuse content through Telegram. He has denied all charges, calling them "totally absurd." Durov claims Telegram has cooperated with law enforcement when proper legal procedures are followed, and emphasizes that the company has never disclosed a single private message in its history.

Durov remains barred from leaving France while the investigation continues, a restriction he says has kept him from visiting his sick parents and newborn son in Dubai.

Refusal To Sell, Commitment to Independence

Durov owns 100% of Telegram and has refused all acquisition offers, including a $1 billion bid from Google in 2017. "Telegram is not for sale," he told Le Point. "Because Telegram is not a commodity, it's a project. An idea. A promise of independence."

He also confirmed that if anything were to happen to him, a nonprofit foundation would take over Telegram to ensure it continues operating according to its founding values.

Minimalist Billionaire

Despite his theoretical multibillion-dollar net worth, Durov claims his liquid assets are relatively modest and primarily stem from early Bitcoin investments. Telegram, he says, has never paid him a salary or dividend. "For me, Telegram is a source of expenses, not revenue," he said.

He maintains an ascetic lifestyle: no alcohol, caffeine, sugar, or nicotine. He does 300 push-ups and 300 squats every morning and often swims in icy lakes. "I don't own a house, a yacht, or a private jet," he added. "I think owning things can distract me from my mission."

Whether it's a revolutionary act of wealth distribution or the world's most eccentric trust fund, one thing's clear: Pavel Durov isn't just thinking about the next generation—he's personally creating it.