One Of The Richest Members Of Congress Owes His Fortune To A 150-Year-Old American Invention

On election day, a politician named Dan Goldman easily won reelection to continue serving as the congressman representing New York's 10th district. That district includes lower Manhattan and parts of Brooklyn. He was originally elected to the seat back in 2022 after spending $5 million of his own money on the campaign. Why are we talking about Dan Goldman today on CelebrityNetWorth? Good question!

CelebrityNetWorth recently launched a weekly newsletter called "Deep Pockets." Dan is one of the richest members of Congress because he is an heir to a fortune generated by one product that was invented 151 years ago.

A Classic American Fortune

According to his latest financial disclosure, Dan Goldman's net worth is in the range of $250 million. That makes him one of the twenty richest members of Congress today. One of the more notable disclosures in his financial report is a $50 million line of credit at Goldman Sachs.

Dan Goldman was born in February 1976 to Richard and Susan Goldman. Susan's maiden name is Sachs. Considering Dan's last name is Goldman, his mother's maiden name is Sachs, and the fact that Dan has a $50 million line of credit at Goldman Sachs, I wouldn't blame you for guessing that his quarter-billion-dollar fortune is connected to Goldman Sachs. It's not. The name similarity is purely a coincidence.

Connection to the Fortune

Dan's father's parents were Richard and Rhoda Goldman. Rhoda's maiden name was Haas.

Rhoda Haas was born in 1924 to Walter A. Haas and Elise Haas.

Elise's maiden name was Stern. Elise's father, Sigmund Stern, was one of four nephews who inherited ownership of… Levi Strauss from their uncle… Levi Strauss.

Levi Strauss invented and patented his famous denim pants in 1873. When he died in 1902, at the age of 73, he left behind an estate valued at $30 million. That's the same as around $900 million in today's dollars. He was never married and had no kids. He left the majority of his wealth to various charities and orphanages. But Levi left his company, plus $6 million in working capital, to his four nephews. One of those nephews was Sigmund Stern.

Sigmund's daughter Elise married Walter A. Haas. From that point on, descendants of this branch of the Haas family have controlled the majority of Levi Strauss.

Dan Goldman's grandmother Rhoda received $1.3 billion when Levi Strauss was acquired through a leveraged buyout in 1996. If that sounds like a great outcome, it wasn't. Rhoda vehemently opposed the buyout and actually died of a heart attack just as the deal was being finalized. Dan's father died when he was young. His younger brother Bill died in a plane crash at the age of 38.

Dan got an undergraduate degree from Yale and then a law degree from Stanford. He spent a decade between 2007 and 2017 working as an Assistant US Attorney in the Southern District of New York, prosecuting securities fraud, mafia members, and various other white-collar offenses. Between 2017 and his election to Congress in 2022, he served as a Senior Advisor and Director of Investigations for the House Intelligence Committee. He also was an NBC and MSNBC legal analyst.

And in another weird twist, Dan wasn't the only Levi Strauss heir named Dan to win an election on November 5.

Rhoda Haas had a brother named Peter Haas. In 1981, Peter married a recently divorced single mom named Mimi Lurie. When Peter died in 2005, he left his entire fortune to Mimi. Today, Mimi Haas owns 17% of Levi Strauss, which makes her the company's largest individual shareholder. She's worth $1.5 billion. Mimi's son from her first marriage is named Daniel Lurie. On November 5, Daniel was elected to be the next mayor of San Francisco.

And just to put that all together, Daniel's late stepfather, Peter Haas had a sister named Rhoda. And Rhoda was Dan Goldman's grandmother. Dan Goldman owes his $250 million net worth thanks to his grandmother, who was the great-grand-niece-in-law of Levi Strauss.