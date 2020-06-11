No, Cristiano Ronaldo Is NOT A Billionaire

Here we go again. A number of websites are reporting that Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first billionaire soccer player. Once again, the math here is dubious and Ronaldo is not a billionaire. Far from it. Cristiano Ronaldo has a net worth of $500 million. What is true, is that Cristiano's $105 million in salary and endorsements makes him the first soccer player to earn a billion dollars. The 35-year-old striker is only the third athlete to hit the mark while still playing professionally. Tiger Woods hit that mark in 2009 thanks to his long-term endorsement deal with Nike. Floyd Mayweather hit it in 2017 and has made most of his income from a cut of pay-per-view sales for his boxing matches.

Ronaldo does have the distinction of being the first athlete to earn $1 billion in a team sport. He's made $650 million on the soccer pitch during his 17 year-to-date career. His current contract runs through June 2022 and is expected to boost his total earnings to $765 million. After spending 9 years with Real Madrid, in 2018, Cristiano Ronaldo signed a four-year deal with Juventus that pays a base salary of $64 million. Off the field, he earns about $45 million a year from endorsements. One of his most lucrative brand endorsement deals was with Nike. In November 2016, it was revealed that Cristiano had signed a $1 billion "lifetime" deal with Nike. He is just the third athlete (Michael Jordan and LeBron James are the other two) to ink a lifetime deal. Specific terms of the deal are not known but it is believed that the deal came with a $100 million signing bonus. Cristiano makes about $20 million a year. In addition, Cristiano Ronaldo owns his own fashion and lifestyle brand CR7, a hotel chain under the same name, and his own museum located in his home town of Funchal, Madeira, Spain.

Ronaldo is also the most popular athlete on the planet with more than 425 million followers across Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. His good looks and his softer side as a dad of four make him a fan favorite. He first became a father to a son, Cristiano Jr., born on June 17, 2010, in the United States. He has full custody of his son and has never publicly revealed the identity of the mother. Ronaldo became the father of twins, daughter Eva and son Mateo, born on June 8, 2017, in the United States via surrogacy. He is in a relationship with Spanish model Georgina Rodríguez, who gave birth to their daughter Alana Martina, on November 12, 2017.

Cristiano Ronaldo is a very wealthy man. But no: He is not a billionaire. That's just a bad take on the real fact that he has earned a billion over his career. That's something totally different from having a billion dollars in cash and assets.