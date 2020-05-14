New 40,000 Square Foot Home In Bel Air Home Dubbed UNICA Hits The Market For $100 Million

In terms of mega-mansions, there's a new big daddy in town in Los Angeles. The enormous home is built like a five-star resort and has been dubbed UNICA by its developers. It sits on the top of a canyon with completely unobstructed views of the canyon and Bel Air. The home is 40,000 square feet and has hit the market for $100 million. The entrance to the property is through a private gate and long drive up a winding driveway with a waterfall. When a car pulls up, it drives under the porte-cochere. Enter the home to a sunny open floor plan with floor-to-ceiling glass pocket doors that open the home up to the outside to take advantage of Southern California's amazing weather.

The property was designed to be a modern, Spanish villa with amenities that make it like a high-end, five-star resort. UNICA is set up to host large and lavish events. The home has six bars of all sizes scattered throughout the house with various rare and expensive marble surfaces. The lower level of the home features an indoor, regulation-sized basketball court that can double as a ballroom or event space. The garage can house 20 vehicles, and of course, electric car charging. The garage is lit with ambient blue lights that make it look like an auto museum or a Lamborghini showroom.

The estate's wine tasting room has a fireplace and marble accent wall with direct access to the two-story wine cellar that features temperature-controlled space for 1,000 bottles of wine. The theater room has 36 tiered seats, two bathrooms, and a popcorn and candy bar. The backyard is also set up for an outdoor theater with a huge video board. The home also has a wellness floor with a world-class spa and gym. The gym has a kitchenette and a salon, as well as an ice bath room for post-workout therapy. There's also an indoor 75-foot saltwater lap pool, stone steam room, and oak sauna. Outside, there are many levels of patio spaces for relaxing and soaking up the sun by the infinity-edged pool.

The kitchen features high-end appliances in black with gold hardware, a petrified wood center island, and it opens up to the large living and dining spaces. The home has eight bedrooms and 21 bathrooms. The master suite takes up the entire west wing of the top floor of the home. Glass pocket doors open to a private balcony. The space also features his and hers bathrooms and amazing closets that make you feel like you are walking into a boutique.

