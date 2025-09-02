Months After Claiming She Was Barely A Thousandaire, Ilhan Omar's 2025 Financial Disclosure Just Reveald A Massive Marital Fortune

On February 10, 2025, Representative Ilhan Omar took to Twitter to swat down a viral rumor claiming she had somehow amassed a net worth of $83 million after just eight years in Congress. In her reply to a self-described "MAGA mom," Omar didn't hold back:

"hi dummy, first of all I haven't been in Congress for 8yrs and my net worth isn't $83 million dollars. I know your brain has rotten from the conspiracy theories you are consuming daily but try not to announce your stupidity to the world.

My salary is $174,000 before taxes, I don't have stock or own a home and still paying off my student debt. So if you are going to lie on something that is public, maybe try checking my public financial statements and you will see I barely have thousands let alone millions…"

What a dunk! Is there a better use of Twitter than a US Congresswoman calling a US citizen a dummy while debunking an obviously false conspiracy theory??!! I think not. Well… maybe that MAGA mom wasn't such a dummy after all…

From Refugee to Congresswoman

Ilhan Omar was born in Mogadishu, Somalia, in 1982. She fled the country's civil war with her family at a young age, spending several years in a Kenyan refugee camp before resettling in the United States as a teenager. Omar grew up in Minneapolis, where she attended Edison High School and later earned a political science degree from North Dakota State University. Before entering politics, she worked as a community educator, policy fellow, and eventually as director of policy initiatives for the Women Organizing Women Network.

Her political career took off in 2016 when she was elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives, making history as the first Somali-American legislator in the United States. In 2018, she successfully ran for Congress, succeeding Keith Ellison as the representative for Minnesota's 5th district. Since taking office in January 2019, Omar has become one of the most recognizable progressive voices in Washington. She is a deputy chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus and has been outspoken on issues like universal healthcare, student loan forgiveness, and foreign policy.

Along the way, Omar has been married several times. She married her current husband, political consultant Tim Mynett, and in March 2020. That's about a year after she was sworn into Congress. Tim would later play a central role in the controversies around Ilhan's financial situation.

2024 Financial Disclosure

Until recently, Omar's official financial disclosures painted the picture of a lawmaker with very modest means. The exact type of modest means she described in her Twitter reply.

According to financial disclosure from a year ago, which described her financial position in 2023, at that point she owned no real estate or stocks, and had modest amounts in retirement savings and small credit union accounts. All in, her personal assets were valued in the five-figure range. Her $174,000 Congressional salary constituted the majority of her income.

When combined with her student loan debt and her husband's credit card balances, their household net worth was arguably close to zero. Clearly, anyone who believed she was a millionaire was a dummy who deserved a very public Twitter dunking.

But then something changed.

2025 Financial Disclosure

Recently, Ilhan's latest financial disclosure was released. And while her personal finances have not really budged, her husband Tim's assets have exploded in value.

In her previous disclosure, Ilhan disclosed that Tim owned a stake in a company called Rose Lake Capital that was worth $1,000. He also owned a stake in a winery called eStCru that was valued at no more than $50,000.

In her latest filing, the value of Tim's stake in Rose Lake Capital has increased to a range of $5 to $25 million. The value range for eStCru increased to $1 to $5 million.

As a result, Ilhan and Tim's household net worth is now $6 million at a minimum and potentially as high as $30 million. A fairly staggering change compared to their previous disclosure from just a year earlier.

How Did Tim's Businesses Suddenly Explode in Value?

When their previous disclosure was made, Tim's company, Rose Lake Capital, was entangled in lawsuits from frustrated investors. By late 2024, the lawsuits were settled, new capital appeared to flow, and now Rose Lake Capital's website even claims to have $60 billion worth of assets under management. The firm's website lists Tim as one of three co-founders and five partners. Meanwhile, eStCru's valuation has apparently ballooned into the seven figures.

Despite those massive paper valuations, the 2025 disclosure indicated that neither company generated much actual income in 2024. Rose Lake, in fact, showed no taxable income at all. That suggests the couple's newfound wealth is based almost entirely on equity estimates rather than cash in the bank.

Either way, it does seem hypocritical or, at the very least, disingenuous for Ilhan to be dunking on people just a few months ago for suggesting she was secretly wealthy—when her very next financial disclosure revealed her household could be worth anywhere from $6 million to $30 million.

What about AOC?

Ilhan's "squad" colleague, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, is also a frequent target of online rumors about supposedly shady millions. In reality, those claims don't hold up. According to her most recent financial disclosure, filed in August 2025, Ocasio-Cortez reported a maximum of $66,000 in assets and up to $50,000 in liabilities. On paper, that leaves her with a net worth of about $16,000—a far cry from the multi-millionaire status her critics like to suggest.

AOC is engaged to Riley Roberts, a web developer and digital marketer. For now, his finances are kept separate; if and when the two marry, his assets and liabilities would be folded into her disclosures.

Their relationship has already sparked some scrutiny. At the 2021 Met Gala, Roberts was listed as AOC's "spouse," which allowed him to receive a complimentary ticket valued at $250. Members of Congress are barred from accepting gifts, but there's an exception for tickets to charity events when extended to a member, their children, or their spouse. Once this became public, several conservative outlets pounced, accusing Ocasio-Cortez of bending the rules and arguing that if Roberts was considered a spouse in that context, his finances should be included in her official filings.